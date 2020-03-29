Coronavirus triage tents installed in Central Park as city’s hospitals brace for more patients

New York’s Mount Sinai hospital system announced last week it was planning to install the temporary triage tents outside of seven of its hospitals to anticipate huge amounts of patients in the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Workers began installing a 68-bed emergency hospital site in Manhattan’s iconic Central Park on Sunday.

The site would reportedly include a “respiratory care unit with ICU capability” with staff with experience in infectious diseases and is slated to be fully operational Tuesday morning.

Crews began constructing hospital tents on the west side of Central Park on Sunday, as New York’s Mount Sinai hospital system braces for an overwhelming amount of patients in the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The hospital system was planning to install the temporary triage tents outside of seven of its hospitals, it said in a statement reported last week.

“As the growing COVID-19 crisis unfolds, we are taking extraordinary measures to protect and serve our communities,” the statement said, adding that “the tents will be critical in helping us limit the spread of the disease between patients and staff.”

Authorities were seen setting up some of the first tents in a downtown corner of Central Park near Manhattan’s Columbus Circle, which will assist Mount Sinai West on W 59th Street.

caption People walk by Central Park as workers set up a field hospital in front of Mount Sinai West Hospital on March 29, 2020 in New York City. source KENA BETANCUR/AFP via Getty Images

NY1 reported that workers were setting up the 68-bed emergency hospital site with the North Carolina based Christian organization Samaritan’s Purse. The site would include a “respiratory care unit with ICU capability” and staff with experience in infectious disease, according to NY1.

The site is slated to be ready for patients on Tuesday morning, the outlet reported.

New York City has become the United States epicenter of the novel coronavirus outbreak, with more than 59,000 cases and at least 965 deaths.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Sunday he would extend the “PAUSE” program by more than two weeks. The order includes directives for “non-essential” businesses, employees, and gatherings.