Coronavirus relief checks could arrive as soon as 3 weeks for some Americans, but it could take longer if you didn’t set up direct deposit information when you filed your taxes

caption Economic stimulus checks are prepared for printing at the Philadelphia Financial Center May 8, 2008 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. source Jeff Fusco/Stringer

Americans will receive their relief checks from the government in about three weeks, according to the stimulus package deal the Senate approved on Wednesday, but for some, it could take longer.

The US Senate passed a $2 trillion stimulus package Wednesday to help Americans deal with the economic fallout of the coronavirus. Some individuals will receive as much as $1,200 in their relief check if the bill passes the House and is signed into law by the White House.

However, individuals who did not set up direct deposit information with the IRS for their tax returns within the last two years could experience longer wait times to receive their check, according to a recent report.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Relief checks from the US government’s stimulus package are expected to take about three weeks for Americans to receive once the deal is signed by the White House, but that might not be the case for everyone, according to an NBC News report.

The US Senate passed a roughly $2 trillion stimulus package Wednesday night to cushion the country from the economic havoc caused by the coronavirus. The House will likely vote on the bill Friday, and President Donald Trump is expected to sign the bill into law.

The stimulus package includes sending direct payment checks to Americans according to their income, with payments as much as $1,200 for individuals making less than $75,000 a year.

Relief checks will start showing up in about three weeks, according to NBC, but it could take longer for those who don’t have direct deposit information on file with the IRS.

That’s because the checks Americans receive are based on the information they provided on their recent tax returns, and according to NBC, those who didn’t set up direct deposit within the last two years could experience longer wait times to receive their check.

Individuals who did not provide direct deposit information to the IRS will be sent a check to their “last known address,” according to the report. The IRS has 15 days to notify that person of the method and amount of the payment, NBC News reports. The notification will reportedly include a phone number for the person to contact in case they do not receive the check.

If you moved or changed your address since the last time you filed your taxes, it may be a wise decision to contact the IRS about your move as soon as you can to make sure the government has your most recent information on file.