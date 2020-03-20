Trump forced to shut down Mar-a-Lago as the coronavirus continues sweeping across the US

caption President Donald Trump reacts angrily to a question asking what he would say to Americans who are scared during his administration’s daily coronavirus task force briefing at the White House in Washington, March 20, 2020. source Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

The Trump Organization has been forced to shut down the Mar-a-Lago golf resort and several other properties in the US, The New York Times reported.

The move comes as the novel coronavirus continues its rapid spread within the country.

Mar-a-Lago was the site of a number of events and meetings earlier this month that included people who have since tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Trump Organization has been forced to cut back on its hotel operations and close certain properties as the US continues grappling with the rapid spread of the novel coronavirus within its borders.

Among the properties that were shuttered is President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago golf resort in Palm Beach, Florida, The New York Times reported.

The resort was the site of a number of events and meetings earlier this month that included people who have since tested positive for the coronavirus. That includes two Brazilian officials who were part of a delegation with Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on March 7.

Bolsonaro later announced that he tested negative for the virus, following reports that said he had tested positive.

Trump also tested negative for the novel coronavirus, the White House announced on March 14.

Trump’s physician said in a memo released to the media that the president was tested the previous evening, though he had no symptoms.

“Last night after an in-depth discussion with the President regarding COVID-19 testing, he elected to proceed,” Trump’s physician, Dr. Sean Conley, wrote in a memo released to the media. “This evening I received confirmation that the test is negative.”

The Times reported that the Trump Organization sent a notice last week to Mar-a-Lago members informing them that the club would be cleaned on Monday but remain open the rest of the week. But the club has now shuttered because of social distancing requirements.

The Times’ report said the Trump Organization has also cut staff from properties in New York and Washington and closed golf courses in Los Angeles and Miami.

To date, 258,419 people have been infected with coronavirus across the world and 11,277 have died. In the US, 16,638 people have tested positive and more than 200 have died.

The World Health Organization declared the novel coronavirus, which causes a disease known as COVID-19, a pandemic on March 11.

Multiple US states and cities have implemented sweeping restrictions to try to slow the spread of the disease.

New York City now has about 4,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus, and 26 people have died from the virus, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Friday morning.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo ordered a statewide lockdown on Friday and said that all nonessential businesses will be shut down as of Sunday at 8 p.m. ET.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom issued a statewide “stay a home” order on Thursday night and asked President Donald Trump to deploy a Navy hospital ship off the Los Angeles port to assist with treating patients.

Newsom said that those who work in critical sectors should go to work and that grocery stores, pharmacies, and banks will stay open.

“This is not a permanent state, this a moment in time,” Newsom said. “And we will look back at these moments as a critical decision.”

Newsom said the order would last for at least eight weeks.

“We could not give you a deadline that we really could believe in,” he said. “This is a dynamic situation.”