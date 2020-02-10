The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas is a rarity with balcony rooms overlooking the Bellagio fountains — here’s why the terrace splurge is worth every penny

source Alyssa Powell/Business Insider

Located near City Center on the Las Vegas Strip, The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas offers urban sophistication with a touch of irreverence, and some of the best views of the Bellagio fountains from guestroom balconies – a rarity in Las Vegas.

The Cosmopolitan is part of Marriott Bonvoy’s boutique Autograph Collection portfolio, with glittering, whimsical decor that kind of feels like you’re staying inside a chandelier.

I stayed in the mid-tier Terrace Studio Fountain View, which starts at approximately $265, though an entry-level City Room starts as low as $140 per night. I recommend the small splurge for the terrace view – these are some of the only hotel rooms in Vegas with balconies.

There’s a grand reveal that happens when you draw back the curtain in a Las Vegas hotel room. You’re greeted with either a glittering view of the Strip or complete disappointment. The latter usually looks like the top of a parking garage.

I have had both experiences, and as a result, have come to understand two key factors in Las Vegas: the view is everything, and the best ones are found at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas.

This is why I booked a Terrace Studio Fountain View room, which is a mid-tier offering just above the entry-level City Room or City Studio. Terrace Studios come with the namesake balconies and are 620 square feet, which is a nice boost over the 460 square feet found in standard rooms. With a starting price of $265, they’re a significant, but still accessible splurge over a standard entry-level price of $140.

Though there’s plenty worth tearing yourself away from the view for, such as restaurants from celebrity chefs José Andrés and David Chang, a pool deck with dive-in movie nights, plus art and entertainment in every direction.

The style is overwhelmingly sleek and cheeky, drawing a younger, millennial set looking for a glamorous, irreverent alternative to the standard blackjack tables and buffet experiences.

The price I paid was a little above my usual budget, and a basic City Room would have cost around $100 less, but the balcony felt worth it. There aren’t many other places in Vegas where you can enjoy a front-row perch above the famed Bellagio fountains in a contemporary room that’s more than just a place to crash in between blackjack bets.

Rather, The Cosmopolitan promises an experiential stay that’s way cooler than your parents’ Las Vegas while still more refined than the typical Strip antics.

caption The glitzy bars and casinos make a strong impression right off the bat. source The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

With a risqué advertising campaign that includes beautiful blindfolded people in sparkling gowns, and an outdoor marquee that rotates cheeky messages (“Saving a drink from spilling is a small, yet significant act of heroism”), it’s easy to see why the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas attracts attention.

The first thing I noticed when stepping inside was the scent – jasmine, citrus, and vanilla. Apparently, the concierges are asked about it all the time and will happily point guests in the direction of the vendor that created it.

I was pleasantly surprised by how the scent was able to overpower the more typical cigarette smoke found on the casino floor. To reach the lobby, I walked through the casino, which seemed almost out of place in such a stylish resort. Though, it hints at another crowd the hotel caters to: high rollers. Keep an eye out for their home base, the high-limit gaming room called the Talon Club, where big spenders can order a rare Himalayan fungus soup priced at $688 a bowl. I’ve heard rumors that some of these gamblers are comped suites so indulgent, they aren’t listed online.

caption Fifteen-foot columns in the lobby display rotating digital artwork, which is nice to admire while waiting to check-in. source Trip Advisor

After navigating the casino floor, I headed to the lobby where a line snaked around 15-foot columns displaying rotating digital artwork.

The wait was about 20 minutes long (typical of Las Vegas hotels), but the actual check-in process was a breeze. The front desk agent asked if I was a member of the Cosmopolitan’s rewards program, which is called Identity. It’s free, and offers points based on hotel stays, dining, gaming, shopping, and spa experiences that can be converted into resort credits. This is in addition to Marriott Bonvoy points, which you’ll also earn. If you have elite Bonvoy status, you’ll likely receive bonus points and other perks like food and beverage credits, room upgrades, and 2 p.m. late check out.

