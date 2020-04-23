Today’s country-by-country coronavirus stats: The US struggles to get past the peak as Australia and New Zealand approach zero new cases

- source
- APRIL 23: Welcome to our daily roundup of coronavirus statistics from the last 24 hours.
- One big thing: Declines are not coming as fast as the increases in infections were at the beginning of the crisis. It’s not going to just “go away” in other words. It’s going to take a long time.
- The US: Still on its plateau and declines are only slight.
- The UK: Appears to have finally moved past the peak. But too early to say for sure.
- More countries make post-peak progress: France joins the “Italy, Spain, and Germany” club.
- Down under, they’re nearly at zero: Australia reported only four new cases yesterday. New Zealand reported only three!
The US: Daily new cases continue to remain high but in a declining plateau. That’s better than an increase, of course, but it also suggests that America is struggling to get this under control. No sign of deaths declining.
The US: This comparison of Southern States vs Sweden makes the argument for why those states want to re-open their economies soon.
Canada: Seems to be following the US path, although several weeks behind.
Spain: More great progress in Spain. New cases and deaths both continuing their decline.
Italy: Same as Spain, again. New cases and deaths in a long, slow decline.
France: Seems to have joined the track that Spain and Italy are on. The good news here is that they bent the curves much lower levels of new cases and deaths.
Germany: The recurring “bad day” peaks in Germany makes us suspect there is some kind of weekend reporting issue in German numbers! Nonetheless, great progress.
The UK: It looks as if the UK might have broken its new cases plateau and entered a decline. It is too early to say for sure. But this is a good sign. We need a few more days of data showing both declining lows and declining highs.
The UK: Hospital admissions continue their decline, particularly in London.
Turkey: Signs of hope. Very quick turnaround!
Iran: Heading toward fewer than 1,000 new cases per pay. Woah if true! (But note how smooth these numbers are — can they be trusted?)
Austria: I think we are done here!
Austria: Crucially, the number of new cases is now below the number of new deaths.
Israel: Past the peak but still struggling.
Israel: The active cases curve shows the real story. Great progress here.
Australia: reported just 4 new cases yesterday.
NZ: Reported only 3 new cases!
Here is the grid of most affected countries.
For more data on your country – or any country – go to Worldometers.