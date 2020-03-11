Stop putting your phone, wallet, and keys into the bins at airports. Here’s what the TSA is now telling passengers to do when traveling during the coronavirus outbreak.

source Jonathan Alcorn/Reuters

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is advising travelers to take extra precautions during screenings at airports as the coronavirus spreads across the United States.

The TSA is encouraging travelers to wash their hands before and after the screening procedures.

It’s also telling passengers not to place items like phones and wallets in bins, and instead put them in personal carry-on luggage.

Liquid hand sanitizer, as well as individually-packaged and “jumbo” packages of wipes, are allowed in carry-on and checked luggage, the TSA said.

The coronavirus is continuing to spread across the United States and the World Health Organization just declared it a pandemic.

But people are still traveling, so if you’re flying soon in the US, here are some tips and reminders from the TSA about what to do – and what not to do – during screening procedures, as well as what you can bring through security.

Don’t put your phones in bins

The TSA is telling travelers:

“Bins in use in the security checkpoint are like any other piece of public property and should be treated as such. With hundreds of travelers coming through an airport security checkpoint each hour, the bins are a common use item.

“Do not place personal items such as wallets, keys or phone in a bin. Instead, secure them in carry-on property to be screened through the x-ray system.”

Wash your hands before and after screening

As passengers are touching things like shoes and bins during the screening process, the TSA is advising passengers to wash their hands before and after screening procedures.

TSA officers are also advised to wash their hands regularly.

You can bring wipes and hand sanitizer with you

The TSA is reminding passengers:

“As a reminder, travelers are permitted to bring individually-packaged alcohol or anti-bacterial wipes in carry-on or checked luggage. Jumbo containers of hand wipes are also allowed in carry-on or checked luggage. Liquid hand sanitizers also are permitted in carry-on luggage.”

What else to do while traveling

