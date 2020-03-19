Professional athletes are getting creative by using rolls of toilet paper to stay sharp during coronavirus quarantine

- source
- Like the rest of the world, professional athletes are increasingly finding themselves locked away in their homes as the coronavirus pandemic escalates.
- Soccer players from some of the world’s best clubs have started juggling toilet paper to pass the time as part of the “toilet paper challenge,” also known as the “10 touch challenge” or “#stayathomechallenge.”
- Players from Chelsea to the Canadian Women’s National Team are now using their feet and rolls of toilet paper to sharpen their skills and entertain themselves – and fans – on social media.
- One boxer even got in on the two-ply action.
Players on FC Dallas — an MLS team — showed off their skills on Instagram.
While Seattle Sounders star Miguel Ibarra had some trouble with the defense.
????⚽️????⚽️????⚽️???? pic.twitter.com/z5C0m51Vga
— Miguel Ibarra (@Migue10Ibarra) March 17, 2020
FC Bayern’s Jerome Boateng caught the roll on his back.
Should be listening to the CL anthem today, instead juggling some toilet paper rolls ???? okay, challenge accepted ????????♂️???? pic.twitter.com/SXkMnHR327
— Jerome Boateng (@JB17Official) March 18, 2020
As did the Sky Blue and Canadian Women’s National Team goalkeeper Kailen Sheridan.
Her national team teammates, including Houston Dash forward Nichelle Prince, also got in on the action.
So did Manchester City and Canadian National Team striker Janine Beckie.
Canadian Women’s National Team wunderkind Jordyn Huitema did as well. The 18-year-old scored seven goals en route to winning Golden Boot honors at the Concacaf Women’s Olympic Qualifying tournament earlier this year.
Retired national teamer and Olympic bronze medalist Melissa Tancredi showed that she’s still got some gas in the tank.
Merci @elodie_poix Let’s get the past, present and future nominations going here. Past: one of the best jugglers I know @rhianw7 (omg I can’t wait) Present: @kailensheridan I know your feet don’t lie either Future: now is your chance to shine @luca_aiello_13 #stayhomechallenge #thatsweatpantlife #lookgoodfeelgood #thiscountsasmyworkoutoftheday
And another former Canadian star, Rhian Wilkinson, got her whole family in on the action.
Had to take the music off, please watch while listening to 'We are Family' by Sister Sledge.
And my teammates don't think I can juggle!!! It's even genetic, lucky young ones. #iwasbornwithit #tpchallenge #skillzzzz #familytime #stayhomechallenge pic.twitter.com/j3Hmk7wvyq
— Rhian Wilkinson (@rhirhi8) March 19, 2020
Instead of juggling, Chelsea left back and Spanish national team star Marcos Alonso used his toilet paper roll for some target practice.
Doesn’t matter if it’s a ball or a toilet paper, @marcosalonso03 will find the corner of the goal or in this case his curtains LOL!! #CFC pic.twitter.com/R8SLpiQjrg
— Frank Khalid (@FrankKhalidUK) March 19, 2020
And his teammate, Mason Mount, shot a laser into his wastepaper basket.
Mason Mount attempts the #toiletrollchallenge – or should that be the #hometopbinchallenge? ????
(????: IG/MasonMount10) pic.twitter.com/JP3fTumU51
— Goal (@goal) March 19, 2020
Former Australian national teamer Tim Cahill took on the challenge in flip flops, and finished with a high note.
Stay at home challenge accepted ????????⚽️???? @433 pic.twitter.com/ISWW9uEtpT
— TIM CAHILL (@Tim_Cahill) March 18, 2020
While Orlando City SC and Portuguese National Team star Nani got his son involved for his version of the challenge.
#StayAtHomeChallenge with my partner in crime ????♂ Just having fun with whatever is around – it's proof that you don't need to head out to enjoy yourself. Stay at home, guys! ⚽????????#stayathome #staysafe #justplaying #fun #soccer #dadandson pic.twitter.com/JkeHs9F5lL
— Nani (@luisnani) March 17, 2020
Palmeiras and Brazilian national team midfielder Felipe Melo slide tackled his toilet paper roll.
Embaixadinhas? Não! Vamos dar um carrinho no coronavírus. Falando sério, siga à risca as orientações da OMS e dos órgãos de saúde responsáveis. Vamos juntos em uma árdua luta contra a ameaça invisível. #fiqueemcasa #juntoscontraocoronavirus #juntossomosmaisfortes #comovirusnaosebrinca #quarentenaécoisaseria #ousaduracontraovirus #Deusprovera
And Man City’s Phil Foden caught the roll on his shoulder.
God I miss football ????. This is harder than you think! Nominating @sterling7 and @kylewalker2 #StayAtHomeChallenge pic.twitter.com/la6b9bEaTE
— Phil Foden (@PhilFoden) March 18, 2020
Some coaches even got involved — including Atlanta United head coach Frank de Boer.
I challenge: @DEalesATLUTD @bocaboca3 @glassy_11 and all players and fans @ATLUTD to join me doing the #StayAtHomeChallenge #staysafe #stayhealthy pic.twitter.com/4yPQSpefd8
— Frank de Boer (@FdeBoerofficial) March 17, 2020
River Plate forward Jordan O’Brien nearly destroyed her house while completing the challenge.
the reality of the toilet paper challenge ????#quedateencasa #10toqueschallenge #stayathomechallenge #toiletpaperchallenge #nssacoronachallenge #10touchchallenge #quarantinechallenge pic.twitter.com/i67KbhnoQE
— Jordan O'Brien (@jordanohbrien) March 18, 2020
16-year-old Liverpool winger Harvey Elliott got fancy with his footwork.
???? Harvey Elliott’s #StayAtHomeChallenge ???? pic.twitter.com/yhkdG2Wa2D
— Steven Gerrard (@Gerrard8FanPage) March 18, 2020
And his teammate, star midfielder Naby Keita, used his head in his challenge.
Naby Keita doing the toilet roll challenge. ???? pic.twitter.com/PIFYqUL3Qk
— Samue (@SamueILFC) March 18, 2020
Sevilla FC midfielder Óliver impressed by completing the challenge with a blindfold on.
Gracias @Alex_Pozo9 por la nominación… nomino a @saulniguez @Albertobueno15 ???? #retodelpapel pic.twitter.com/K4UvBzDOYr
— Óliver Torres Muñoz (@olitorres10) March 16, 2020
And, finally, unbeaten middleweight boxer Caoimhin Agyarko got some rounds in against — you guessed it — a roll of toilet paper.
Day 3 of self isolation-
This is what it has come to I knew buying toilet roll would come in handy ????#BlackThunder @frankwarren_tv @FrancisWarren pic.twitter.com/NakgdSrmjE
— Caoimhin Agyarko (@caoimhinagyarko) March 19, 2020
