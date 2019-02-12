33 designer names and fashion brands you’re mispronouncing

- source
- As designers continue to debut their fall/winter 2019 collections at New York Fashion Week over the next few days, INSIDER rounded up 33 iconic brands and designer names that are commonly mispronounced.
- Balmain, for example, is pronounced “Bal-MAH,” with emphasis on the second syllable and a silent “n,” not “Bahl-MANE.”
- The correct way to say Moschino is “Mohs-KEY-noh,” not “Mow-SHEE-noh.”
- “Vet-MAHN,” with a soft “n,” is the right way to pronounce Vetements.
Some of the most popular brand names today are also among the most commonly mispronounced.
Adidas, for example, is pronounced “AH-dee-dahs,” with emphasis on the first syllable instead of the second like you might think. Both the “y” and “t” letters in Yves Saint Laurent are silent. And Zara, believe it or not, is actually pronounced “Tsah-dah” – at least, in Arteixo, Spain, where the company’s headquarters are based.
As designers continue to debut their fall/winter 2019 collections at New York Fashion Week over the next few days, find out the correct way to say 33 iconic brands below.
Adidas
The wrong way: Ah-DEE-des (with emphasis on the second syllable)
The right way: AH-dee-dahs (with emphasis on the first syllable)
Altuzarra
The wrong way: Ahl-too-ZAIR-ah
The right way: Ahl-too-ZAH-rah
Anna Sui
The wrong way: Ann-ah Sway or Anne-ah Soo-yee
The right way: Ann-ah Swee
Balmain
The wrong way: Bahl-MANE
The right way: Bal-MAH
Bvlgari
The wrong way: Bool-GAH-ree
The right way: BOOL-gah-ree
Carolina Herrera
The wrong way: Care-oh-LINE-ah Her-rare-ah
The right way: Care-oh-LEE-nah Her-rare-ah
Christian Louboutin
The wrong way: Krist-chun Loo-bow-tin
The right way: Krees-chawn Loo-boo-tahn (with a soft “n” at the end of both names)
Comme des Garçons
The wrong way: Come dess Gar-kons
The right way: Comb day Gar-sown (With a soft “n”)
Dior Homme
The wrong way: Dee-OAR Home
The right way: Dee-OAR Uhm (with a short, clipped “uh” sound like in “come”)
Ermenegildo Zegna
The wrong way: Ehr-men-ay-GILL-doh ZEG-nah
The right way: Air-men-eh-JEEL-doh ZEHN-yah
Giambattista Valli
The wrong way: Gee-ahm-bah-TIS-tah Vale-ee
The right way: Jahm-bah-TEES-tah VAH-lee
Givenchy
The wrong way: Jee-VEN-chee
The right way: Zhee-vawn-shee (with a soft “n” at the end of “vawn”)
Hermès
The wrong way: Her-meez
The right way: EHR-mess
Issey Miyake
- source
The wrong way: Is-see My-ache
The right way: EE-say Mee-AH-keh
Jacquemus
The wrong way: Jack-kay-muhs
The right way: ZHAK-moose
Jean Paul Gaultier
The wrong way: Jeen Pawl Gall-teer
The right way: Zhawn Pawl GOH-tee-ay
Lanvin
The wrong way: Lan-ven
The right way: Lawn-vahn (with a soft “n” at the end of both syllables)
Loewe
The wrong way: Low-ee
The right way: Loh-WAY-vay
Maison Margiela
The wrong way: May-sun Mar-gee-ella
The right way: May-ZOHN Mar-JHEL-ah
Monique Lhuillier
The wrong way: Mow-neek Loo-eh-leer
The right way: Mow-neek Loo-lee-ay
Monse
The wrong way: Mahns
The right way: Mon-say
Moschino
The wrong way: Mow-SHEE-noh
The right way: Mohs-KEY-noh
Prabal Gurung
The wrong way: Pray-bal Guh-ruhng
The right way: PRAH-bull Goo-ROONG
Pyer Moss
The wrong way: Pie-ehr Mahs
The right way: Pee-air Mahs
Rochas
The wrong way: Roh-chas (with a hard “ch” like in “chat”) or Row-kahs
The right way: Roh-shah
Rodarte
The wrong way: Roh-dart (with a silent “e”)
The right way: Roh-DAR-tay (with a long “ar” sound like in “car”)
Teva
The wrong way: Tee-vah
The right way: Teh-vah (with a short “eh” sound like in “ten”)
Roland Mouret
The wrong way: Roh-land More-eht
The right way: Roh-lahnd More-ay (With a silent “t”)
Thakoon
The wrong way: Thah-koone
The right way: Tah-koone
Uniqlo
The wrong way: You-NIH-kloh
The right way: YOU-nee-kloh
Vetements
The wrong way: Vet-eh-mehnts
The right way: Vet-MAHN (with a soft “n”)
Yves Saint Laurent
The wrong way: Eves Saynt Lor-ehnt
The right way: Eve Sahn Loh-rahn (with a soft “n” at the end of the last two names)
Zara
The wrong way: Zah-rah
The right way: Tsah-dah