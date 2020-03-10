A US medical worker who tested positive for the new coronavirus said his condition is ‘getting worse’ every day, despite being 32 years old and having no underlying conditions

caption The Crown Shape Of This Virus Gives Its Name, Coronavirus. source BSIP/UIG Via Getty Images

A 32-year-old medical worker in New Jersey said his health is “getting worse” after he was hospitalized and tested positive for the coronavirus last week.

“The virus is everything,” James Cai told WCBS. “Diarrhea, watery eyes, shortness of breath, chest pain, you name it. High fever.”

Experts have said the coronavirus poses more of a risk for elderly individuals, as well as those who have underlying health conditions; although that is not always the case.

Cai emphasized that people should take the disease more seriously and take more care in preventing infection.

The US alone has at least 725 confirmed cases, and 26 people have died from the disease in the states – 22 in Washington state, two in Florida, and two in California.

A 32-year-old medical worker from New Jersey who tested positive for the coronavirus said his condition is “getting worse” by the day, local news outlet WCBS reported.

James Cai, a physician’s assistant who was New Jersey’s first confirmed coronavirus case, said he doesn’t have any underlying health conditions. He has been hospitalized at the Hackensack Medical Center since last week after being treated in the emergency room for his symptoms.

“The virus is everything,” Cai told WCBS. “Diarrhea, watery eyes, shortness of breath, chest pain, you name it. High fever.”

“Every day is getting worse,” he added.

Experts have said the coronavirus poses more of a risk for elderly individuals, as well as those who have underlying health conditions, including heart disease, cancer, high blood pressure, and diabetes.

The 32-year-old medical worker said he believes he was infected at a medical conference held at a hotel in Times Square the weekend before he was taken to the emergency room.

“People have to take coronavirus seriously,” Cai said. “It’s very serious.”

The coronavirus outbreak, which began in China late last year, has so far infected more than 113,000 people, and the death toll has surpassed 4,000 worldwide. While the spread of the disease has tapered off in its epicenter in Wuhan, China, the outbreak has made its way into more than 100 countries outside of mainland China.

The US has at least 725 confirmed cases, and 26 people have died from the disease in the states – 22 in Washington state, two in Florida, and two in California. Several states have declared states of emergency amid the outbreak, including New Jersey where Cai is being treated.