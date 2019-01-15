Here’s how much a bottle of wine costs in each of the world’s 10 most expensive cities

caption Asian cities lead the list when looking at wine prices. source Maurits Verbiest/flickr

The cost of a bottle of wine across the world’s top 10 most expensive cities varies by a full $20.

The world’s most expensive city overall is, for the fifth year running, Singapore, but Tev Aviv outranks it when it comes to the cost of wine.

Of the world’s 10 most expensive cities, three Asian cities lead the list when looking at wine prices.

If you’re planning a trip to Tel Aviv, Seoul, or Singapore, you may want to factor in a wine budget in advance: The average cost of a bottle of table wine in all three countries is well over $20 USD.

In its 2018 Cost of Living index, The Economist Intelligence Unit took a look at how much a bottle of table wine (750 ml) costs in the 10 most expensive cities in the world; the prices vary from $8.20 all the way up to $28.77. The report compares more than 400 individual prices across 160 products and services including categories like food, drink, clothing, household supplies, rent, transport, and utility bills.

The list of the world’s most expensive cities sees primarily European and Asian cities scattered throughout its top 10: Singapore leads the ranking, with Paris and Zurich tied for second.

Notably, however, the top three cities in which a bottle of wine is the most expensive are all in Asia, followed by Sydney, Australia, in fourth place.

With the exception of Singapore, where the cost of a bottle of wine did not change from 2017 t0 2018, wine prices in these cities rose across the board from the previous year.

Many of the same cities also rank amongst the most expensive places in the world to grab a pint of beer: A beer in Oslo and Hong Kong, for example, will set you back $10.30 and $8.90 respectively.

Below, take a look at how much it’ll cost you to buy a bottle of wine, ranked in ascending order, in each of the 10 most expensive cities in the world.

Geneva: $8.37

source bluejayphoto/iStock

City ranking by cost of living: 6

Paris: $11.90

source Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

City ranking by cost of living: 2 (tie)

Copenhagen: $13.28

source Scanrail1/Shutterstock

City ranking by cost of living: 8

Oslo: $13.70

source Marina_89/Shutterstock

City ranking by cost of living: 5

Zurich: $15.89

City ranking by cost of living: 2 (tie)

Hong Kong: $16.16

source Getty Images

City ranking by cost of living: 4

Sydney: $20.49

City ranking by cost of living: 10

Singapore: $23.68

source Katie Lockhart

City ranking by cost of living: 1

Seoul: $27.02

source TONOITOO/Shutterstock

City ranking by cost of living: 7

Tel Aviv: $28.77

City ranking by cost of living: 9