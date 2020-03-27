Don’t call the $2 trillion coronavirus bill a stimulus, call it a rescue — and we’re going to need a lot more of it

source Drew Angerer/Getty Images

The $2 trillion coronavirus bill Congress is set to pass this week is not a stimulus, it is a rescue package. It is not meant to bolster the American economy, it’s meant to save it.

With this bill – and the bills that are certainly coming – America is going to need to build out the public health infrastructure that will keep this economy going.

That means increasing hospital capacity and testing. It means being able to send money to counties that have become hot zones. It means preparing for uncertainty.

This is about surviving in a new reality, people.

This is an opinion column. The thoughts expressed are those of the author.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

This week the Senate passed a $2 trillion bill to fund America’s fight against COVID-19 and the House is expected to pass it on Friday. It’s a gigantic amount of money, so people are calling it stimulus. Don’t. It’s not. It’s a rescue package, call it survival in a new global reality that is hostile to humans.

To combat the coronavirus, we had to slow – not stop – its spread. To slow its spread, we had to shut down the economy. New York City, America’s financial heartbeat, is a ghost town. But no place will be immune once the virus finds its way there.

This week, in a letter to his colleagues, Alabama Lieutenant Gov. Will Ainsworth criticized other state officials for not taking the pandemic seriously, and he predicted that the state could have nearly 250,000 cases by May 1 if it did not act. Around 6,500 of those cases would need ICU beds, Ainsworth wrote, but Alabama only has a bit more than 1,300 ventilators.

Some parts of the US, in other words, are just beginning their fight with the virus. Other states will still need to keep critical testing and hospital infrastructure in place in the event that there is another outbreak between now and when a vaccine has been developed.

All of this is to say that, even when we are no longer in lockdown, the presence of coronavirus has created a new public health and economic reality for the world.

According to Deutsche Bank economist Torsten Slok there are two ways to look at how the US will rebound from this economically compared to China. On the one hand, we may bounce back more quickly because of all the money we’ve pumped into our economic system through the Federal Reserve. We’re keeping things liquid, and that’s important. China didn’t have time to do that before it went into lockdown.

On the other hand, Slock pointed out, the loose nature of our lockdown means the virus is peaking in different places at different times. And that could mean economic uncertainty for longer and a slower rebound.

On Thursday jobless claims hit 3 million. Those claims will continue to grow as the virus spreads around the country and new hotspots arise. So that $2 trillion dollar bill isn’t a shot in the arm, it’s an attempt to create a floor. After that, we still need to finance an entirely new economic and social reality.

The president says he wants to keep the economy going by creating a system that designates counties high, medium or low risk, by investing in aggressive testing and also in contact tracing.

This is what we have to do now to survive. Creating a new reality is expensive.

A new public health reality

The reality is that this $2 trillion “bridge” to hold the American people over for the next few weeks isn’t going to be enough to prepare the US to survive this virus until there’s a vaccine. We’re going to need to increase hospital capacity and create testing and tracking infrastructure. It’s unclear how long we’re going to have to keep those things in place.

Recall that in China, cities were forced to construct hospitals in a matter of weeks in order to deal with the demand for capacity created by COVID-19. They, like us, started dealing with this problem late – after the government realized that it was a concern too deadly to deny.

Already the US has passed China for the highest number of reported coronavirus cases in the world. And if China is any indication, the virus will spread even to the most remote reaches of the country.

So as Lieutenant Gov. Ainsworth pointed out, even rural states in the US need to be ready to deal with overwhelming demand for hospital beds. Mississippi – with just under 500 COVID-19 cases reported – has yet to mandate a statewide lockdown. Officials say it’s because they lack the resources to fight the virus right now. Hospitals have been disappearing all over rural America for years.

“We’ve been under a resource constrained environment,” noted State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs. “We haven’t had access to testing. We haven’t had access to [personal protective equipment.] And as we sort of fill out those resource issues, we’ll be able to ramp up testing. We’ll be able to ramp up our epidemiological response. There’s a lot of stuff that we can do to sort of respond more aggressively once we get these resources issues fixed.”

The virus doesn’t care if you have the resources, though. It won’t wait. We have to do more, faster, for everyone. This is just the beginning.

A new economic reality

Paying people not to work while ensuring they have access to healthcare isn’t just the right thing to do, it’s a part of this fight. We’re going to have to continue to make public health investments in things that keep people away from hospitals and doctors offices, like virtual check-ups.

These investments are going to have to persist until we get a vaccine.

There is a distinct possibility that there could be another wave of the coronavirus, too. So we have to prepare for an extremely uncertain economy – one where businesses may be shut down because the number of COVID-19 cases in an area is increasing and strict social distancing orders need to be put back in place. In that event, state and local governments will need the infrastructure and funds to get money to people who cannot work.

This is a world where the economy will simply move slower, where restaurants or certain jobs that require large quantities of people to work in factories may open in fits and starts. This $2 trillion package is about giving people the money to deal with that early, so that the entire tax base of the United States isn’t eviscerated by shutting down the economy.

That is to say, either way this money is getting spent. Either we give it to people to ride out the coronavirus now – adding to our deficit – or it simply evaporates as people’s livelihoods disappear later. The more we spend on infrastructure to help patients and track the virus now, the more normally our economy can function going forward.

The more passive we are in the face of the coronavirus, the more lives and livelihoods it will destroy. This $2 trillion isn’t being handed out as a boost, it’s being put to work on our survival.