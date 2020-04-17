Here’s a roundup of coronavirus stats on a country-by-country basis

- caption
- A computer image created by Nexu Science Communication and Trinity College, Dublin, depicting the coronavirus that causes COVID-19.
- source
- Reuters
- Hello! Here is a roundup of coronavirus stats published in the last 24 hours on a country-by-country basis. The data comes from Worldometers, which collates COVID-19 stats globally.
- Starting with the most-affected, let’s look at the US…
The US: That looks like a “declining plateau” of new cases — a sign that (fingers crossed) America may be past the peak.
New deaths still look alarming but deaths are a lagging indicator.
Spain: Until the last two days, Spain was looking like a good news situation with a dramatic and consistent decline in new cases. That has been interrupted by a couple of bad days.
The overall trend is still down, but it is not plain sailing.
Italy: Like Spain, Italy was past the worst with new cases in continuous decline. Yesterday was a bad day, let’s hope it’s a blip and not a trend.
New deaths are still running at a gruelling 500 per day, but remain in decline.
Germany: A couple of bad days in Germany but the silver lining is that the new highs are lower than previous highs.
Deaths are still trending up but as a lagging indicator.
The “active cases” chart gives you a better idea of what’s happening in Germany. Past the worst.
The UK: New hope here — a plateau has returned in terms of new cases, after a couple of days in which it looked like new infections were accelerating.
On the downside, the “active cases” chart shows you how much trouble Britain is still in — this upward curve has barely moderated. Not yet at the peak.
Deaths are still trending up, persistently over 750+ daily.
China: New data from China yesterday as the government there updated its death count to include patients whose passing went unrecorded in the confusion of the crisis. Look at this grid showing cases and deaths for the worst affected countries and you can see the stark contrast between China and Germany’s low death count and everyone else’s.
This chart showing the collapse of Chinese GDP in Q1 — from Pantheon Macroeconomics — shows just how much damage COVID-19 has done.
Iran: Continued decline in new cases. No surprises here — unless you count the persistent smoothness of these stats.
Most other countries have random blips and troughs in their data.
Turkey: Possibly the most worrying country on the map right now — with continued growth of new infections …
… and new deaths.
Austria: New cases and deaths are also trending toward zero.
This is what it looks like when you have done it right.
And in Australia: Astonishing success here — only 21 new cases yesterday.
Looks like the Aussies have dodged the bullet.
New Zealand: A fifth straight day of new cases at 20 or under.
Deaths look bad but they are a lagging indicator — and that peak is only four (4).
Here is the grid of most-affected countries.
