Jennifer Aniston and Jimmy Kimmel surprised a nurse who tested positive for COVID-19 with a $10,000 gift card

By
Libby Torres
-

Jimmy Kimmel and Jennifer Aniston surprised a Utah nurse with a Postmates gift card on Thursday.

Jimmy Kimmel/YouTube
  • Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel teamed up with “The Morning Show” star Jennifer Aniston to surprise a Utah nurse with a $10,000 Postmates gift card.
  • Cardiovascular nurse Kimball Fairbanks tested positive for COVID-19 and was furloughed because of her diagnosis. She was also quarantined away from her young daughters.
  • The “Jimmy Kimmel Live” host and “Friends” star both thanked Fairbanks for her dedication to keeping patients healthy.
  • “We wanted to cheer you up a little bit, so I’d like you to meet somebody. Her name is Jennifer,” Kimmel told Fairbanks before he introduced Aniston.
  • “Hi, honey, it’s so good to meet you,” Aniston told a shocked Fairbanks after revealing herself on video chat (around the 3:30 mark). “I just have to say, God bless you and all of you that are out there doing what you’re doing… You’re just phenomenal.”
  • They also gave all of the nurses on Fairbanks’ department in the hospital gift cards as well.
