Satellite images show airports, ports, and highways left deserted as the world faces coronavirus social distancing and lockdowns

Major transportation hubs – including airports, highways, and ports – have been left deserted as billions of people go on lockdown to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Countries such as the US, India, Italy, the UK, and France have been ordered by their governments to stay under some form of lockdown.

Los Angeles International Airport, the third-busiest airport in the world, is practically empty as airlines scrap flights and park planes.

To date, the coronavirus has infected more than 435,000 people and killed 19,625 worldwide.

Scroll down to see satellite images of major transportation hubs around the world looking deserted as a result of the virus.

Social-distancing measures and strict travel restrictions in the age of coronavirus have brought major hubs like airports, highways, and ship ports to a halt.

As of March 25, an estimated 2.8 billion people have been ordered by their governments to go on lockdown in countries including Italy, the US, the UK, and, most recently, India, which became the largest quarantine outside China.

Take a look at these satellite photos of major transportation hubs around the world to see the effects of the coronavirus on global transport.

As of March 25, around a third of the world’s population is now under some form of lockdown because of coronavirus, leaving major transportation hubs almost completely deserted.

caption Fresno Yosemite International Airport parking lot in California, March 20, 2020. source Satellite image ©2020 Maxar Technologies.

Travel has slowed so much that the runways at Los Angeles International Airport, the third busiest in the world by passenger count, are extraordinarily empty.

caption Los Angeles International Airport, March 17, 2020. source Satellite image ©2020 Maxar Technologies.

It’s a similar picture at another airport in California, the Fresno Yosemite International Airport, which is almost entirely empty of planes.

caption Fresno Yosemite International Airport, California, February 27, 2020. source Satellite image ©2020 Maxar Technologies.

Further inland in Utah, at Salt Lake City Airport, just one-third of the airport’s stands are filled with parked planes.

caption Salt Lake City Airport, March 16, 2020. source Satellite image ©2020 Maxar Technologies.

And even the parking lot of the airport is looking eerily empty.

caption Salt Lake City International Airport, March 5, 2020. source Satellite image ©2020 Maxar Technologies.

More than 500 flights were canceled at Denver International Airport on March 23. This image, taken one day after, shows empty parking lots and a vacant main terminal.

caption Denver International Airport, March 24, 2020. source Satellite image ©2020 Maxar Technologies.

The story is the same in Europe. The photo below shows two lonely airplanes parked next to each other at Munich International Airport. It is one of Germany’s largest airports, and also the secondary hub, after Frankfurt, to Lufthansa, Germany’s national carrier airline.

caption A runaway at Munich International Airport, February 7, 2020. source Satellite image ©2020 Maxar Technologies.

In Lisbon a lot of planes have been parked as traffic has slowed.

caption Lisbon Portela Airport, February 27, 2020. source Satellite image ©2020 Maxar Technologies.

In Asia, a similar scene can be observed but on a much larger scale. Here, hundreds of planes are parked at Hong Kong International Airport, which handles about 71.5 million passengers every year.

caption Hong Kong International Airport, February 17, 2020. source Satellite image ©2020 Maxar Technologies.

It isn’t just airports that are deserted because of the pandemic. Major ports like the Harbor Department of the City of Long Beach, south of Los Angeles, are practically deserted.

caption Port of Long Beach, California, February 8, 2020. source Satellite image ©2020 Maxar Technologies.

The Port of Long Beach is the second-busiest container port in the US, after the Port of Los Angeles, which it is next to. It is still operating.

caption Southeast basin of Long Beach Port, California, February 8, 2020. source Satellite image ©2020 Maxar Technologies.

Elsewhere in Los Angeles, the city’s famously busy highways, which are usually filled with bumper-to-bumper traffic, are silent and empty.

caption A highway interchange in downtown Los Angeles, March 22, 2020. source Satellite image ©2020 Maxar Technologies.

The people of America’s second-biggest city have seemingly followed official instructions and are staying at home to help stop the spread of coronavirus.

caption 105 interchange in Los Angeles, March 22, 2020. source Satellite image ©2020 Maxar Technologies.

Roads on the East Coast are also much quieter than usual. This truck stop in Fairfield, Connecticut, has only a few trucks parked in it and hardly any cars.

caption Rest and truck stop in Fairfield, Connecticut, March 22, 2020. source Satellite image ©2020 Maxar Technologies.

While the duration of the lockdowns will differ from country to country, the restricted measures are likely to have a severe effect on the travel and shipping industry around the world for months to come.

caption Stockholm Arlanda Airport, March 19, 2020. source Satellite image ©2020 Maxar Technologies.

