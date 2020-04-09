Native Americans were promised $40 million to fight the coronavirus, but members of the Navajo Nation are afraid it’s too little, too late

caption A boy carries a wheel barrel full of wood to heat his rural mobile home in freezing temperatures during the coronavirus pandemic on the Navajo reservation on March 27, 2020 in Cameron, Arizona. source Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

COVID-19 cases are surging among the Navajo community.

American Indian healthcare providers are slated to receive $40 million in emergency funds to fight coronavirus, but they have not received it.

“We’re barely getting bits and pieces,” said Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez.

Three weeks ago, the Navajo Nation did not have a single case of COVID-19. But confirmed cases are now surging. On Tuesday, the Navajo health department reported its worst day yet: 42 new cases in 24 hours, bringing the total to 426.

The viral outbreak now looms over the 27,000-square-mile reservation and its 150,000 residents, who refer to the disease as Dikos Ntsaaígíí-19. Thus far, 20 reservation residents have died from the disease. In New Mexico, a state where much of the Navajo land is located, the non-reservation death toll stands at 16.

The Navajo Nation is awaiting emergency funds from the March 6 coronavirus aid package, which allotted $40 million to American Indian and Alaska Native communities, but does not know when it will get them. According to President Jonathan Nez, the reservation’s coronavirus peak could be one month away. Citing bureaucratic obstacles and delays, the need for aid is urgent – and yet unmet.

“We’re barely getting bits and pieces,” Nez told the New York Times on Thursday. “You have counties, municipalities, already taking advantage of these funds, and tribes are over here writing our applications and turning it in and waiting weeks to get what we need.”

Nation officials have implemented a curfew to limit the spread of the virus, and the Arizona National Guard airlifted masks, gowns, and other equipment to Kayenta, a town in Navajo County, Arizona. It also erected field hospitals in Chinle and Tuba City, both in Arizona.

‘We’re already the poster child for the most vulnerable populations’

And the Indian Health Service (IHS), which serves 2.5 million American Indians and Alaska Natives, has received inadequate funding since its inception in 1955.

“We’re already the poster child for the most vulnerable populations in this country,” Stacy Bohlen, head of the National Indian Health Board, told Politico. “This is not the place you want to skimp on resources if you want to hold the tide on this disease.”

American Indians and Alaska Natives have a disproportionately higher chance of living in poverty, being uninsured, and having underlying health complications, according to the Department of Health and Human Services.

The IHS has 71 ventilators and 33 intensive-care unit beds at its 24 hospitals in the Navajo Nation, the Wall Street Journal reported.

The Navajo Nation said it has 170 hospital beds, 13 ICU beds, 52 isolation rooms, and 28 ventilators. Between the Nation and the IHS, demand for medical equipment could significantly outpace supply.

“When you look at the health disparities in Indian Country – high rates of diabetes, cancer, heart disease, asthma and then you combine that with the overcrowded housing situation where you have a lot of people in homes with an elder population who may be exposed or carriers – this could be like a wildfire on a reservation and get out of control in a heartbeat,” Kevin Allis, chief executive of the National Congress of American Indians, told the Washington Post.