A mom who gave birth while in a coma due to the coronavirus finally brought her baby home

caption Angela Primachenko gave birth to baby Ava while in a medically-induced coma. source Instagram/Angela Primachenko

A mom who gave birth while in a medically-induced coma due to the coronavirus has finally brought her baby home.

Angela Primachenko has no recollection of giving birth to her second child, Ava, on April 1, she told Today.

The respiratory therapist from Vancouver, Washington, wasn’t able to hold her daughter until April 16, and four days later, baby Ava finally went home.

“I feel like I can write a novel … but for tonight I’ll just write that life is good, and let’s find the good in everyday,” Primachenko wrote on Instagram.

Angela Primachenko, 27, a respiratory therapist from Vancouver, Washington, tested positive for the disease on March 24 and, as her symptoms worsened, was soon put into a coma in intensive care.

On April 1, she gave birth to daughter Ava, Primachenko’s second child – but has no memory of the event, she told Today.

Five days after giving birth, Primachenko’s condition had improved enough for her to be taken off the ventilator, People reported.

And on April 16, following two negative coronavirus tests, the mother held her baby for the first time.

“Crying right now!!! IM COVA FREE!!! And holding my baby girl in my hands!” she wrote on Instagram.

Primachenko posted another adorable photo of herself and her daughter cuddling for the first time in the NICU, saying it was “such a testimony to be able to hold my little Ava” but that she still had to wait a little longer to bring the newborn home.

Four days later, the moment the family had been waiting for finally arrived: Ava came home.

“The last few weeks have been filled with so much unexpected change in my life … and I feel like I can write a novel … but for tonight I’ll just write that life is good, and let’s find the good in everyday,” Primachenko wrote on Instagram.

The newborn, whose name means “breath of life,” also got to meet her older sister Emily who, alongside the girls’ father, tested negative for the coronavirus.