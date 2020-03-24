Photos of packed beaches, bikeways, and hiking trails show how people are ignoring coronavirus social distancing mandates around the world

People crowd a beach in Clearwater, Florida, despite the federal government's recommendation that Americans avoid gatherings of 10 or more people.

  • As the coronavirus continues to spread across the globe, affected countries and cities are imposing sweeping measures to limit public gatherings and encourage social distancing.
  • Despite recommendations to shelter in place and limit non-essential travel, people are the world are flocking to parks, beaches, and popular hiking trails, prompting stricter regulations.
  • On March 16, President Trump said that Americans should avoid gathering in groups of 10 or more people to help curb the spread of the virus.
  • Other countries, like Italy, France, and Greece, have issued nationwide lockdowns.
  • On March 19, California became the first state to issue a stay-at-home order, encouraging residents to avoid all non-essential travel and stay at least six feet away from others if out in public. Other states, including New York and Illinois, have followed suit.
Locals and spring breakers flock to Clearwater Beach in Florida. While some counties like Miami-Dade and Broward have closed down beaches to curb the spread of the coronavirus, others remain open. Florida has not yet issued a state-wide stay-at-home order.

Partiers gathered for boat raft-ups in Boca Raton, Florida this past weekend, prompting Palm Beach County to shut down boat ramps, marinas, and all recreational boating on March 22 until further notice.

Despite California’s stay-at-home order, residents flocked to Huntington Beach in Los Angeles to enjoy sunny weather on March 21.

On March 22, Los Angeles closed city parks and parking at city beaches. “This weekend we saw too many people packing beaches, trails and parks,” LA Mayor Eric Garcetti tweeted.

New York City residents gathered in Central Park the day that New York’s stay-at-home order went into effect. On March 22, Governor Andrew Cuomo gave the city a 24-hour deadline to figure out how to lessen crowding in parks.

An influx of visitors to Marin, California, known for its early spring wildflowers, prompted the county to close down 18,000 acres of parks effective March 22.

Phoenix residents headed outside in droves this past weekend, crowding trailheads. Arizona has not yet issued a stay-at-home order but has closed down bars and limited restaurants to takeout and delivery, among other measures.

Thousands of cherry blossom sightseers walked around the Tidal Basin in Washington, D.C. on March 21. On March 22, DC closed down streets and traffic circles near the basin in an effort to limit the number of visitors.

Crowds enjoyed cherry blossoms in Tokyo, Japan, on March 22 despite the government’s recommendation that residents avoid traditional picnic-style viewing parties this year.

Locals in Thessaloniki, Greece, flocked to a seaside promenade on March 16, ignoring social distancing directives. On March 22, the country imposed a nationwide lockdown, restricting all non-essential travel and gatherings.

Hundreds of Australians gathered at popular Bondi Beach in Sydney on March 20 despite the country’s ban outdoor gatherings of 500 people or more. On March 21, police closed the beach after Australia’s Health Minister called the crowds “unacceptable.”

