Professional athletes are getting creative by using rolls of toilet paper to stay sharp during coronavirus quarantine

By
Business Insider
Soccer players started the craze with the Toilet Paper Challenge, and it's beginning to proliferate around the sports world.

Queensberry Promotions/Janine Beckie Instagram
  • Like the rest of the world, professional athletes are increasingly finding themselves locked away in their homes as the coronavirus pandemic escalates.
  • Soccer players from some of the world’s best clubs have started juggling toilet paper to pass the time as part of the “toilet paper challenge,” also known as the “10 touch challenge” or “#stayathomechallenge.”
  • Players from Chelsea to the Canadian Women’s National Team are now using their feet and rolls of toilet paper to sharpen their skills and entertain themselves – and fans – on social media.
  • One boxer even got in on the two-ply action.
  • Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Players on FC Dallas — an MLS team — showed off their skills on Instagram.

While Seattle Sounders star Miguel Ibarra had some trouble with the defense.

FC Bayern’s Jerome Boateng caught the roll on his back.

As did the Sky Blue and Canadian Women’s National Team goalkeeper Kailen Sheridan.

Her national team teammates, including Houston Dash forward Nichelle Prince, also got in on the action.

So did Manchester City and Canadian National Team striker Janine Beckie.

Canadian Women’s National Team wunderkind Jordyn Huitema did as well. The 18-year-old scored seven goals en route to winning Golden Boot honors at the Concacaf Women’s Olympic Qualifying tournament earlier this year.

Retired national teamer and Olympic bronze medalist Melissa Tancredi showed that she’s still got some gas in the tank.

And another former Canadian star, Rhian Wilkinson, got her whole family in on the action.

Instead of juggling, Chelsea left back and Spanish national team star Marcos Alonso used his toilet paper roll for some target practice.

And his teammate, Mason Mount, shot a laser into his wastepaper basket.

Former Australian national teamer Tim Cahill took on the challenge in flip flops, and finished with a high note.

While Orlando City SC and Portuguese National Team star Nani got his son involved for his version of the challenge.

Palmeiras and Brazilian national team midfielder Felipe Melo slide tackled his toilet paper roll.

And Man City’s Phil Foden caught the roll on his shoulder.

Some coaches even got involved — including Atlanta United head coach Frank de Boer.

River Plate forward Jordan O’Brien nearly destroyed her house while completing the challenge.

16-year-old Liverpool winger Harvey Elliott got fancy with his footwork.

And his teammate, star midfielder Naby Keita, used his head in his challenge.

Sevilla FC midfielder Óliver impressed by completing the challenge with a blindfold on.

And, finally, unbeaten middleweight boxer Caoimhin Agyarko got some rounds in against — you guessed it — a roll of toilet paper.

