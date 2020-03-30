A bride donated flowers from her postponed wedding to nursing homes where residents are social distancing due to the coronavirus

caption Residents of The Legacy at Forest Ridge receive flower donations. source Courtesy of The Legacy at Forest Ridge

Kristall Goytia and Jason Oswald had to postpone their wedding due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It was too late to cancel their flowers, so they donated the bouquets to The Legacy at Forest Ridge assisted living facility in Selma, Texas.

The nursing home shared photos on Facebook of residents smiling with the flower arrangements.

Like many couples with spring wedding plans, Kristall Goytia and Jason Oswald had to postpone their March nuptials due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It was too late to cancel their flowers – the 500 roses, 300 hydrangeas, and assorted greenery had already shipped. So the couple, from New Braunfels, Texas, decided to pass them along to people in need of cheering up.

“We knew that so many people were being impacted by COVID-19 but we knew the people it was affecting the most were elderly and healthcare workers,” Goytia told Insider. “We wanted somebody to be able to enjoy our flowers since we wouldn’t be able to, so we decided to donate them to the local nursing homes.”

caption Residents smiling while receiving bouquets of flowers. source Courtesy of The Legacy at Forest Ridge

One of those nursing homes, The Legacy at Forest Ridge in Selma, Texas, shared photos of how happy the residents were to receive bouquets of fresh flowers.

“Your kindness brought such joy to the residents today,” the Facebook post read.

Goytia was happy the flowers brought smiles to their faces.

“We felt an overwhelming sense of blessing and thankfulness and overjoyed that we were able to make a small difference in somebody’s life,” she said. “It put our situation into perspective, and really just made us emotional to see those pictures of the elderly smile.”