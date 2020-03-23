The coronavirus could stop the Premier League from finishing this year. Here’s every team’s player of the season if that happened.

caption Virgil van Dijk, Mateo Kovacic, Danny Ings. source Getty/Clive Brunskill/Soccrates Images/Nathan Stirk

The Premier League having been suspended until April 30 leaves us with plenty of time for reflection on what has happened so far.

Below, Insider has listed its nominations for whom has been each club’s Player of the Season so far.

Virgil van Dijk, Mateo Kovacic, and Danny Ings are just three of those to make the cut.

The Premier League has been suspended until at least April 30 due to the coronavirus, with many expecting a delay until at least the summer as the UK battles the deadly pandemic.

And with it currently unclear just how exactly the remainder of the campaign will play out, we are left to reflect only on what has happened so far, including who have been the star men for each club up until this point.

Arsenal — Bukayo Saka, winger

source Getty/James Williamson

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang may feel begrudged, but 18-year-old Bukayo Saka has had a breakthrough season to remember at The Emirates.

Nine assists and two goals in all competitions is a sound return, especially given the youngster spent his time alternating between being a left-back and a winger.

Aston Villa — Jack Grealish, attacking midfielder

source Getty/Visionhaus

If you were to watch a highlight reel of Jack Grealish’s goals this season (there’s been nine of them), you’d probably think he was the best player in world football.

While he’s not quite there yet, the 24-year-old’s penchant for the spectacular has been the silver lining on what has been an otherwise disappointing season for Dean Smith’s side.

Bournemouth — Nathan Ake, defender

source Getty/Tess Derry

Though Bournemouth has struggled this term, it’s a testament to Ake’s quality that he’s still a regular fixture in the Netherlands international squad, in which he is competing for a place with world class talents like Virgil van Dijk, Matthijs de Ligt, Stefan de Vrij, and Daley Blind.

Don’t expect the 25-year-old to be with Eddie Howe’s side much longer, especially if its unable to avoid relegation.

Brighton and Hove Albion — Pascal Gross, attacking midfielder

source Getty/Robin Jones

Brighton has, at times, played some electric football this term, plenty of which has been down to the influence of manager Graham Potter and his so called “Potterball.”

At the heart of it on the pitch is Pascal Gross. The German midfielder has made and completed more passes than any other Brighton midfielder this term, whilst he’s also averaged the most dribbles per game.

Scott McCarthy, a sports reporter in Brighton, described him as “the best [Brighton’s] ever had.”

Burnley — Chris Wood, striker

source Getty/Robbie Jay Barratt

It’s difficult to think of another Premier League striker who is as effective in the air as Burnley’s Chris Wood.

Five of his 11 goals (which is his best ever return in the top flight) this season have been scored with his head, which is more than any other player in the division. He epitomizes the footballing cliché of the target man.

Chelsea — Mateo Kovacic, midfielder

source Getty/James Williamson

Chelsea has had a turbulent first season under Frank Lampard, dazzling and disappointing in equal measure.

One man who has been a real source of consistency for the Blues however is Mateo Kovacic. The Croatian has averaged a higher pass completion than any other Chelsea regular, whilst he’s also completed the most dribbles per game.

Kovacic struggled to establish himself in his first season at Stamford Bridge, but he’s now one of the first names on Lampard’s team sheet.

Crystal Palace — Jordan Ayew, striker

source Getty/Marc Atkins

Jordan Ayew may have only scored eight goals in the Premier League this term, but each and every one of them has been important.

Without the Ghanian’s goals, Roy Hodgson’s side would be 16 points worse off, leaving it 19th in the table.

His finest strike was a silky solo effort that earned Palace a late 2-1 victory over West Ham United in October.

Everton — Dominic Calvert-Lewin, striker

source Getty/Alex Livesey

Dominic Calvert-Lewin had shown glimpses of his quality over the past few seasons, however ultimately lacked the cutting edge of a top class striker.

“Be more selfish,” is what Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti told the 23-year-old when he took charge of the club at Christmas, according to TalkSPORT.

He’s clearly taken note – in 11 Premier League games under the Italian’s tutelage, he’s managed eight goals, which is more than any other English striker in the league over the same period.

Leicester City — Jamie Vardy, striker

source Getty/Visionhaus

Jamie Vardy’s 19 Premier League goals this term not only make him the division’s top scorer, but also mean he’s now just one away from a career century in t he league. Not bad for a player who started his footballing career in semi-professional teams.

When he eventually does score again, he will deservedly join an esteemed club of Englishman to have ever hit 100 in the top flight that includes Alan Shearer, Wayne Rooney, and Andy Cole.

Liverpool — Virgil van Dijk, defender

source Getty/Visionhaus

“I wouldn’t even bother, I’m just too good.”

That’s what Virgil van Dijk once said to an opposition player who had tried to dribble past him during his time at Celtic, according to SB Nation.

