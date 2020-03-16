The coronavirus pandemic has stopped almost all of the world’s elite sporting events — here are 7 that are still going ahead

caption Tokyo 2020 is still going ahead as planned as things stand. source Reuters/Athit Perawongmetha

COVID-19 has bought to almost every major sporting event across the globe to a halt.

The virus, which started in Wuhan, China, has infected nearly 175,000 worldwide, killing 6,687.

The NBA, the NHL, and the MLB have all been postponed, as has every major soccer league in Europe.

Some sports events however are going ahead as planned despite the pandemic, including the UFC, elite British rugby, and (for now) the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Read on to find out which others are still carrying on.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

COVID-19 has bought to almost every major sporting event across the globe to a halt.

The virus, which started in Wuhan, China, has infected nearly 175,000 worldwide, killing 6,687.

In America, the NBA, the NHL, and the MLB have all been postponed, whilst in Europe, all major soccer leagues have been cancelled until at least the end of March.

South America, Australia, and Asia have also seen the majority of their domestic sports events put on standstill.

However there are still some sports, whether defiant or ill-advised, continuing on as planned, including the following seven, which are carrying on despite the pandemic.

UFC London

What was UFC London is now UFC Fight Night 171. The event, which was due to take place on March 21 at The O2 Arena in the UK capital, has been moved to the United States due to travel restrictions imposed by the government.

“The fight can’t obviously continue in London, but it will go on,” said UFC president Dana White, according to the BBC.

Many of the fighters originally slated to take part in the event will no longer do so. Tyron Woodley will fight Leon Edwards in the event’s main card.

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE)

source YouTube/WWE

The performance by these professionals wrestlers performing in front of no audience b/c of coronavirus is award worthy pic.twitter.com/uER4mBZmj0 — Taylor Lorenz (@TaylorLorenz) March 16, 2020

With Wrestlemania 36 less than a month away, the WWE is seemingly determined to let the show go on, albeit behind closed doors.

The organization aired its Friday night episode of SmackDown from an empty WWE Performance Center in Florida on March 13, during which leaked footage showed the performers stopping during advert breaks.

Shows in the coming weeks are set to follow in the same manner, according to Give Me Sport.

English Non-League Football

source Reuters/Simon Dawson

The English Premier League and the three divisions below it may have stopped, but the country’s lower leagues are still going, for the most part.

Some teams have opted out of playing, however others have attracted much bigger crowds than usual in the wake of the postponement of the leagues above.

Eighth tier side South Shields FC managed a record attendence of 3,274 on Saturday, according to the BBC.

British Horse Racing

The British Horseracing Authority (BHA) announced on Monday that the sport will now take place behind closed doors until at least the end of March.

Only last week however, a record 251,684 fans attended the Cheltenham Festival across four days.

Super League Rugby

With no positive tests for COVID-19 reported within the sport, Rugby League chief executive Ralph Rimmer says the sport will continue to be played, with crowds still welcomed.

“We’ve spoken with government regularly, probably more than once a day, over the last couple of weeks and have ensured we’ve circulated all the directives from the government to the different clubs so they can take measures which minimize the possibility of contagion,” Rimmer told BBC Radio 5 Live.

“But until anything changes, we’ll be going forward.”

The Pakistan Super League

caption Pakistani star Babar Azam. source Screenshot/YouTube/Pakistan Super League

Smaller cousin to the IPL, the franchise-based Pakistan Super League Twenty20 cricket tournament is continuing amid the outbreak, albeit in a more condensed manner than expected.

Currently at the semifinal stage, the league will see the Multan Sultans face off against the Peshawar Zalmi, and the Karachi Kings play the Lahore Qalandars on Tuesday for a place in Wednesday’s final.

Players involved in the tournament include English star Alex Hales, and Babar Azam, the number one ranked batsman in T20 cricket in the world.

The Tokyo Olympics

Postponing, or even canceling, the world’s biggest sporting event is not a decision to be taken lightly given the economic impact it would likely have.

And as it stands, Tokyo 2020 chief Yoshiro Mori has no plans of doing either.

“It is our basic stance that we press ahead with preparation for a safe and secure Olympics,” he said last week, according to The Guardian.

“We are not at all thinking about changing courses or plans.”

The Olympics is set to start on July 24.