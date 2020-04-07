Therapists with kids are taking creative approaches to working from home during the coronavirus pandemic

caption Ross’ bathroom-turned-office setup. source Julie M. Ross

With in-person therapy services on hold for the time being, therapists are taking their practices online to stay in touch with patients.

Therapists told Insider they’re helping navigate new territory and issues, like how to work from home, share close quarters with family and partners, and how to manage their children.

Therapists are dealing with the same problems themselves, and are trying innovative solutions like building a shower office for privacy while working from home.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

If you’re a patient of therapist Juliet M. Ross, you can still visit her office for regular therapy appointments. Only now, Ross’ office is a shower stall in her family’s tiny Manhattan apartment; her patients sat in there with her via videolink.

Ross shares her apartment with her spouse who also works and two children. They’re managing the lockdown OK, but hers is not the kind of work she can do in a communal space – it is emotional, personal, and, crucially, confidential.

It meant she had to find a creative solution to seeing patients in a private setting at home, and after some brainstorming, she found a perfect solution.

“That’s when I realized that the bathroom meets all my requirements,” Ross told Insider. “It is certainly private and has natural sound reduction from a ceiling fan. With another bathroom available to my family, I’m not making anything important unavailable. Now is not the time for me to take over one kid’s room and make the toys off-limits.”

Ross set up a home office in the spare bathroom shower stall, and now takes all her virtual meetings in there. She hung a tablecloth behind her to make the stall more visually appealing, and said the acoustics of the shower make it perfect for webcam chats.

“I wanted to warm up the space a little visually, and also not overstimulate patients with a constant visual reminder that I’m in the bathroom. I disclosed this fact over email, but it is still a little too much for some patients to see me with a wall of bathroom tiles all around,” Ross said.

The coronavirus pandemic has forced all non-essential businesses in New York City and elsewhere to shutter their doors, therapy practices included, so therapists like Ross are taking innovative approaches to counsel those stuck at home, working the front lines in a broken healthcare system, and unsure of what the future holds.

source Mike Segar/Reuters

Online therapy has its drawbacks, but therapists know that patients need support now more than ever

For many therapists, there are plenty of drawbacks to shifting sessions online or over the phone. They can’t see their patients’ body language, and the distance can make some patients feel more vulnerable when they’re opening up anxiety-inducing topics.

Ross also felt conflicted about bringing patients into, not only her home, but a rather unusual office space.

“The patient-therapist relationship is intimate, and has important boundaries in place. I am inviting all my patients into my bathroom, and that is a big boundary violation,” Ross said.

“I am supposed to be a leader in maintaining appropriate boundaries, not the leading force in what would normally be a major transgression. In these completely abnormal times, I am framing it for myself and for them as a necessary step to continue our work.”

Matt Lundquist, a therapist and the founder of New York City-based Tribeca Therapy, agreed: these strange times mean both therapist and patient is now willing to adapt to new circumstances.

source Crystal Cox/Insider

Lundquist told Insider every therapist he knows has chosen to take their practice online, and the vast majority of his patients have taken the shift in their stride.

“Right now everyone needs so much that [the switch to online therapy] hasn’t been a problem,” Lundquist said. “The desire to connect with a helpful, stabilizing person is intense.”

“Working from home, sharing tight quarters, and managing kids are the big issues, and many people are, understandably, quite anxious,” Lundquist added.

Therapists with children at home have a unique challenge

Melissa Robinson-Brown, another New York City-based therapist, is facing an unusual problem that many psychologists are grappling with now: how to balance therapy sessions with parenting, all under the same roof.

“It’s been quite challenging to balance seeing clients from home and helping my kids with their home schooling,” Robinson-Brown told Insider.

At first, before the pandemic really hit New York hard, she was still trying to conduct in-person sessions, but that changed. “I’ve moved my entire practice to a teletherapy model,” Robinson-Brown said, adding: “Out of my own sense of social responsibility to promote social distancing, I decided to move to teletherapy until further notice.”

Ross said her bathroom-as-office arrangement has made sharing the apartment with her family easier.

“I started calling this space my ‘home office,’ which has also provided structure for my children so that I can ‘go to work’ and return,” Ross said.

Still, her kids are upset when she has to retreat to her office every day and can’t stick around to play with them.

“My children are feeling very uneasy, and that makes it harder for them to say goodbye, even when I am just going in the bathroom,” Ross said.

Some therapists are offering free group support and online resources

People who are unable to find a therapist right now or who want additional support are also on therapists’ minds.

To help with this, New York City-based therapist Rachel Wright has started weekly Zoom support groups that are free, and Nedra Glover Tawwab, a Charlotte, North Carolina, therapist, has been sharing Instagram posts with bite-sized mental health and relationship tips.

John Mathews, a therapist in Chesterfield, Virginia, told Insider his practice is currently accepting new virtual clients.

For those who already have “the historical relationship” built with a therapist, shifting online shouldn’t be too much of a challenge during this period, Lundquist said. It’s similar to catching up with a good friend on FaceTime.

But, even if not, so long as a patient has a good WiFi connection and a private place for their session, it could be just as useful as an in-person one.