After checking in, I made my way to the elevators, taking time to purchase a tiny print from one of the vintage cigarette machines converted into art dispensers, six of which are scattered throughout the property.

caption Rooms vary from standard City Room to spacious suites with wraparound terraces overlooking the Las Vegas Strip: ask for one with a view of the Bellagio fountains. source The Cosmopolitan at Las Vegas

Six years ago, I was lucky enough to stay in a premium Terrace Suite Fountain View room (approximately $200 more than a Terrace Studio Fountain View), so as I opened the heavy door to my mid-tier Terrace Studio Fountain View room, I had to remind myself that there would be no private bedroom or full kitchen, or cool design details like colored pencils instead of the usual pen and paper, and ornate wallpaper.

In comparison, the Terrace Studio Fountain View room felt more ordinary and somehow seemed darker. The decor was still sleek, with a soft, pillowy bed but it pretty much felt like a standard room in any nice hotel in Las Vegas, and I did expect a little extra flair from the Cosmopolitan.

However, the balcony was quite similar to the one I loved so much during my stay in the Terrace Suite Fountain View. It was spacious and offered the same incredible views of the Bellagio fountains and the faux Eiffel Tower at Paris.

In effect, the room was a lovely compromise between a budget pick and indulgent luxury. It had the same blue and gray accents as the entry-level City Room, as well as a similar wide balcony observed in a suite. Sure, you have less room than a suite, but it’s also cheaper. It’s a good middle ground if you can’t truly splurge, but want something more special than a standard room.

Studio rooms with terrace start at approximately $265, but prices vary widely depending on the night, season, and events taking place at the time. For example, this same terrace room can be priced at $465 or higher during conferences like CES or during spring break, or as low as $210 during the quiet period between mid-December and New Year’s Eve.

caption Bathrooms, like the rest of the decor, is streamlined and mod. source The Cosmopolitan at Las Vegas

In contrast to the hotel’s lively vibes, the was dimly lit and quiet. It makes for a peaceful retreat from the action, or for excellent sleep to overcome a Marquee-induced hangover. I slept very well and was not awakened by any loud music, shouting, or other expected Las Vegas debauchery.

The bathroom had a distinctly modern feel and was spacious with a wide double vanity, but also understated, which was a bit surprising given the ostentatiousness of the resort, which features a bar inside a chandelier

Other room features included a typically overpriced minibar with the usual assortment of snacks plus a box of adult toys.

The room service menu included 24-hour service (perfect for post-nightclub snacking), and also IV therapy for hangovers on demand.

I was pleased with this room, but missed the grandeur of the suite and would likely upgrade next time. Though, I would want any choice to include a balcony, which I viewed as the true highlight of staying here. But if you’re more swayed by the on-site offerings, or don’t plan to use a terrace, save money and book a City Room.

caption The pool is a raucous day club in the summer and turns into an ice skating rink in winter. source The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

Every facet of the hotel feels like it was designed with creativity and attention to detail.

Take the pool, for example. While most Las Vegas resorts shut down their pools each winter, The Cosmopolitan turns it into an ice skating rink complete with falling snow, hot cocoa-inspired cocktails, and fire pits instead of cabanas. I love renting ice skates and taking a spin on the ice right in the middle of the Las Vegas Strip.

I have also been to one of the pool’s dive-in movie nights, and there’s really nothing like floating around in the pool with a cocktail on a hot desert evening while The Breakfast Club plays on a screen. If you’re able to experience a dive-in movie night, try to choose a film you’ve seen a million times before and are okay with having as background fodder, as it’s not super easy to hear the audio above the noise of traffic on the street below.

caption Wicked Spoon is not your parents traditional Vegas’ buffet. source The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

Like the resort pool, the hotel’s buffet, Wicked Spoon, is a stylish antidote to the standard Vegas experience.

Block 16 Urban Food Hall offers an elevated take on the concept of a food court. I grabbed a Nashville hot chicken sandwich from Hattie B’s and then slipped into Ghost Donkey, an intimate Mezcal speakeasy tucked behind a green door marked simply with a donkey illustration. There’s also the aptly named Chandelier Bar, Marquee Nightclub, a few hidden speakeasy-style establishments, and of course, a full casino floor for gambling.

I don’t like to gamble and instead have treated myself to a blowout and a glass of champagne at the on-site salon, Drybar. Out of all the Drybar locations on the Strip (there are outposts at the Miracle Mile Shops and Fashion Show Mall), I think this one is the most fun because it’s at the Cosmopolitan instead of hidden inside a mall. There was a live DJ spinning during my blowout and an upbeat bachelorette crowd.

