We may need additional lockdowns after case numbers rise again. Here are the criteria states would use to order a second round.

caption A sign calls for motorists to practice social distancing during the outbreak of coronavirus in Washington state, on April 10, 2020. source REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Experts warn that lifting lockdowns too early will lead to more waves of coronavirus transmission.

Here’s what the future of the coronavirus outbreak in the US could look like, based on different mitigation approaches.

States might have to issue lockdowns to curb the virus’ spread during each wave.

As day-over-day growth in new coronavirus cases plateaus in some areas of the US, 19 states have started the reopening process.

But experts warn that relaxing social-distancing restrictions too early increases the risk that the virus will start spreading again.

Dr. Deborah Birx, the White House coronavirus response coordinator, said last month that social-distancing practices must be maintained to avoid another wave of COVID-19 cases.

“You can see the delay,” Birx said. “So, if people start going out again and socially interacting, we could see a very acute second wave very early.”

If a second wave – or third or fourth – get severe enough to threaten hospital capacity again, states would likely need to reinstate strict shelter-in-place rules.

The White House, as well as the left-leaning Center for American Progress (CAP) and right-leaning American Enterprise Institute (AEI) have all published criteria for when these subsequent shelter-in-place orders would need to be implemented.

Here are the potential scenarios experts predict, and the conditions that might trigger a follow-up round of lockdowns.

What the coming waves of the pandemic could look like

The University of Minnesota’s Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy recently published a report that shows several ways the pandemic might progress.

source Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy

In what the report dubs “Scenario 1,” the first peak of coronavirus infections would be followed by similarly sized waves over the next one to two years. This would require periodic mitigation measures, such as travel bans and lockdowns.

In “Scenario 2,” a larger wave of COVID-19 cases than the one we’ve already seen would come in the fall or winter. That would be followed by one or more smaller subsequent waves in 2021. This pattern is similar to that of the 1918-19, 1957-58, and 2009-2010 flu pandemics. This situation would require reinstating mitigation measures in the fall.

In “Scenario 3,” a “slow burn” of ongoing transmission and case occurrence would occur after the first wave, but without dramatic peaks. If that occurs, governments would likely not have to reinstitute mitigation measures, although numbers of cases and deaths would continue to climb over time.

Triggers for second rounds of lockdowns

A surge in cases is the major signal that another lockdown would be needed. Due to the incubation period of the virus and the way COVID-19 symptoms often worsen for at least a week after they appear, cases that are confirmed via tests generally represent infections acquired about two weeks prior. Coronavirus case growth can easily be exponential, so every day counts to stop the spread. Here’s how three plans suggest local authorities should determine when to institute new shelter-in-place orders.

The White House plan

The administration’s plan describes a phased approach for states to reopen. The three phases allow different types of businesses to open and have varying restrictions on travel, gatherings, and levels of social distancing.

The White House recommends lockdowns when an area “cannot treat all patients without crisis care” (though it does not explain what crisis care is). It also states that areas should be able to conduct diagnostic and antibody tests for any at-risk healthcare workers in order to reopen.

States can lift their lockdowns under these conditions, according to the plan:

A downward trajectory of new flu-like illnesses reported within a 14-day period.

A downward trajectory of new COVID-19-symptom-like cases reported within a 14-day period.

A downward trajectory of confirmed coronavirus cases within a 14-day period, or fewer confirmed cases as a percent of total tests within a 14-day period, as long as test capacity is flat or increasing.

The American Enterprise Institute’s roadmap

According to the AEI, the trigger for issuing a new stay-at-home order would be the point at which case counts in the state start doubling every three to five days.

The plan also specifies that a new lockdown would only be required if there is “substantial” community transmission, though it doesn’t specifically define what qualifies as substantial. The roadmap notes, however, that a lockdown should be issued when state and local officials recommend it – for example, when they recognize that the growth of new patients is on track to overwhelm the health system’s capacity.

Stay-at-home orders could be lifted after new cases steadily decline for 14 days, and when a region is able to test everyone who seeks care.

The Center for American Progress’s guide

The Center for American Progress argues for a nation-wide plan that extends the first stay-at-home order long enough to minimize the risk of a second one.

According to the plan, states should end original stay-at-home orders when the following conditions are met:

Transmission is lowered to 20 new cases per million people per day (similar to South Korea’s coronavirus case numbers as of April)

The number of new cases per day is decreasing.

Every resident of the state with a fever, and every member of a household with a positive case, has access to a diagnostic test.

Instantaneous contact tracing has been implemented.

Healthcare workers have access to sufficient personal protective equipment.

A robust coronavirus surveillance system is in place.

