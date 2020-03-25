A young adult was infected with COVID-19 after attending a ‘coronavirus party’ in Kentucky, governor says

caption Kentucky Democratic Governor Andy Beshear. source Kentucky Democratic Governor Andy Beshear

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear said in a press conference on Tuesday that a person in their 20s tested positive for COVID-19 after attending a “coronavirus party.”

He said the party was held by a group of young adults who were celebrating to intentionally disregard social distancing guidelines put in place to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Beshear said the group thought “they were invincible” and weren’t thinking about the older people they could have possibly infected.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear said that a young adult in the state contracted COVID-19 after attending a “coronavirus party.”

He said the group of young people in their 20s thought “they were invincible,” according to CNN, and intentionally flouted social distancing guidelines that help prevent the spread of the virus.

“This is one that makes me mad,” Beshear said. “We have to be much better than that.”

Beshear made the announcement in a press conference on Tuesday in which he said the state had 39 new cases of the novel coronavirus.

It remains unclear how many people were at the party, but only one person has tested positive for COVID-19 so far.

“Anyone who goes to something like this may think they’re indestructible, but it’s someone else’s loved one that they are going to hurt,” Beshear said, according to NPR. “We are battling for the health and the lies of our parents and our grandparents. Don’t be callous to intentionally go to something and expose yourself to something that will hurt other people. We ought to be much better than that.”

While older age groups are more at risk from COVID-19, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said last week that nearly 30% of US coronavirus cases have been among people between 20 and 44 years old. The group accounted for 20% of hospitalizations and 12% of ICU admissions, the CDC said.

Beshear said there have been 163 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky. Like other states, Beshear plans to order the closure of all non-essential businesses while leaving “life-sustaining” stores like supermarkets and pharmacies open to the public.