The Dutchman has applied that same confidence for Liverpool this term, dealing with ease any and every of the Premier League’s top players. Too good.

Manchester City — Kevin De Bruyne, midfielder

source Getty/James Williamson

Kevin De Bruyne has provided 16 assists in just 25 top flight games for Manchester City this term. Five more and he will beat the single season record Thierry Henry set in 2002/03.

After a masterclass performance against Arsenal in December in which he scored twice and assisted another, former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher called him “the best offensive midfielder in the world.”

Manchester United — Harry Maguire, defender

source Getty/Daniel Chesterton/Offside

Last season, Manchester United’s defence conceded 54 goals in the Premier League, however with Harry Maguire at its heart this term, it has shipped just 30 so far.

Unless Ole Gunnar Solskjaer side somehow let in 24 in the next nine games, that’s a noticeable improvement, and one that was long overdue. Much of that improvement is down to captain Maguire.

Newcastle United — Allan Saint-Maximin, winger

source Getty/NurPhoto

If football is about joy – Allan Saint-Maximin is the epitome.

The Frenchman attempts, and pulls off, things on the pitch most wouldn’t even try, and all with a beaming smile on his face.

That being said, three goals and one assist this term isn’t the best return. Add a killer touch to his mazy dribbles, and Saint-Maximin will become a Newcastle hero, and a Premier League superstar.

Norwich City — Todd Cantwell, attacking midfielder

source Getty/Paul Harding

Norwich City will likely be playing its football back in the Championship next season, but Todd Cantwell may not follow.

The young midfielder’s sparkling performances have seen him attract interest from a number of the Premier League’s biggest teams, including champions in waiting Liverpool, according to The Echo.

Sheffield United — Enda Stevens, defender

source Getty/Nigel French

Enda Stevens was playing in the fourth division of English football just three years ago. You wouldn’t have guessed that based on his debut Premier League season.

The Irishman has taken to the top flight like a duck to water, chipping in with two goals and two assists from left back, whilst also helping Sheffield United keep the second best defensive record in league.

Southampton — Danny Ings, striker

source Getty/Nathan Stirk

Danny Ings missed 85 games through injury during his frustrating three year spell at Liverpool.

Having now been injury free for over a year, the Englishman is proving once again he’s one of the country’s best goalscorers.

In 30 games for Southampton this season, the 27-year-old has scored 18 goals, putting himself back in the frame for an England call-up – whenever international football resumes, that is.

Tottenham Hotspur — Steven Bergwijn, winger

source Getty/Daniel Leal-Olivas

Tottenham fans will be in no rush to remember the 2019/20 season. After sacking its most successful manager of the Premier League era, Mauricio Pochettino, and replacing him with Jose Mourinho, the club is currently eighth in the table.

Star man Harry Kane has also spent much of the campaign injured.

One bright spark for the club however was the acquisition of Steven Bergwijn from PSV Eindhoven in January.

Though he has played just five top flight games so far, not only has the Dutchman scored twice, he has also added energy and enthusiasm to a deflated looking Spurs attack.

Watford —Abdoulaye Doucoure, midfielder

source Getty/Tess Derry

Frenchman Doucoure was huge for Watford during its mid-season resurgence in which it lost just one in seven games to fish itself off the bottom of the table, scoring twice and assisting one.

He was also netted a vital goal in a 1-1 draw with fellow strugglers Brighton in early February, before bossing Liverpool’s midfield in a 3-0 win a two weeks later.

West Ham United — Michail Antonio, winger

source Getty/Rob Newell

West Ham spent over $200 million on flashy overseas talent over the past two years, including Felipe Anderson, Pablo Fornals, and Sebastian Haller.

However, silky footwork and cute Cruyff turns tends not to be much use in a relegation dog fight. What’s required is reliability, graft, and downright determination.

Michail Antonio has shown all of those traits, as well as his quality, all term.

Wolverhampton Wanderers — Everyone

source Getty/Michael Steele

Wolves could have easily succumbed to “second season syndrome” given its insanely busy fixture list this term.

However instead, it has risen to the challenge, (so far) surpassing last season’s league finish of seventh, and reaching the last 16 of the Europa League.

Adama Traore has been terrific, Matt Doherty dismaying, and Roman Saiss superlative. Raul Jimenez and Ruben Neves have been nothing short of world class.

The whole pack, and its leader Nuno Espirito Santo, have been astounding.

So, who has been the best of the bunch?

source Chloe Knott

Insider’s vote goes to Virgil van Dijk.

Before Van Dijk joined Liverpool, it was often berated for its lack of defensive stability. With the Dutchman at the helm however, the Reds now boast the best back line in the Premier League.

Not only does Van Dijk excel technically, but the aura of confidence he has provided Liverpool with has played a huge part in its dominance this term.

His commanding presence allows Liverpool’s fantastic front three of Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah, and Roberto Firmino to run riot in the final third without the fear of leaving the team exposed. The big man has it covered.