Hubei, the center of China’s coronavirus outbreak, has emerged from a months-long coronavirus lockdown. Photos show the province slowly coming back to life.

caption People wearing face masks travel through an ancient city wall in Jingzhou on March 26, 2020. source Aly Song/Reuters

Life is slowly returning to normal in the Hubei province in China, after its government announced on March 25 that it would lift travel restrictions on residents after more than two months of lockdown.

Millions of people will now be able to travel to places within and outside the province again, as long as they’ve been given a “green code” by a health-tracking device on their phones.

Public transport in major cities started operating again and hundreds of tourist sports in the province have also reopened.

But residents, as well as experts, are fearful that the virus will re-emerge as people start going back to work and public places become available.

Photos show what life is like on-the-ground for residents of the Hubei district, who are slowly getting used to life outside their homes again.

All eyes are on Hubei, China, the one-time of the coronavirus outbreak, after it announced on March 25 that it would start lifting travel restrictions on its residents after months of lockdown.

The provincial government said that this would apply to all cities in the Hubei province except for Wuhan, which will remain under lockdown until April 8.

This change means tens of millions of people will be able to travel to places within and outside the province again, as tourist attractions and shops start opening their doors again.

But the move has been questioned by experts as well as residents, who fear that the virus might come back, a phenomenon known as the “boomerang effect.”

Hopeful photos show what life looks like in Hubei as people start to leave the confines of their own homes and start living life outside again.

After more than two months of intense lockdown, the Hubei province in China lifted its travel restrictions on March 24.

caption Workers wearing face masks remove barriers on a street in Wuhan on March 21, 2020. source China Daily via Reuters

This means that residents are allowed to travel outside and inside the province, but only if they have a “green code” health designation.

caption Passengers wearing face masks travel with their belongings at a railway station in Xianning of Hubei province on March 25, 2020. source Aly Song/Reuters

People’s health can be tracked in an app on their phone, which has an individual’s health status linked to it.

caption A man wearing face masks and goggles selects apples inside a supermarket in Wuhan of Hubei province, March 26, 2020. source Stringer/ReutersAly Song

Wuhan, where the virus originated, is the only city in the province that is still on lockdown until April 8.

caption Patients who have been cured of COVID-19 and discharged from hospital exercise at a quarantine center in Wuhan on March 12, 2020. source China Daily via Reuters

The news comes amid a significant reduction in new infections in the province, as no new cases were recorded for five consecutive days from March 19.

caption Medical workers from outside Wuhan pose for pictures with a Chinese Communist Party flag at the Wuhan Railway Station before leaving, March 17, 2020. source Stringer/Reuters

On March 24, one new confirmed case was reported in Wuhan, which was a doctor at the Hubei General Hospital, CNN reported.

Two makeshift Wuhan hospitals and other temporary centers, which were hastily built to accommodate more patients, closed their doors on March 10.

caption A local medical worker embraces and bids farewell to a medical worker from Jiangsu at the Wuhan Railway Station as the medical team from Jiangsu leaves Wuhan on March 19, 2020. source China Daily via Reuters

The city of Wuhan rushed to build two hospitals in early February, both of which were done in a matter of weeks.

Medical staff who came from other provinces to help in major hospitals in Wuhan have also returned home.

caption Residents bid farewell from their homes to a medical team from Guizhou province who is leaving Wuhan on March 25, 2020. source China Daily via REUTERS

Meanwhile, regular hospitals have been disinfected as staff prepares them for the resumption of their normal services.

caption A worker in protective suit disinfects the Wuhan No. 7 Hospital, once a designated hospital for COVID-19 patients on March 19, 2020. source Snsphoto via Reuters

Around 130 tourist attractions, like the ancient city wall in the city of Jingzhou, have also opened to the public again.

caption A man walks through an ancient city wall in Jingzhou after the tourist attraction reopened on March 26, 2020. source Aly Song/Reuters

But officials are still being careful. Sites have been disinfected and visitors to the city wall in the city of Jingzhou, for example, still have to get their temperatures checked before entering.

caption Li Yu, 55, who sells corn, wears a face mask at an ancient city wall in Jingzhou after it was reopened on March 26, 2020. source Aly Song/Reuters

Some tourism spots in the higher risk areas remain closed, according to South China Morning Post.

Meanwhile, thousands of people have been allowed to return to their daily lives.

caption A child with a face mask eats ice cream outside the ice cream shop on its first day of opening in Xianning on March 25, 2020. source Aly Song/Reuters

Those that have been cleared by their health-tracking app are starting to resume work, like this taxi driver…

caption A man with a face mask sits in his vehicle while waiting for passengers in Xianning on March 25, 2020. source Aly Song/Reuters

…and others are making use of the re-opened public transport system.

caption Women wait for buses at a bus stop in Xianning on March 25, 2020. source Aly Song/Reuters

But while the province is experiencing some freedom again, many are still too scared to leave home.

caption A man stands at a window at a residential community in Jingzhou on March 26, 2020. source Aly Song/Reuters

Steven Hsu, who is living with his family in Xiaogan, told the Guardian he still feared the risk of infection from people who were asymptomatic, which is why he is choosing to stay at home for a while.

caption A mother and son walk through Jingzhou on March 26, 2020. source Aly Song/Reuters

Another woman from Xiaogan told the same paper that she is still waiting to travel to see her boyfriend because “travel is actually very risky.”

caption A couple walks through an ancient city wall in Jingzhou on March 26, 2020. source Aly Song/Reuters

Locals are not the only ones who are scared. Experts also fear that the virus could come back, in a phenomenon called the “boomerang effect.”

caption An employee sorts parcels at a logistics center of ZTO Express in Wuhan on March 22, 2020. source China Daily via Reuters

Dr. Ben Cowling, an epidemiologist at the University of Hong Kong told Business Insider’s Morgan McFall-Johnsen and Holly Secon that the boomerang effect means that a second wave of the virus could hit the province either by a small number of residents who don’t know they’re sick and spread it or by international travelers who bring it in from other countries.

Experts are also worried that China is loosening its restrictions too early in an effort to restart the economy.

caption A man walks at a riverside park in Wuhan on March 26, 2020. source Stringer/Reuters

Chinese premier Li Keqiang has warned local governments not to cover up new cases of COVID-19 “for the sake of keeping new case numbers at zero.”

caption People wearing face masks line up outside Xianning Central Hospital in Xianning on March 26, 2020. source Aly Song/Reuters

He also warned that even though cases in the provinces have almost stopped, there is still a significant risk that the virus will have occasional outbreaks.

caption An employee wearing a face mask feeds penguins at the Wuhan Zoo on March 22, 2020. source China Daily via Reuters

Meanwhile, the rest of the world is looking on in anticipation. Much of the world copied Hubei’s lockdown, and want to see proof that it works.