How much it costs to live in the most expensive zip code in every state

caption The median listing price in 23 of the zip codes is over $1 million. source divanov/Shutterstock

Beverly Hills, 90210, may be America’s most famous zip code, but it isn’t the only area with expensive and luxurious real estate.

GoBankingRates recently found the most expensive zip code in every state – and just how much money you need to make to live comfortably there.

It’s costly to be near the waterfront – the top 10 most expensive zip codes are all coastal.

90210 may arguably be America’s most famous zip code; associated with fancy cars and even fancier homes, those five numbers are known to symbolize wealth and prestige – but it’s not the only zip code to do so.

GoBankingRates recently found how much money you need to make to live in the most expensive zip code in every state, and 90210 has some competition.

To rank the list, they determined the most expensive zip code according to median home values for April 2018, sourced from Zillow. They then compared the monthly cost-of-living for one person based on housing, groceries, utilities, transportation costs, and healthcare expenditures. Housing costs were sourced from Zillow, while the other four costs were pulled from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The monthly costs were combined and multiplied by 12 to get the annual cost of necessities in each zip code. Following the 50-30-20 budgeting guideline, the cost of necessities was doubled to find the amount of income one needs to live comfortably in each zip code, which determined the list rankings. Thus, necessities made up 50% of the yearly income, splurges made up 30%, and savings comprised 20%.

The top 10 most expensive zip codes all happen to be coastal areas.

Below, see the annual income you need to live in the most expensive zip code in every state, ranked from lowest to highest.

