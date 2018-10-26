Officials find 2 more suspicious packages reportedly intended for Sen. Cory Booker and the former Director of National Intelligence

An 11th possible explosive device, addressed to Sen. Cory Booker, has been intercepted at a Florida mail sorting facility, the FBI said Friday morning.

The news broke as the NYPD started investigating another suspicious package in midtown Manhattan, reportedly intended for former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper.

The FBI confirmed in a tweet around 8:45 a.m. that a suspicious package addressed to Sen. Booker was intercepted at a mail facility in Florida.

NBC News reports that the package, addressed to an address in Camden, New Jersey, was found at a mail facility in Royal Palm Beach, Florida. That’s a different facility than the Opa-Locka, Florida mail center where authorities believe at least some of the other former packages orginated from.

As this news was breaking Friday morning, the NYPD said they were investigating yet another suspicious package in Midtown Manhattan.

According to NBC, the suspicious package, found at a mail processing center at 58th Street and 8th Avenue, was addressed to former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper.

Like the recipients of the previous 10 explosive devices, Booker and Clapper have been critics of President Trump.

Booker is considered a contender to run for the Democratic party nomination in the 2020 presidential election. Clapper, meanwhile, has made his thoughts about Trump’s leadership known, criticizing the president in several interviews since he resigned at the end of President Obama’s administration.

