The NBA told players to stop high-fiving fans and to fist bump them instead as a coronavirus precaution

caption High-fives are now a no go for NBA stars. source Reuters/Mark J. Rebilas

The NBA has advised its players to “fist-bump” fans instead of high-five them as a way of preventing the spread of the coronavirus.

The league sent a memo to each team on Sunday outlining precautions players should take to decrease the risk of contracting the virus, according to The Associated Press.

As well as avoiding high-fives, players have also been told they should avoid handling items such as pens or jerseys from fans seeking autographs.

Over 100 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the United States, causing six deaths.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

The NBA has advised its players to “fist-bump” fans instead of high-fiving them as a precaution as major sports leagues around the world look to minimizee the spread of the coronavirus.

The league sent a memo to each team on Sunday outlining 10 precautions players should take to decrease the risk of contracting the virus, according to The Associated Press.

As well as avoiding high-fives, the memo also suggests players should not handle items such as pens or jerseys from fans seeking autographs.

The NBA added that it is “working with infectious disease experts” such as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in order to monitor the situation.

Some players have already started to heed the advice, such as Bobby Portis of the New York Knicks, who said, according to Sky Sports, that he offered fans fist-bumps as opposed to high-fives on Monday night ahead of the Knicks’ win over the Houston Rockets.

More than 100 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the United States as of Tuesday morning, including six deaths.

Advice on avoiding transmission of the virus, which has infected over 90,000 people globally – around 90% of whom are in China – includes covering coughs and sneezes with tissues, washing hands regularly, and wearing face masks.

Read more:

Washington state is buying a motel to isolate coronavirus patients

Mapping the coronavirus outbreak: Where in the world – and the US – the disease has spread

INTERVIEW: Dwyane Wade reflects on his NBA legacy, his retirement plans, and his daughter’s coming out as transgender