51. 26508: Brookhaven, West Virginia

source Sean Pavone/Shutterstock

Total income needed: $79,786

Median listing price: $319,000

50. 57702: Rapid City, South Dakota

source Sopotnicki/Shutterstock

Total income needed: $83,064

Median listing price: $349,900

49. 39110: Madison, Mississippi

source Peek Creative Collective/Shutterstock

Total income needed: $84,322

Median listing price: $367,000

48. 58503: Bismarck, North Dakota

source Bob Pool/Shutterstock

Total income needed: $84,332

Median listing price: $329,900

47. 82009: Cheyenne, Wyoming

source Bill45/Shutterstock

Total income needed: $84,958

Median listing price: $366,800

46. 72223: Little Rock, Arkansas

source Sean Pavone/Shutterstock

Total income needed: $86,548

Median listing price: $379,250

45. 52411: Cedar Rapids, Iowa

source Jonathannsegal/Shutterstock

Total income needed: $90,388

Median listing price: $409,999

44. 68526: Lincoln, Nebraska

source Charles G. Haacker/Shutterstock

Total income needed: $94,350

Median listing price: $443,700

43. 46032: Carmel, Indiana

Total income needed: $96,858

Median listing price: $459,900

42. 40059: Prospect, Kentucky

source Gray Photo Online/Shutterstock

Total income needed: $97,942

Median listing price: $487,450

41. 70130: New Orleans, Louisiana

source GTS Productions/Shutterstock

Total income needed: $100,968

Median listing price: $499,000

40. 53029: Merton, Wisconsin

source MarynaG/Shutterstock

Total income needed: $106,064

Median listing price: $524,450

39. 35223: Mountain Brook, Alabama

Total income needed: $107,594

Median listing price: $588,325

38. 66224: Leawood, Kansas

source Jeff Zehnder/Shutterstock

Total income needed: $111,394

Median listing price: $585,000

37. 83313: Bellevue, Idaho

source The Adaptive/Shutterstock

Total income needed: $114,694

Median listing price: $595,000

36. 99516: Anchorage, Alaska

source Rocky Grimes/Shutterstock

Total income needed: $115,262

Median listing price: $519,900

35. 5251: Dorset, Vermont

source Sean Pavone/Shutterstock

Total income needed: $115,748

Median listing price: $612,000

34. 4105: Falmouth, Maine

source Lamar Sellers/Shutterstock

Total income needed: $116,456

Median listing price: $603,250

33. 19930: Bethany Beach, Delaware

source Al Jurina/Shutterstock

Total income needed: $116,796

Median listing price: $619,000

32. 59715: Bozeman, Montana

source Hannah Lorsch/Shutterstock

Total income needed: $118,222

Median listing price: $650,000

31. 45243: Madeira, Ohio

source aceshot1/Shutterstock

Total income needed: $120,580

Median listing price: $666,250

30. 73007: Edmond, Oklahoma

source By DiegoMariottini/Shutterstock

Total income needed: $120,948

Median listing price: $685,000

29. 48009: Birmingham, Michigan

source Aerial Up North/Shutterstock

Total income needed: $124,296

Median listing price: $699,900

28. 37014: Arrington, Tennessee

source Jason Davis/Getty

Total income needed: $128,306

Median listing price: $769,900

27. 28480: Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina

source Charles Chadwick Talton/Shutterstock

Total income needed: $134,430

Median listing price: $775,000

26. 87506: Santa Fe, New Mexico

source Jimack/Shutterstock

Total income needed: $147,722

Median listing price: $929,000

25. 3870: Rye, New Hampshire

source travelview/Shutterstock

Total income needed: $152,694

Median listing price: $877,450

24. 55391: Wayzata, Minnesota

source Deyan G. Georgiev/Shutterstock

Total income needed: $158,530

Median listing price: $998,000

23. 97034: Lake Oswego, Oregon

source Rigucci/Shutterstock

Total income needed: $164,944

Median listing price: $1,014,500

22. 63124: Ladue, Missouri

source Google Maps

Total income needed: $168,772

Median listing price: $1,099,000

21. 2807: New Shoreham, Rhode Island

source Jon Bilous/Shutterstock

Total income needed: $174,444

Median listing price: $1,097,500

20. 20015: Washington DC

source Jon Bilous/Shutterstock

Total income needed: $178,000

Median listing price: $1,150,000

19. 19035: Lower Merion, Pennsylvania

source Google Maps

Total income needed: $178,682

Median listing price: $1,150,000

18. 89451: Incline Village, Nevada

source CAVORT/Shutterstock

Total income needed: $185,110

Median listing price: $1,250,000

17. 20815: Chevy Chase, Maryland

source Nicole S Glass/Shutterstock

Total income needed: $199,642

Median listing price: $1,350,000

16. 75205: University Park, Texas

source Google Maps

Total income needed: $216,244

Median listing price: $1,499,000

15. 60043: Kenilworth, Illinois

source Google Maps

Total income needed: $218,652

Median listing price: $1,495,000

14. 22101 McLean, Virginia

Total income needed: $225,160

Median listing price: $1,567,884

13. 98040: Mercer Island, Washington

source Russ Heinl/Shutterstock

Total income needed: $253,880

Median listing price: $1,825,000

12. 84060: Park City, Utah

source Carolyn Dietrich/Shutterstock

Total income needed: $261,382

Median listing price: $1,950,000

11. 85253: Paradise Valley, Arizona

source Tim Roberts Photography/Shutterstock

Total income needed: $270,636

Median listing price: $2,000,000

10. 96821: Honolulu, Hawaii

source Kelly Headrick/Shutterstock

Total income needed: $288,004

Median listing price: $1,996,500

9. 29482: Sullivan’s Island, South Carolina

source Action Sports Photography/Shutterstock

Total income needed: $296,354

Median listing price: $2,208,611

8. 2554: Nantucket, Massachusetts

source John Santoro/Shutterstock

Total income needed: $331,558

Median listing price: $2,537,500

7. 6831: Greenwich, Connecticut

source James Kirkikis/Shutterstock

Total income needed: $343,126

Median listing price: $2,575,000

6. 31561: Sea Island, Georgia

source Google Maps

Total income needed: $354,366

Median listing price: $2,749,500

5. 81654: Aspen, Colorado

source Joseph Sohm/Shutterstock

Total income needed: $380,590

Median listing price: $2,972,500

4. 33109: Fisher Island, Florida

source Mia2You/Shutterstock

Total income needed: $452,630

Median listing price: $3,600,000

3. 7620: Alpine, New Jersey

source Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Total income needed: $499,244

Median listing price: $3,998,000

2. 90210: Beverly Hills, California

source trekandshoot/Shutterstock

Total income needed: $692,388

Median listing price: $5,772,500

1. 11962: Sagaponack, New York

source Matthew Eisman/Getty Images

Total income needed: $853,738

Median listing price: $7,122,500