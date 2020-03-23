The 10 best ways to cope with isolation and uncertainty during the coronavirus pandemic, according to therapists

caption Don Draper understands the importance of meditation. source AMC

Mental health professionals Jaclyn Einstein and Kristy Fitzgerald have years of experience coaching people through difficult times.

Here, they share their best tips for coping with the isolation and uncertainty of the coronavirus pandemic.

They suggest meditation, exercise, connecting with friends and family, snuggling with pets, and limiting your exposure to social media, among other things.

As the number of novel coronavirus cases climbs, the fear associated with the pandemic can be difficult to manage emotionally, psychologically, and physically.

We’ve had to quickly adapt our daily routines and mindsets in the face of unending uncertainty and change. Besides the consequences for global health, the outbreak has also thrown the economy into chaos, and many people have been left wondering where their next paycheck will come from.

Feelings of helplessness and powerlessness can be traumatic, and even activate past trauma. When we’re in an activated trauma state, our body and mind are preparing to keep us safe with a “flight, fight, or freeze” response.

It’s important to acknowledge that, because of this trauma response, most of us are not working at full capacity right now. That’s okay, and it’s even more of a reason to be gentle with yourself and each other. Self-care is essential during this uncertain time.

Small things – from developing a hobby to watering a plant – can help us to feel safer and more comfortable even as we grapple with the larger consequences of the virus.

Develop routines and commit to sticking to them

Having a routine, however big or small, helps us feel like we have some semblance of normalcy, and allows us to stay grounded during this abnormal time.

If you’re working from home, get ready as if you’re actually leaving for the day. Wear work clothes, comb your hair, and brush your teeth. When you’re done for the day, change into house clothes or comfortable pajamas.

Part of what can be difficult about working from home is the lack of boundaries between personal space to work space. The commute to and from work provides a physical distance and transition space, and without that, work life and personal life blend together.

If possible, establish a separate space/area designated for work. And just as you would take “water cooler” breaks at the office, get up and take a lap around the apartment or house, stretch between calls, or do some crunches at 3 pm to move through the afternoon slump.

Similarly, it’s also important to maintain a routine for children and the family. Make breakfast and get ready with your children. Incorporate fun music or educational-learning TV shows as a treat. (There are also great online kids’ yoga and dance classes.) Without the stress of commuting or arriving somewhere at a given time, use this period as an opportunity to read to each other.

Having kids home with you all day long can be overwhelming and exhausting, so try to be easy on yourself. It’s nearly impossible to be a super parent, star employee, wonderful partner, and functioning person going through a crisis all at once.

Set a limit for how much time you spend watching, reading, or talking about the news

caption President Trump declares the coronavirus pandemic a national emergency during news conference at the White House in Washington. source Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

While it’s important to stay informed about public health and government updates, it can be helpful to set aside specific times to do so during the day. For example, only check the news (and alerts on your phone) on the hour, and allow yourself 30 minutes before bed without watching, reading, or talking about the news.

The reason it is important to limit news intake is to prevent undesired traumatic flooding. When there is constant exposure to traumatic topics, it can make the brain overactive, and unable to switch gears. It may subsequently be difficult to focus on other content, or think about anything else.

…and do the same with social media

In times of social distancing, social media can help us feel more connected to friends and family members. Memes about the pandemic can provide amusement and levity. Sometimes, however, social media can be full of misinformation and add to our anxiety or panic. Think about why exactly you’re using social media, and whether you feel worse or better after you sign off.

Keep yourself moving, whether it’s inside or outside

There are tons of work out videos you can download online or on your television for adults and children. Many studios and gyms offer fitness videos for home workouts. Take (socially distant) walks or runs outside and get fresh air, if you feel comfortable and safe doing so. Movement will not only help you to avoid going stir crazy, but also physically relieve your anxiety.

Stay connected with friends, family, and furry friends

Although the term is “social distancing,” the idea is actually physical distancing. Don’t confuse the two, and remember how essential it is to stay connected during this time. It’s important to combat isolation as best you can. Set up phone or video dates to have a cup of coffee or a meal together. Arrange dates to play games with friends and family. The older people in your life may particularly appreciate the contact – perhaps you can help them order food or movies online.

If you’re struggling and feeling isolated, ask for support. Reach out to friends and family. Do your best to stay connected. Everyone is in this together, and they may need support just as much as you do.

source Photo by Rob Stothard/Getty Images

Moreover, don’t forget to enjoy the company of pets and children. They’re less aware of what’s going on – and are able to play and be carefree. If possible, take an extra walk with your pet or, if indoors, snuggle with your pets and kids. Pet therapy is real!

Practice meditation

There are tons of apps that you can download onto your phone. Mindful breathing can be really helpful to calm down the body’s nervous system.

A quick breathing exercise you can try on your own (if you’re feeling healthy enough) is 5 in 5 out. In this exercise, you inhale, hold your breath for 1 count, and then exhale, inhale, hold the breath 2 counts, and then exhale. Continue until you hold the breath for 5 counts, and then go back down holding the breath for 4, 3, 2 and then 1. This helps to reoxygenate your brain and subsequently relaxes the body and nervous system.

Clean your space

Make it feel comfortable, safe, and serene. Dim the lighting, light some candles, and, if you have plants, use this time to tend to them. Maintain your workspace, if you have one – don’t leave dishes or clothes around. If you don’t have a separate space, make sure to put your work things away at the end of the day to maintain some distance between work and leisure.

caption Perhaps now is the time to employ the KonMari method. source Netflix

Use this time to be creative and express yourself

Idle time and an idle mind can lead to more anxiety. If you can find a way to use this time to focus and work toward a goal, it can help give you a sense of purpose.

Try drawing, writing/journaling, and making music. Consider learning a new skill that you can teach yourself with the help of a book, online tutorials, or an online class – for example, knitting, a new language, cooking, baking, or video editing.

Catch up on that show or book you’ve been meaning to get into

Read a novel or book that you have been wanting to read. Maybe your friends or family members can read the same book, and you can set up a virtual book club. Listen to a podcast that has been on your queue. Pick a light-hearted show or movie to watch. Now is a great time to watch the show that all your friends can’t believe you missed.

Create your own spa day

Since we may be feeling physically and emotionally distressed, it’s important to find ways to physically feel good and relaxed. Taking a bath, or putting cucumbers on your eyes, for example, can help you to feel calmer. Similarly, wearing soft and cozy clothes may help us to feel more comfortable and secure. Painting our nails and toes is not just soothing, but also helps us feel more put together. For many of us, part of our identity is connected to what we look like. Sometimes we need to do things that make us feel better on the outside to resemble some sort of calm and normalcy.

In times of uncertainty, feelings of powerlessness can be overwhelming. Focusing on the things that are actually in our control is a way to stay grounded in the present moment. How we take care of ourselves and each other is the most valuable thing in our control.

Jaclyn Einstein is a Florida and New York State Licensed Clinical Social Worker (LCSW) and Addiction Counselor (CASAC, CAC). She has a private psychotherapy practice in Hollywood, Florida, and works virtually with clients in New York. She treats clients who are going through life changes, relationship issues, trauma, anxiety, depression, infertility, and addiction.

Kristy Fitzgerald is a New York State Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist with over 10 years of experience working in the flatiron district in New York City. She works with adolescents, young adults, and their families. She specializes in family systems and relationship issues, addiction, and trauma. She is trained in EMDR therapy, which is specific for treatment of Post Traumatic Stress Disorder.

