‘A bulls— soup of ineffective words’: Cory Booker blasts Trump’s remarks on the mass shootings in Dayton and El Paso

caption Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey. source Carlo Allegri/Reuters

Sen. Cory Booker blasted President Donald Trump‘s remarks on the mass shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, calling them “a bulls— soup of ineffective words.”

Booker’s campaign manager, Addisu Demissie, posted the Democratic presidential candidate’s message on Twitter, saying, “I will let the boss speak for himself.”

I will let the boss speak for himself. pic.twitter.com/J3dtnopaCo — Addisu Demissie (@ASDem) August 5, 2019

In the message, Booker said he was listening to Trump speak at the White House on Monday morning. He characterized Trump’s speech as “so weak” and said “we should quickly condemn his lack of a real plan.”

During his address to the nation, Trump denounced both incidents, one of which is being investigated as domestic terrorism, saying “hate has no place in our nation.” He made a connection between video games and mental illness as possible causes of the deadly violence.

Trump also expressed a willingness to work with Democrats and Republicans on gun-control legislation, but he stopped short of supporting the broad measures Democrats have called for.

Read more: Trump incorrectly cited Toledo, Ohio, instead of Dayton as the location of the mass shooting

The two mass shootings in El Paso and Dayton over the weekend killed at least 29 people in a 24-hour span, thrusting the nation into a period of mourning.

Another Democratic presidential candidate, former Rep. Beto O’Rourke, who represented El Paso in Congress, pointedly criticized the news media in an impassioned response for continuing to question whether Trump was enabling racism.