New York Gov. Cuomo says he expects the peak of the coronavirus outbreak to hit in the ‘seven-day’ range as cases skyrocket

caption A healthcare worker removes and discards personal protective equipment (PPE) into a trash can after wheeling the bodies of deceased people outside the Wyckoff Heights Medical Center during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, New York, U.S., April 2, 2020. source REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid

New York Gov. Cuomo said he expects the peak of coronavirus cases in the state in the “seven-day” range, though he said the state isn’t yet prepared for the pressure on the healthcare system.

New confirmed cases jumped 11,000 in the past 24 hours – the biggest single-day increase since the outbreak began in March.

A day after Cuomo said he was deploying the National Guard to gather up unused ventilators, he announced China is donating 1,000 ventilators to New York which are set to arrive sometime today.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Cases of coronavirus skyrocket in New York

New York had its deadliest day yet – again – since the outbreak began on March 1, as the number of cases jumped with over 11,000 confirmed since yesterday. The death toll rose to 3,565, Governor Andrew Cuomo said from Albany Saturday, as 630 more people succumbed to the virus over the past 24 hours. Many of those fatalities are concentrated in New York City, which has 2,642 of those fatalities alone.

There are 15,905 hospitalized – a net gain of over 1,00o patients since Friday – of which 4,126 in intensive care, Cuomo said. A bit of good news: 10,478 patients with COVID-19 have recovered and been discharged from New York hospitals since March 1.

Cuomo said he estimates the peak of the outbreak to occur in New York in a “seven-day” range, though he said the state isn’t yet prepared.

“Nobody can tell you the number at the top of the mountain,” Cuomo said.

“It feels like an entire lifetime,” he continued. “I think we all feel the same, these stresses, this country, this state – like nothing I’ve experienced in my lifetime.”

He added some reassuring sentiments, which his daily press conferences have become known for.

“This is a painful, disorienting experience,” Cuomo said. “But we find our best self, our strongest self – this day will end. We will get through it, we will get to the other side of the mountain. But we have to do what we have to do between now and then.”

Here are the other biggest takeaways from Cuomo’s daily update: