Trump’s top infectious-disease expert described his battle to stop the president from making false coronavirus claims: ‘I can’t jump in front of the microphone and push him down’

caption President Donald Trump and Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, at a White House briefing on Friday. source Alex Wong/Getty Images

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top US expert on infectious diseases, has described the difficulty of ensuring President Donald Trump sticks to the facts during coronavirus briefings.

“I can’t jump in front of the microphone and push him down. OK, he said it. Let’s try and get it corrected for the next time,” he told Science magazine in an interview published Sunday.

Fauci has publicly corrected Trump when he’s made misleading claims at coronavirus briefings on issues such as the likely time frame for the availability of a vaccine.

Asked about the briefing last week in which he covered his face when Trump riffed about a “deep state” conspiracy theory, Fauci replied: “No comment.”

Fauci stressed, however, that despite the pair’s differing public statements, Trump did listen to him on the “substantive issues.”

Referring to Trump’s recent claim that China could have informed the US of the coronavirus outbreak “three or four months” before the US imposed its February 3 travel ban on China, Fauci said: “The way it happened is that after he made that statement … I told the appropriate people, it doesn’t comport, because two or three months earlier would have been September.”

“The next time they sit down with him and talk about what he’s going to say, they will say, by the way, Mr. President, be careful about this and don’t say that,” Fauci continued.

“But I can’t jump in front of the microphone and push him down. OK, he said it. Let’s try and get it corrected for the next time.”

Fauci, who has served under four presidents as director of the infectious-disease institute, was also asked whether he had been reprimanded for covering his face with his hand and shaking his head when Trump went off on a tangent about a “deep state” conspiracy theory at a coronavirus briefing last Friday.

“No comment,” Fauci replied.

You can almost see Dr. Fauci’s soul leave his body pic.twitter.com/wjRH54YxRo — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 20, 2020

Fauci also told the magazine that he was attempting to reduce the number of people at the daily briefings – with some countries having outlawed small gatherings to stop the spread of the disease.

“But when you’re dealing with the White House, sometimes you have to say things one, two, three, four times, and then it happens. So I’m going to keep pushing,” Fauci said.

Fauci was also questioned about the president’s insistence on referring to the novel coronavirus as the “Chinese virus,” a phrase widely seen as stirring xenophobia.

Asked whether he’d use the term himself, Fauci replied simply: “No.”

Fauci’s sober, fact-based assessments of the coronavirus crisis at White House briefings have contrasted with Trump’s public statements. Trump downplayed the threat of the virus for weeks and has since exaggerated US success in fighting it, including by spreading misleading claims about the progress of developing vaccines.

Fauci in several briefings has publicly corrected the president, including one Friday in which Trump said he had a “feeling” an antimalarial medication could prove effective fighting the virus before Fauci quickly said the scientific evidence was not there to support that belief.

Fauci also joked about speculation that the president could be gearing up to fire him, telling Science magazine: “Well, I’m sort of exhausted. But other than that, I’m good. I mean, I’m not, to my knowledge, coronavirus infected. To my knowledge, I haven’t been fired [Laughs],” according to a transcript.

Fauci, however, stressed that even though the pair’s public statements diverged, Trump did listen to what he said.

“To his credit, even though we disagree on some things, he listens,” Fauci said. “He goes his own way. He has his own style. But on substantive issues, he does listen to what I say.”