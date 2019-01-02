33 designer names and fashion brands you’re mispronouncing

caption Rodarte is pronounced “roh-DAR-tay,” with emphasis on the middle syllable. source Presley Ann/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

As designers continue to debut their fall/winter 2019 collections at New York Fashion Week over the next few days, INSIDER rounded up 33 iconic brands and designer names that are commonly mispronounced.

Balmain, for example, is pronounced “Bal-MAH,” with emphasis on the second syllable and a silent “n,” not “Bahl-MANE.”

The correct way to say Moschino is “Mohs-KEY-noh,” not “Mow-SHEE-noh.”

“Vet-MAHN,” with a soft “n,” is the right way to pronounce Vetements.

Some of the most popular brand names today are also among the most commonly mispronounced.

Adidas, for example, is pronounced “AH-dee-dahs,” with emphasis on the first syllable instead of the second like you might think. Both the “y” and “t” letters in Yves Saint Laurent are silent. And Zara, believe it or not, is actually pronounced “Tsah-dah” – at least, in Arteixo, Spain, where the company’s headquarters are based.

Adidas

A pair of adidas Stan Smith sneakers.

The wrong way: Ah-DEE-des (with emphasis on the second syllable)

The right way: AH-dee-dahs (with emphasis on the first syllable)

Altuzarra

A dress and handbag from Altuzarra's Spring/Summer 2019 collection.

The wrong way: Ahl-too-ZAIR-ah

The right way: Ahl-too-ZAH-rah

Anna Sui

A dress and vest from Anna Sui's Spring/Summer 2019 collection.

The wrong way: Ann-ah Sway or Anne-ah Soo-yee

The right way: Ann-ah Swee

Balmain

Pieces from Balmain's Spring 2019 couture collection.

The wrong way: Bahl-MANE

The right way: Bal-MAH

Bvlgari

Bvlgari's diamond Fiorever rings.

The wrong way: Bool-GAH-ree

The right way: BOOL-gah-ree

Carolina Herrera

Meghan Markle carries a Carolina Herrera clutch on January 30, 2019.

The wrong way: Care-oh-LINE-ah Her-rare-ah

The right way: Care-oh-LEE-nah Her-rare-ah

Christian Louboutin

Christian Louboutin's Sandale Du Desert heels.

The wrong way: Krist-chun Loo-bow-tin

The right way: Krees-chawn Loo-boo-tahn (with a soft “n” at the end of both names)

Comme des Garçons

Pieces from Comme des Garçons Homme Plus' Fall/Winter 2019-2020 collection.

The wrong way: Come dess Gar-kons

The right way: Comb day Gar-sown (With a soft “n”)

Dior Homme

Pieces from Dior Homme's Fall/Winter 2019-2020 collection.

The wrong way: Dee-OAR Home

The right way: Dee-OAR Uhm (with a short, clipped “uh” sound like in “come”)

Ermenegildo Zegna

Pieces from Ermenegildo Zegna's Fall/Winter 2019-2020 collection.

The wrong way: Ehr-men-ay-GILL-doh ZEG-nah

The right way: Air-men-eh-JEEL-doh ZEHN-yah

Giambattista Valli

Pieces from Giambattista Valli's Spring/Summer 2019 haute couture collection.

The wrong way: Gee-ahm-bah-TIS-tah Vale-ee

The right way: Jahm-bah-TEES-tah VAH-lee

Givenchy

A dress from Givenchy's Spring/Summer 2019 collection.

The wrong way: Jee-VEN-chee

The right way: Zhee-vawn-shee (with a soft “n” at the end of “vawn”)

Hermès

A purse from Hermès' Spring/Summer 2019 ready-to-wear collection.

The wrong way: Her-meez

The right way: EHR-mess

Issey Miyake

A coat and gloves from Issey Miyake's Fall/Winter 2019-2020 collection.

The wrong way: Is-see My-ache

The right way: EE-say Mee-AH-keh

Jacquemus

Jacquemus' Le Sac Espelho micro minibag.

The wrong way: Jack-kay-muhs

The right way: ZHAK-moose

Jean Paul Gaultier

Pieces from Jean Paul Gaultier Spring/Summer 2019 haute couture collection.

The wrong way: Jeen Pawl Gall-teer

The right way: Zhawn Pawl GOH-tee-ay

Lanvin

Pieces from Lanvin's Spring/Summer 2019 menswear collection.

The wrong way: Lan-ven

The right way: Lawn-vahn (with a soft “n” at the end of both syllables)

Loewe

Loewe's Gate Small crossbody bag.

The wrong way: Low-ee

The right way: Loh-WAY-vay

Maison Margiela

A coat from Maison Margiela's Spring/Summer 2019 collection.

The wrong way: May-sun Mar-gee-ella

The right way: May-ZOHN Mar-JHEL-ah

Monique Lhuillier

A bridal jacket and gown from Monique Lhuillier's Spring 2018 collection.

The wrong way: Mow-neek Loo-eh-leer

The right way: Mow-neek Loo-lee-ay

Monse

A jacket and shirt from Monse's Spring/Summer 2019 collection.

The wrong way: Mahns

The right way: Mon-say

Moschino

Pieces from Moschino's Fall/Winter 2019-2020 menswear collection.

The wrong way: Mow-SHEE-noh

The right way: Mohs-KEY-noh

Prabal Gurung

A shirt from Prabal Gurung's Fall/Winter 2019 collection.

The wrong way: Pray-bal Guh-ruhng

The right way: PRAH-bull Goo-ROONG

Pyer Moss

A top from Pyer Moss' Spring 2019 collection.

The wrong way: Pie-ehr Mahs

The right way: Pee-air Mahs

Rochas

A handbag from Rochas' Spring/Summer 2019 collection.

The wrong way: Roh-chas (with a hard “ch” like in “chat”) or Row-kahs

The right way: Roh-shah

Rodarte

A shirt and skirt from Rodarte's Fall/Winter 2019 collection.

The wrong way: Roh-dart (with a silent “e”)

The right way: Roh-DAR-tay (with a long “ar” sound like in “car”)

Teva

A sandal from Teva and Jhene Aiko's collaboration.

The wrong way: Tee-vah

The right way: Teh-vah (with a short “eh” sound like in “ten”)

Roland Mouret

A blazer and shirt from Roland Mouret's Spring/Summer 2019 collection.

The wrong way: Roh-land More-eht

The right way: Roh-lahnd More-ay (With a silent “t”)

Thakoon

A top from Thakoon's Fall/Winter 2017 collection.

The wrong way: Thah-koone

The right way: Tah-koone

Uniqlo

A backpack from Uniqlo and JW Anderson's collaboration.

The wrong way: You-NIH-kloh

The right way: YOU-nee-kloh

Vetements

Pieces from Vetements' Fall/Winter 2019-2020 menswear collection.

The wrong way: Vet-eh-mehnts

The right way: Vet-MAHN (with a soft “n”)

Yves Saint Laurent

Saint Laurent's Pyramid Box Bag.

The wrong way: Eves Saynt Lor-ehnt

The right way: Eve Sahn Loh-rahn (with a soft “n” at the end of the last two names)

Zara

A green fleece jacket from Zara.

The wrong way: Zah-rah

The right way: Tsah-dah