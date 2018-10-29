The most expensive cities in the world for 2 people to dine out, ranked

caption Zurich, Switzerland, was found to have the most expensive dinners in the world among the cities analyzed by Deutsche Bank. source Joana Lopes/Shutterstock

Zurich, Switzerland, is the city where a basic dinner for two costs the most, according to Deutsche Bank.

The cheapest dinners can be found in Manila, Philippines.

A basic pub dinner for two will run you more than $72 in Zurich.

Want to save money on meals while you’re traveling abroad?

Then you should avoid Zurich, Switzerland, and any of the other places near the top of the list of cities where basic pub dinners cost the most.

Deutsche Bank compared 50 world cities as part of its annual “Mapping the World’s Prices” series, and found that in Zurich, a basic pub dinner for two will run you $72.30 on average. In the next two costliest cities, Copenhagen, Denmark, and San Francisco, a basic dinner for two will run you about $60. Most of the top cities on the list are in Western Europe and the United States.

Meanwhile, the cheapest cities that Deutsche Bank analyzed all are in Southeast Asia. Manila, the capital of the Philippines, had the cheapest dinners on the list, with a meal for two costing just under $15.

Check out the full list below, and see other lists from the “Mapping the World’s Prices” series here.