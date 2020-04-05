A couple married for 51 years died of COVID-19 just 6 minutes apart. Now their son is sharing his family’s tragedy to warn about the disease.

caption Stuart and Adrian Baker were married for more than 51 years. source Courtesy of Buddy Baker

Stuart and Adrian Baker, a couple married for more than 51 years, died March 29 of COVID-19.

Their son Buddy Baker, a longtime NFL agent, shared a video on Twitter about his family’s tragedy.

“My parents were amazing people,” he said. “They passed away six minutes apart. Just a few weeks ago, they were in perfect health.”

Baker said shared their story to spread awareness about the seriousness of the coronavirus outbreak, and to encourage others to stay home.

“You never know the level of impact that something like that’s going to make, but we’re pleased that something positive is coming out of this tragedy that we’re suffering through,” he told Insider.

In loving memory of my mom and dad- please make the tough and right choice and help stop the spreading of this virus. pic.twitter.com/FqVEWjdscq — Buddy Baker (@ESG_Baker) March 31, 2020

Baker, a longtime NFL agent, said he shared details of his family’s tragedy to spread awareness about the seriousness of the coronavirus outbreak.

“We live in a world of, ‘It can’t happen to me, it can’t happen to us, it can’t happen to my family.’ Well, it happened to us,” he said. “Sometimes people, especially young people, can feel like they’re immune [to] something, or invincible, and that’s simply not the case.”

Baker encouraged viewers to “practice social distancing, wash your hands and regularly as you can, and importantly, stay home.”

caption Adrian, far left, and Stuart, far right, leave behind two children and six grandchildren. source Courtesy of Buddy Baker

“I’ve been kind of surprised and somewhat overwhelmed – in a positive way, I guess – by the amount of people that have reacted to it,” Baker told Insider.

“We’ve gotten – myself, my kids – a lot of reactions from people saying that they were thinking about going out, but the video and our message motivated and compelled them to reconsider. And that’s everything from high school-aged kids up to 70-year-olds,” he said. “You never know the level of impact that something like that’s going to make, but we’re pleased that something positive is coming out of this tragedy that we’re suffering through.”

Baker’s mother had no symptoms when she tested positive for COVID-19

Stuart, 74, and Adrian, 72, were retired and living in Boynton Beach, Florida. Neither of them had severe underlying health issues, though Stuart was asthmatic.

Baker said his parents went to the doctor about three weeks ago because they weren’t feeling well, but they were sent home. A few days later, they went to the hospital and were instructed to return home and self-quarantine.

When Stuart developed a fever, they returned to the hospital again. He was admitted, but his wife wasn’t; she didn’t have a fever and seemed relatively fine.

Over the next couple of days, Baker said, his father’s health deteriorated, while his mother remained relatively stable at home – though her mental health appeared to suffer while she worried about her husband.

caption Buddy Baker, far right, said his father was admitted to the hospital with a fever before he tested positive for COVID-19. source Courtesy of Buddy Baker

Then, Stuart tested positive for COVID-19, and the hospital called to say that “it was unlikely that he was going to be able to make it.” So Baker and his sister decided to bring their mother to the hospital, out of an abundance of caution.

“She wasn’t having any symptoms. And the anxiety had gotten to such a point that we worried about her wellbeing,” “So we wanted to check, but again, she wasn’t having any symptoms. So we weren’t even sure they were going to admit her that Tuesday night.”

“Within 45 minutes of her being admitted, I was contacted by the ER doctor, who said she was unlikely to make it.”

‘It was kind of that one last hope: We’d go to sleep and we’d have a miracle that night’

Adrian was moved to the intensive care unit that same night, but her ability to breathe had already become seriously compromised.

The experience was extremely disorienting, Baker told us. With the hospital overwhelmed with COVID-19 patients, communication was sparse. Every time they were contacted about their parents’ health, it was a different doctor who called.

On Saturday, Baker and his sister were advised to move their parents to hospice care.

“I really wanted to see how it went from Saturday to Sunday,” Baker said. “It was kind of that one last hope: We’d go to sleep and we’d have a miracle that night, and they would say, ‘They’re doing better.'”

But the next morning, he said, his parents’ conditions had worsened significantly. So Baker asked if they could be moved to the same room, where their ventilators were removed. Shortly after, and within minutes of each other, they died.

Despite an outpouring of support online, Baker said it’s nearly impossible to feel comfort or closure

Baker emphasized how difficult it has been to cope with such a huge loss amid the continued importance of social distancing.

“It’s really challenging for us to not be around other loved ones, not be around our friends, which would make this process – certainly not easy, but maybe more manageable,” he told us.

He said that closure is elusive at best, especially without being able to organize a funeral or proper memorial service.

“Any memories that we have, unfortunately, hurt right now,” Baker told us. “It’s a pretty consistent level of hurt that we’re enduring.”

caption Baker said his parents were “inseparable.” source Courtesy of Buddy Baker

Baker also reflected on the public’s inadequate response to the outbreak when cases first began appearing in the US – and what might’ve been different if social distancing had been implemented earlier.

“We just didn’t know how serious this virus was. And when I look back to that time, three or four weeks ago, if we knew,” he said, trailing off.

“Can I tell you that we implemented those rules at that point, three weeks ago? No, we hadn’t. Society hadn’t, and we were no different,” he continued. “And even when it was suggestions, mild suggestions, did we adhere to them strongly enough? Probably not.”

Baker has since launched the ‘Stuart and Adrian Baker Memorial Fund’ to help combat the coronavirus outbreak

At the time of publishing, the Stuart and Adrian Baker Memorial Fund was just $1,000 away from its $25,000 goal on GoFundMe.

The donations will be used “to help find a cure for the horrible disease which took their lives.” But it will also help fund an annual grant for college students from New York’s Queensbridge Houses, where Stuart grew up. He later taught and coached kids who also grew up in the housing project.

Baker said he wanted to make a difference in honor of his parents, and hopes the fund will “keep their name alive, and create something special for them.”