Before-and-after photos show how the coronavirus has left some of the world’s busiest train stations looking like ghost towns

At least 177 countries and territories have confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus.

This has led governments around the world to place billions of people under lockdown, leaving some of the world’s most crowded places vacant.

Train stations, which typically service billions of workers and tourists every day, have quickly become deserted in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

In New York City, millions of people rush to subway platforms to catch their train to work on a typical morning. On the other side of the globe in Melbourne, Australia, Flinders Street Station is usually packed with tourists visiting the land Down Under. Each day, billions of people use trains to get to work, travel home, and explore new destinations.

But the novel coronavirus has temporarily halted a majority of those activities.

With billions of people around the world under lockdown and at least 177 countries and territories with confirmed cases, some of the world’s most crowded places have quickly become vacant.

Explore photos of 12 different train stations before and after the coronavirus became a pandemic.

BEFORE: Shanghai Hongqiao Railway Station offers high-speed bullet trains to a majority of China’s popular cities.

caption Hongqiao Railway Station in Shanghai, China. source VCG/Getty Images

AFTER: A few remaining travelers wait for trains in the station.

caption Hongqiao Railway Station in Shanghai, China. source HECTOR RETAMAL/Getty Images

BEFORE: The São Bento Railway Station in Porto, Portugal, attracts tourists and history lovers with 20,000 tiles illustrating the country’s history.

caption São Bento Railway Station in Porto, Portugal. source David Silverman/Getty Images

Source: Atlas Obscura

AFTER: Now the station sits empty as the country has declared a state of emergency.

BEFORE: On average, 750,000 people walk through Grand Central Terminal in New York City every day, according to the terminal’s website.

caption Grand Central Station, New York City. source Robert Alexander/Getty Images

Source: Grand Central Terminal

AFTER: The station is eerily quiet due to the novel coronavirus.

caption Grand Central Station, New York City. source Debra L Rothenberg/Getty Images

BEFORE: London Waterloo is the country’s busiest station, according to Network Rail.

caption London Waterloo. source Jeff Greenberg/Getty Images

Source: Network Rail

AFTER: Prime Minister Boris Johnson issued a lockdown across the United Kingdom. Now only maintenance workers fill the station.

Source: CNN

BEFORE: Ramses Station is a bustling hotspot in the city center of Cairo, Egypt.

caption Ramses Station, Cairo, Egypt. source KHALED DESOUKI/Getty Images

AFTER: Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly issued a curfew and suspended flights to prevent the spread of the coronavirus across Egypt.

caption Ramses Station, Cairo, Egypt. source picture alliance/Getty Images

Source: The New York Times

BEFORE: Retiro is the main station in Argentina’s capital, Buenos Aires. Each day, thousands of commuters and travelers visit the station.

caption Retiro in Buenos Aires, Argentina. source Jeff Greenberg/Getty Images

AFTER: President Fernandez ordered a total lockdown of Argentina on March 19 that left the station vacant.

caption Retiro is the main train station in Buenos Aires, Argentina. source Amilcar Orfali/Getty Images

Source: Buenos Aires Times

BEFORE: Flinders Street station is the largest station in the southern hemisphere, with over 110,000 travelers passing through each day, according to the City of Melbourne, Australia.

caption Flinders Street station in Melbourne, Australia. source ullstein bild/Getty Images

Source: City of Melbourne

AFTER: The country’s oldest station now sits nearly empty as Australia limits travel.

caption Flinders Street station in Melbourne, Australia. source Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

BEFORE: Although The Bangkok Mass Transit System is more expensive than other transport systems in Thailand’s capital, it’s used by thousands of people every day.

caption A train platform in Bangkok, Thailand. source ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP/Getty Images

Source: Business Insider

AFTER: Bangkok’s train stations are deserted to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

caption An empty station in Bangkok, Thailand. source MLADEN ANTONOV/Getty Images

BEFORE: Stuttgart Hauptbahnhof is the primary station in Stuttgart, Germany. Thousands of commuters use the station every day.

caption Stuttgart Hauptbahnhof, Stuttgart, Germany. source NurPhoto/Getty Images

AFTER: Even during rush hour, the station remains largely empty.

caption Stuttgart Hauptbahnhof, Stuttgart, Germany. source picture alliance/Getty Images

BEFORE: Brussel’s Centrale is typically crowded with tourists because of its location in the city center.

caption Brussels Centrale, or Gare Central, is one of Belgium’s most crowded stations. source PATRIK STOLLARZ/Getty Images

AFTER: Tourists no longer fill Brussels Centrale.

caption Brussels Centrale in Brussels, Belgium. source Photonews/Getty Images

BEFORE: In 2018, Washington, DC’s metro system completed more than 174 million rides, according to CNN.

caption A bustling metro station in Washington, DC. source The Washington Post/Getty Images

Source: CNN

AFTER: As most people in DC work from home due to the coronavirus, rush hour no longer means a crowded platform.

caption Farragut West station in Washington, DC. source DANIEL SLIM/Getty Images

BEFORE: Liverpool Street Station in London, England, has about 123 million riders each year, according to Crossrail.

caption Liverpool Street Station in London, England. source John Keeble/Getty Images

Source: Crossrail

AFTER: The station experienced a drastic decline in visitors on March 24, the first day of enforced lockdown in the United Kingdom.

caption Liverpool Street Station in London, England. source Phil Clarke Hill/Getty Images

Source: The Guardian