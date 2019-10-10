Here’s exactly how much more you’d have to earn to live a similar life in San Francisco

caption Even high-earning workers in San Francisco can barely afford housing. source Sasha Gulish/Getty

Cost of living is out of control in San Francisco and its surrounding suburbs compared to rest of the US.

Using Insure.com’s cost of living calculator, we found out how much a person would need to earn in San Francisco to maintain the same standard of living they have in other big cities.

For example, a person earning $50,000 in Los Angeles would need to make roughly $68,000 to live a similar life in San Francisco.

Cost of living variances across the United States are staggering.

In the country’s most expensive big city, San Francisco, even workers in the highest-earning industries can barely afford housing.

To see how residents in other parts of the country would fare if they moved to San Francisco, we consulted Insure.com’s cost of living calculator.

The tool analyzes costs of housing, groceries, utilities, transportation, healthcare, and goods and services, as well as car insurance and home insurance. The figures come from the Council for Community and Economic Research and Insure.com’s own insurance costs data.

Below, we compared what people earning an annual after-tax income of $50,000, $100,000, and $150,000 in the biggest metro areas would need to earn in San Francisco to maintain their same standard of living.

The following metros are ranked by smallest cost of living disparity to largest. Note that Phoenix, Arizona, and Riverside, California, are not included due to lack of data.

17. New York

source Getty Images

If you live on a $50,000 income in New York, you’d need to make $52,460 in San Francisco.

If you live on a $100,000 income in New York, you’d need to make $104,920 in San Francisco.

If you live on a $150,000 income in New York, you’d need to make $157,380 in San Francisco.

16. Washington, DC

source Orhan Cam/Shutterstock

If you live on a $50,000 income in Washington, DC, you’d need to make $61,720 in San Francisco.

If you live on a $100,000 income in Washington, DC, you’d need to make $123,440 in San Francisco.

If you live on a $150,000 income in Washington, DC, you’d need to make $185,160 in San Francisco.

15. Seattle

If you live on a $50,000 income in Seattle, you’d need to make $65,200 in San Francisco.

If you live on a $100,000 income in Seattle, you’d need to make $130,400 in San Francisco.

If you live on a $150,000 income in Seattle, you’d need to make $195,600 in San Francisco.

14. Boston

source f11photo/Shutterstock

If you live on a $50,000 income in Boston, you’d need to make $66,510 in San Francisco.

If you live on a $100,000 income in Boston, you’d need to make $133,020 in San Francisco.

If you live on a $150,000 income in Boston, you’d need to make $199,530 in San Francisco.

13. Los Angeles

source Melpomene/Shutterstock

If you live on a $50,000 income in Los Angeles, you’d need to make $68,095 in San Francisco.

If you live on a $100,000 income in Los Angeles, you’d need to make $136,190 in San Francisco.

If you live on a $150,000 income in Los Angeles, you’d need to make $204,285 in San Francisco.

12. San Diego

source Shutterstock.com

If you live on a $50,000 income in San Diego, you’d need to make $71,305 in San Francisco.

If you live on a $100,000 income in San Diego, you’d need to make $142,610 in San Francisco.

If you live on a $150,000 income in San Diego, you’d need to make $213,915 in San Francisco.

11. Miami

source Mia2you/Shutterstock

If you live on a $50,000 income in Miami, you’d need to make $78,610 in San Francisco.

If you live on a $100,000 income in Miami, you’d need to make $157,220 in San Francisco.

If you live on a $150,000 income in Miami, you’d need to make $235,830 in San Francisco.

10. Chicago

source Maria Sbytova/Shutterstock

If you live on a $50,000 income in Chicago, you’d need to make $83,670 in San Francisco.

If you live on a $100,000 income in Chicago, you’d need to make $167,340 in San Francisco.

If you live on a $150,000 income in Chicago, you’d need to make $251,010 in San Francisco.

9. Philadelphia

source Shutterstock

If you live on a $50,000 income in Philadelphia, you’d need to make $89,110 in San Francisco.

If you live on a $100,000 income in Philadelphia, you’d need to make $178,220 in San Francisco.

If you live on a $150,000 income in Philadelphia, you’d need to make $267,330 in San Francisco.

8. Denver

source Shutterstock

If you live on a $50,000 income in Denver, you’d need to make $89,630 in San Francisco.

If you live on a $100,000 income in Denver, you’d need to make $179,260 in San Francisco.

If you live on a $150,000 income in Denver, you’d need to make $268,890 in San Francisco.

7. Detroit

source Shutterstock

If you live on a $50,000 income in Detroit, you’d need to make $91,340 in San Francisco.

If you live on a $100,000 income in Detroit, you’d need to make $182,680 in San Francisco.

If you live on a $150,000 income in Detroit, you’d need to make $274,020 in San Francisco.

6. Dallas

source Sean Pavone/Shutterstock

If you live on a $50,000 income in Dallas, you’d need to make $93,425 in San Francisco.

If you live on a $100,000 income in Dallas, you’d need to make $186,850 in San Francisco.

If you live on a $150,000 income in Dallas, you’d need to make $280,275 in San Francisco.

5. Minneapolis

source Checubus/Shutterstock

If you live on a $50,000 income in Minneapolis, you’d need to make $93,980 in San Francisco.

If you live on a $100,000 income in Minneapolis, you’d need to make $187,960 in San Francisco.

If you live on a $150,000 income in Minneapolis, you’d need to make $281,940 in San Francisco.

4. Atlanta

source Sean Pavone/Shutterstock

If you live on a $50,000 income in Atlanta, you’d need to make $98,730 in San Francisco.

If you live on a $100,000 income in Atlanta, you’d need to make $197,460 in San Francisco.

If you live on a $150,000 income in Atlanta, you’d need to make $296,190 in San Francisco.

3. Houston

source Shutterstock

If you live on a $50,000 income in Houston, you’d need to make $102,885 in San Francisco.

If you live on a $100,000 income in Houston, you’d need to make $205,770 in San Francisco.

If you live on a $150,000 income in Houston, you’d need to make $308,655 in San Francisco.

2. Tampa

If you live on a $50,000 income in Tampa, you’d need to make $105,410 in San Francisco.

If you live on a $100,000 income in Tampa, you’d need to make $210,820 in San Francisco.

If you live on a $150,000 income in Tampa, you’d need to make $316,230 in San Francisco.

1. St. Louis

If you live on a $50,000 income in St. Louis, you’d need to make $112,210 in San Francisco.

If you live on a $100,000 income in St. Louis, you’d need to make $224,420 in San Francisco.

If you live on a $150,000 income in St. Louis, you’d need to make $336,630 in San Francisco.