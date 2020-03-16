7 online education tools for parents who are homeschooling during the coronavirus outbreak

caption While children are out of school due to the coronavirus outbreak, parents can turn to online learning resources. source Getty

To stem the rapid spread of the coronavirus, schools across the US have closed, leaving more than 2 million students without access to a classroom setting.

As educators scramble to develop online teaching tools, and parents adjust to a homeschooling environment, a number of educational resources, museums, zoos, and more are offering free online experiences for children.

Scholastic, an educational company, for example, is sharing online courses for students from Pre-kindergarten to sixth grade, and beyond.

As the coronavirus continues to rapidly spread, government officials are taking drastic measures to slow transmission, which includes shutting down schools across the US. As of Monday, the closures have affected more than 2 million American students, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Educators are moving some classes online, using apps like Zoom to develop a remote classroom setting. But not all teachers are prepared for that option, and for many schools, it’s only available for a select number of classes. To keep children occupied at home, outside of just using screens, a number of resources, including Scholastic, an array of museums, zoos, and more are offering online experiences for children who are now learning from home.

Look through the seven resources below to get ideas on how to keep your child busy – and learning – during the coronavirus outbreak.

Scholastic

To help students stay fresh on their academics, Scholastic set up a free “Learn at Home” website appropriate for students from Pre-kindergarten to sixth grade and higher. Each grade level gets access to five days’ worth of content, which will occupy about three hours of time. The organization is working on additional courses for 15 more days.

PBS Kids

Children’s programming brand PBS Kids is offering educational games, songs, and videos, starring popular characters like Daniel Tiger, Clifford, and Arthur. The site also has a daily newsletter that shares tips and activities to help kids play and learn at home.

The Louvre Museum

While the Louvre Museum in Paris, France is closed for now, children can still explore some of its most interesting exhibits through virtual tours on the museum’s site.

BrainPOP

Learning site BrainPOP is often used in the classroom, and now the site is offering free access to educational videos and assessments while schools are closed.

The Cincinnati zoo

The Cincinnati Zoo is livestreaming some of its animals, including its famous hippo, Fiona, while students are unable to go on field trips. Each livestream will include educational information about animals and activities children can do at home.

SmartMusic

Music education software company SmartMusic is offering free access to its practice tools through June. That includes pitch and rhythm assessment, an accompaniment library, and sight-reading exercises.

Khan Academy

Learning site Khan Academy has created several resources for parents whose children are unable to be in a formal classroom right now. The site offers daily schedules for children by grade level. It also offers instructions on how to best use the site for parents who are new to the concept.