How much it costs to live in the most expensive zip code in every state

- Beverly Hills, 90210, may be America’s most famous zip code, but it isn’t the only area with expensive and luxurious real estate.
- GoBankingRates recently found the most expensive zip code in every state – and just how much money you need to make to live comfortably there.
- It’s costly to be near the waterfront – the top 10 most expensive zip codes are all coastal.
90210 may arguably be America’s most famous zip code; associated with fancy cars and even fancier homes, those five numbers are known to symbolize wealth and prestige – but it’s not the only zip code to do so.
GoBankingRates recently found how much money you need to make to live in the most expensive zip code in every state, and 90210 has some competition.
To rank the list, they determined the most expensive zip code according to median home values for April 2018, sourced from Zillow. They then compared the monthly cost-of-living for one person based on housing, groceries, utilities, transportation costs, and healthcare expenditures. Housing costs were sourced from Zillow, while the other four costs were pulled from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
The monthly costs were combined and multiplied by 12 to get the annual cost of necessities in each zip code. Following the 50-30-20 budgeting guideline, the cost of necessities was doubled to find the amount of income one needs to live comfortably in each zip code, which determined the list rankings. Thus, necessities made up 50% of the yearly income, splurges made up 30%, and savings comprised 20%.
The top 10 most expensive zip codes all happen to be coastal areas.
Below, see the annual income you need to live in the most expensive zip code in every state, ranked from lowest to highest.
51. 26508: Brookhaven, West Virginia
Total income needed: $79,786
Median listing price: $319,000
50. 57702: Rapid City, South Dakota
Total income needed: $83,064
Median listing price: $349,900
49. 39110: Madison, Mississippi
Total income needed: $84,322
Median listing price: $367,000
48. 58503: Bismarck, North Dakota
Total income needed: $84,332
Median listing price: $329,900
47. 82009: Cheyenne, Wyoming
Total income needed: $84,958
Median listing price: $366,800
46. 72223: Little Rock, Arkansas
Total income needed: $86,548
Median listing price: $379,250
45. 52411: Cedar Rapids, Iowa
Total income needed: $90,388
Median listing price: $409,999
44. 68526: Lincoln, Nebraska
Total income needed: $94,350
Median listing price: $443,700
43. 46032: Carmel, Indiana
Total income needed: $96,858
Median listing price: $459,900
42. 40059: Prospect, Kentucky
Total income needed: $97,942
Median listing price: $487,450
41. 70130: New Orleans, Louisiana
Total income needed: $100,968
Median listing price: $499,000
40. 53029: Merton, Wisconsin
Total income needed: $106,064
Median listing price: $524,450
39. 35223: Mountain Brook, Alabama
Total income needed: $107,594
Median listing price: $588,325
38. 66224: Leawood, Kansas
Total income needed: $111,394
Median listing price: $585,000
37. 83313: Bellevue, Idaho
Total income needed: $114,694
Median listing price: $595,000
36. 99516: Anchorage, Alaska
Total income needed: $115,262
Median listing price: $519,900
35. 5251: Dorset, Vermont
Total income needed: $115,748
Median listing price: $612,000
34. 4105: Falmouth, Maine
Total income needed: $116,456
Median listing price: $603,250
33. 19930: Bethany Beach, Delaware
Total income needed: $116,796
Median listing price: $619,000
32. 59715: Bozeman, Montana
Total income needed: $118,222
Median listing price: $650,000
31. 45243: Madeira, Ohio
Total income needed: $120,580
Median listing price: $666,250
30. 73007: Edmond, Oklahoma
Total income needed: $120,948
Median listing price: $685,000
29. 48009: Birmingham, Michigan
Total income needed: $124,296
Median listing price: $699,900
28. 37014: Arrington, Tennessee
Total income needed: $128,306
Median listing price: $769,900
27. 28480: Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina
Total income needed: $134,430
Median listing price: $775,000
26. 87506: Santa Fe, New Mexico
Total income needed: $147,722
Median listing price: $929,000
25. 3870: Rye, New Hampshire
Total income needed: $152,694
Median listing price: $877,450
24. 55391: Wayzata, Minnesota
Total income needed: $158,530
Median listing price: $998,000
23. 97034: Lake Oswego, Oregon
Total income needed: $164,944
Median listing price: $1,014,500
22. 63124: Ladue, Missouri
Total income needed: $168,772
Median listing price: $1,099,000
21. 2807: New Shoreham, Rhode Island
Total income needed: $174,444
Median listing price: $1,097,500
20. 20015: Washington DC
Total income needed: $178,000
Median listing price: $1,150,000
19. 19035: Lower Merion, Pennsylvania
Total income needed: $178,682
Median listing price: $1,150,000
18. 89451: Incline Village, Nevada
Total income needed: $185,110
Median listing price: $1,250,000
17. 20815: Chevy Chase, Maryland
Total income needed: $199,642
Median listing price: $1,350,000
16. 75205: University Park, Texas
Total income needed: $216,244
Median listing price: $1,499,000
15. 60043: Kenilworth, Illinois
Total income needed: $218,652
Median listing price: $1,495,000
14. 22101 McLean, Virginia
Total income needed: $225,160
Median listing price: $1,567,884
13. 98040: Mercer Island, Washington
Total income needed: $253,880
Median listing price: $1,825,000
12. 84060: Park City, Utah
Total income needed: $261,382
Median listing price: $1,950,000
11. 85253: Paradise Valley, Arizona
Total income needed: $270,636
Median listing price: $2,000,000
10. 96821: Honolulu, Hawaii
Total income needed: $288,004
Median listing price: $1,996,500
9. 29482: Sullivan’s Island, South Carolina
Total income needed: $296,354
Median listing price: $2,208,611
8. 2554: Nantucket, Massachusetts
Total income needed: $331,558
Median listing price: $2,537,500
7. 6831: Greenwich, Connecticut
Total income needed: $343,126
Median listing price: $2,575,000
6. 31561: Sea Island, Georgia
Total income needed: $354,366
Median listing price: $2,749,500
5. 81654: Aspen, Colorado
Total income needed: $380,590
Median listing price: $2,972,500
4. 33109: Fisher Island, Florida
Total income needed: $452,630
Median listing price: $3,600,000
3. 7620: Alpine, New Jersey
Total income needed: $499,244
Median listing price: $3,998,000
2. 90210: Beverly Hills, California
Total income needed: $692,388
Median listing price: $5,772,500
1. 11962: Sagaponack, New York
Total income needed: $853,738
Median listing price: $7,122,500