The resort also has a gym with fitness classes, though with so much to do, I’ve never used it. But next time I might feel obligated to, considering the hotel charges a $39 (plus tax) resort fee. It’s mandatory and covers the gym, local and domestic and phone calls, tennis court access, and parking.

Resort fees have become an unavoidable annoyance at just about every hotel in Las Vegas, but $39 does feel pricey for few included services.

With so much happening under one roof, there’s not a lot of reason to leave the resort. But if you must, the hotel is located within one of the more desirable parts of the Strip.

You can easily walk to other hotels and casinos that are just south of the Strip’s center, but you may want to grab an Uber if you’re going somewhere on the north end. The mirage-like effect of the area – plus the ever-flowing cocktails – can make it seem like it’s easy to walk from the Cosmopolitan to Stratosphere. I promise you; it’s not.

Fortunately, the resorts around the hotel share a similarly glamorous vibe. I love the Cosmopolitan’s proximity to City Center, which is the only part of Las Vegas Blvd. that mimics the architecture of an actual city skyline (think skyscrapers rather than blocky casinos). The surrounding resorts here include the Aria and Vdara, plus non-gaming resorts like Vdara and Waldorf Astoria (formerly the Mandarin Oriental), and all cater to an upscale, discerning demographic.

While staying at the Cosmopolitan, I walked to the Waldorf Astoria and had a cocktail on the 23rd-floor bar. The view was almost as good as the one from my balcony. Vice Versa, the lobby bar at Vdara, is also an underrated and ultra-cool hangout.

Trip Advisor ranks The Cosmopolitan 20 out of 273 hotels in Las Vegas. Currently, it has a 4.5-star rating.

Guests who love the hotel are mostly travelers within the resort’s key demographic: millennials who value experiences. The chandeliers and floral scent lend the hotel a feminine feel (and the onsite Drybar doesn’t hurt), which may be why female travelers especially love it.

Like me, many online reviewers praised “perfect views,” which one guest referred to as “the only LV view I’d pay for.”

Negative reviews bemoaned long check-in times, resort fees, and the understandable headache of getting bumped from a room and rebooked in a different type. The latter issue is often the result of the hotel comping a room for a high roller and putting the paying guest elsewhere.

Who stays here: Twenty or thirty-somethings that love the experiential vibe and accommodations that are stylish but not stuffy. Art lovers appreciate the many installations spread across the property, and foodies will enjoy being so close to many acclaimed restaurants.

We like: The hotel has several hidden restaurants and bars (Ghost Donkey, Secret Pizza, The Barbershop Cuts & Cocktails) which creates a playful, exclusive experience.

We love (don’t miss this feature!): The rarity of finding a balcony on the Las Vegas Strip can’t be overstated. This is absolutely the best thing about staying at the Cosmopolitan and worth the small splurge over an entry-level, standard room.

We think you should know: Caffeine addicts take note. You won’t find a coffee maker in your room. Order room service, or trek to the Starbucks near the lobby which, in typical Cosmo fashion, features an installation by French artist Georges Rousse. And, of course, be aware of the daily resort fee.

We’d do this differently next time: Splurge for a suite! As far as suites go in Las Vegas, the ones at the Cosmopolitan don’t come with too outrageous of a price tag and feel significantly elevated over standard offerings, even studios with terraces. Rather than go middle of the road, I’d rather go all out.

The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, Autograph Collection is a trendy boutique property from the Marriott Bonvoy portfolio that appeals to Las Vegas travelers who prefer mixology over beer and speakeasies over slot machines – though, there’s plenty of the latter should they choose to dip their toes.

The hotel is a sleek contrast to the city’s older casinos and offers a vibrant, lively scene, but with quiet rooms that you’ll appreciate at the end of a long day, or night.

Stay in the summer for a raucous day club pool experience, or visit in the winter for ice skating. Plan on having the majority of your meals on-site, as options range from Chinese-Mexican fusion to spiked milkshakes and burgers and celebrity-backed endeavors.

The boozy party scene might not be a fit for families, and the hotel certainly doesn’t shy away from naughtier elements. Cheaper options in Las Vegas certainly exist (Flamingo, Luxor, Bally’s, Harrah’s, Paris … the list goes on), but for a special trip with an unbeatable view, The Cosmopolitan is the only choice.