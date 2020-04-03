Jennifer Aniston and Jimmy Kimmel surprised a nurse who tested positive for COVID-19 with a $10,000 gift card

- source
- Jimmy Kimmel/YouTube
- Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel teamed up with “The Morning Show” star Jennifer Aniston to surprise a Utah nurse with a $10,000 Postmates gift card.
- Cardiovascular nurse Kimball Fairbanks tested positive for COVID-19 and was furloughed because of her diagnosis. She was also quarantined away from her young daughters.
- The “Jimmy Kimmel Live” host and “Friends” star both thanked Fairbanks for her dedication to keeping patients healthy.
- “We wanted to cheer you up a little bit, so I’d like you to meet somebody. Her name is Jennifer,” Kimmel told Fairbanks before he introduced Aniston.
- “Hi, honey, it’s so good to meet you,” Aniston told a shocked Fairbanks after revealing herself on video chat (around the 3:30 mark). “I just have to say, God bless you and all of you that are out there doing what you’re doing… You’re just phenomenal.”
- They also gave all of the nurses on Fairbanks’ department in the hospital gift cards as well.
- Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.