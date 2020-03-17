WWE’s Wrestlemania 36 will be held in an eerily empty training center instead of a 70,000 seater stadium thanks to the coronavirus pandemic

caption Paul “Triple H” Levesque. source Getty/Ethan Miller

Wrestlemania 36 will take place at an empty WWE Performance Center on April 5 due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The event was originally set to be held in front of 70,000 fans at the Raymond James Stadium, Florida.

WWE fans can still stream the show via the WWE Network or pay-per-view.

Instead, the WWE’s biggest annual show will now be broadcast live from an empty training center due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“In coordination with local partners and government officials, WrestleMania and all related events in Tampa Bay will not take place,” a statement from the organization in early hours of Tuesday read.

“However, WrestleMania will still stream live on Sunday, April 5 at 7 p.m. ET on WWE Network and be available on pay-per-view. Only essential personnel will be on the closed set at WWE’s training facility in Orlando, Florida to produce WrestleMania.”

The WWE has already moved its weekly shows, RAW and SmackDown, to its Performance Center facility without spectators in an attempt to slow the spread of COVID-19.

caption John Cena and Bray Wyatt face off at an empty WWE Performance Centre. source Screenshot/Twitter

The United States currently has 4,200 confirmed cases of the virus, and 73 deaths.

Matches set to take place at Wrestlemania 36 include The Undertaker vs. AJ Styles, John Cena vs. “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt, and Goldberg vs. Roman Reigns.

WWE is something of an outlier in the sporting world in continuing events at all. Virtually all elite sports, including the NBA, NHL, and English Premier League soccer have been stopped amid the outbreak, with the fate of the summer’s Olympics also remaining uncertain.

