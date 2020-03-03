6 people from the Diamond Princess cruise ship have died from the coronavirus

caption The cruise ship Diamond Princess anchored at Daikoku Pier Cruise Terminal in Yokohama on February 7. source Kim Kyung-Hoon/Reuters

Six passengers who were aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship during the coronavirus quarantine have died from the disease.

The most recent death was a British man who died on February 28. The man, who was not named, was being treated in a hospital in Japan after disembarking the ship.

Two Japanese passengers – an 87-year-old man and an 84-year-old woman – were the first to die from the disease on February 19.

The other three passengers who died from the disease are also Japanese nationals.

The cruise ship, which is docked in Yokohama, Japan, was subject to a two-week quarantine imposed by the Japanese government, which drew criticism when it appeared that the quarantine failed. More than 700 people on board were infected with the coronavirus.

More than 3,700 people were trapped on the ship after Japanese authorities imposed a two-week quarantine. The situation came under scrutiny when the quarantine appeared to fail, with an uptick of cases on the ship and over 700 people ultimately testing positive for the coronavirus, which causes a disease known as COVID-19, Forbes reported.

The novel coronavirus outbreak, which began late last year, originated in the city of Wuhan in the central Chinese province of Hubei. The coronavirus death toll has surpassed 2,100, with more than 75,000 people infected across more then two dozen countries, though the vast majority of cases remain in China.