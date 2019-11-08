The new Chevy Corvette will be taking on all these mid-engine supercars — mostly for a much a lower price tag

- source
- Chevrolet
- The eighth-generation Chevy Corvette debuted with a much-anticipated mid-engine design.
- But the new Corvette Stingray also arrived with a stunning price tag, just under $60,000.
- Most of the world’s mid-engine supercars cost much, much more.
- Here’s a rundown of the Vette’s competition, from Ferrari to Lamborghini to McLaren to Porsche.
“Mid-engine” and “affordable” aren’t generally two concepts that show up in the same automotive sentence. Mid-engined vehicles are, for the most part, exotic supercars from brands with Italian names. Should you crave one, you’d best be prepared to dent even a considerable bank account.
That all changed in dramatic fashion earlier this year when Chevy unveiled its long-awaited mid-engine redesign of the Corvette, a car that has been front-engine since its debut in 1953.
The eighth-generation Vette got a lot of attention for moving its V8 motor rearward, positioning it between the driver and the back wheels. But just as many headlines were prompted by the staggering price: the base Stingray trim could be had for just under $60,000.
That’s a near-miraculous bargain for a car with a 6.2-liter, naturally aspirated V8 engine, making 490 horsepower with an option on a few more ponies with some minor performance upgrades.
In fact, more than a few folks noted after the Vette’s debut that its specs were evocative of the Ferrari 458, the last no-turbo Prancing Stallion mid-engine supercar, which drove off into the sunset a few years back when Ferrari introduced the 488 and a twin-turboed V8 amidships. The 458, of course, would have set you back $230,000.
In fact, nearly all mid-engine supercars come with eye-watering price tags.
Here’s a rundown (and for the record, some of these cars can no longer be bought new):
The eight-generation Corvette launched with the Stingray name earlier in 2019.
- Chevrolet
- source
- Chevrolet
We'd already seen the new Vette — camouflaged — in the streets of NYC. General Motors CEO Mary Barra even took a ride.
- Chevrolet
- source
- Chevrolet
As long-rumored, the C8 Vette was a mid-engine design.
- Chevrolet
- source
- Chevrolet
All previous cars, including the 755-horsepower ZR1, had their motors up front.
- Matthew DeBord/BI
- source
- Matthew DeBord/BI
It wasn't as if the design was flawed. A pair of seventh-generation Vettes gave Corvette Racing a 1-2 finish at the 2016 Rolex 24 at Daytona. The C7 car also won the 24 Hours of Le Mans.
- Corvette Racing
- source
- Corvette Racing
And the Vette had done duty as an Indy 500 pace car on more than one occasion.
- Chevrolet
- source
- Chevrolet
Business Insider named the old Stingray as its Car of the Year in 2014.
- General Motors
- source
- General Motors
The front-engine Vette's lineage goes WAAAYYY back, to the first-gen car from 1953.
- GM
- source
- GM
The Vette has been on continuous production ever since, with the 1967-83 third-gen model being perhaps the most famous iteration.
- VanDerBrink Auctions
- source
- VanDerBrink Auctions
Corvette has already rolled out the convertible version of the C8.
- Chevy
- source
- Chevy
When the new Corvette arrived, more than a few observers immediately noted that its naturally aspirated V8, bolted to the middle of the car, was reminiscent of the Ferrari 458 — price: $230,000 — sold from 2009-2015.
- Ferrari
- source
- Ferrari
In fact, the C8 Vette recalled the entire Ferrari mid-engine lineage, going all the way back to the Dino of late 1960s and early 1970s and including the 308 GTB and F430.
- Ferrari Facebook
- source
- Ferrari Facebook
The Ferrari 488 appeared in 2015, replacing the 458 and bringing twin turbochargers to the party. Price? More than $250,000. OK, a lot more horsepower than the new Vette (660). But also … 200 grand steeper on the sticker?
- Hollis Johnson
- source
- Hollis Johnson
The 488 Spider that I drove pushed the price up to almost $400,000.
- Matthew DeBord/BI
- source
- Matthew DeBord/BI
If you really want to shoot the mid-engine moon, there's the $1-million-plus Ferrari La Ferrari hypercar.
- Ferrari
- source
- Ferrari
Lamborghini offers the Huracán, price north of $200,000 and shown here in dashing Performante trim.
- Hollis Johnson/Business Insider
- source
- Hollis Johnson/Business Insider
Lambo makes a spyder version of the Huracán.
- Matthew DeBord/BI
- source
- Matthew DeBord/BI
And you can always step up to the Huracán's big brother, the Aventador, here seen in SVJ trim ($610,000).
- Matt DeBord/BI
- source
- Matt DeBord/BI
The Ford GT was a jaw-dropping update to the GT40 that won the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 1966. The price ended up being a cool half a million for a limited-run supercar.
- Hollis Johnson
- source
- Hollis Johnson
The racing version won the 2016 24 Hours of Le Mans, repeating history.
- Ford
- source
- Ford
In this company, the Business Insider 2016 Car of the Year-winning Acura NSX is a relative steal at just under $200,000 for the updated version.
- Hollis Johnson/Business Insider
- source
- Hollis Johnson/Business Insider
Meanwhile, we have McLarens, such as the 720S — our test car was almost $300,000.
- Hollis Johnson
- source
- Hollis Johnson
The 570S Spyder we sampled was $250,000.
- Hollis Johnson
- source
- Hollis Johnson
The 675LT is track-focused and would have set you back about $350,000.
- Matthew DeBord/Business Insider
- source
- Matthew DeBord/Business Insider
And the P1 would compel you to come up with more than a million bucks.
- McLaren
- source
- McLaren
Back on planet Earth, the Audi R8 stickers at about $180,000.
- Hollis Johnson
- source
- Hollis Johnson
Here’s the V10 Plus.
- source
- Hollis Johnson
And for sure, for sure, Audi offers the R8 as a spyder.
- source
- Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider
Back in outer space, say hello to the $2-million-plus Pagani Huayra.
- Pagani
- source
- Pagani
And the Zonda’s pricing is equally rich.
The Noble M600 is a barebones, boutique supercar that comes in at about $250,000.
- Noble
- source
- Noble
The Koenigsegg Regera is $2 million.
- Hollis Johnson
- source
- Hollis Johnson
Perhaps the closest to the Vette price-wise is the discontinued Alfa Romeo 4C, stickering at less than $70,000 (but more than $60,000).
- Hollis Johnson
- source
- Hollis Johnson
In truth, the big-name sports cars that match the Vette's price are the Porsche Boxster and Cayman, together designated 718 and starting under $60,000.
- Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider
- source
- Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider
But the Porsche 918 is closer to a million.
- Porsche
- source
- Porsche
The space-age BMW i8 is roughly $150,000.
- BMW
- source
- BMW
There’s a Roadster version of the i8.
- source
- Hollis Johnson/Business Insider
Back in the stratosphere, the Bugatti Veyron is untouchable for less than $2.5 million.
- Bugatti
- source
- Bugatti
The Bugatti Chiron takes that to $3 million.
- Bugatti
- source
- Bugatti
If you don't want doors, the Ariel Atom is a mid-engine racer that can be had for less than $60,000.
- Ariel Motors
- source
- Ariel Motors