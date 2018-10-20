How much it costs to rent a 2-bedroom apartment in the 25 biggest US cities right now, ranked

- source
- Nate Hovee/Shutterstock
- Renting is the most popular it’s been in the last 50 years in the United States.
- Apartment List reports the median cost of rent for a two-bedroom apartment every month in the largest cities in the United States.
- In October, a two-bedroom apartment in San Francisco is almost double what it costs for a two-bedroom in Los Angeles.
Renting is the most popular it’s been in the last 50 years in the United States. About 37% of American households are renters, according to Pew Research statistics.
Apartment List reports the median cost of rent for a two-bedroom apartment every month in the largest cities in the United States. Six cities in Texas made the list.
According to the October report, the national rent index fell by 0.1% month-over-month and rent growth is cooling off after the summer months. However, Orlando, Florida, is seeing the fastest rent growth with a 4.6% increase in the last year.
Below, see how much it costs to rent a two-bedroom in the 25 biggest US cities in October 2018, ranked from least to most expensive.
25. Memphis, Tennessee
- source
- evenfh/Shutterstock
Median rent: $825
Month-over-month change: -0.10%
24. El Paso, Texas
- source
- Bill Chizek/Shutterstock
Median rent: $826
Month-over-month change: -0.10%
23. Louisville, Kentucky
- source
- Sean Pavone/Shutterstock
Median rent: $845
Month-over-month change: 0.20%
22. Indianapolis, Indiana
- source
- f11photo/Shutterstock
Median rent: $856
Month-over-month change: 0.00%
21. Detroit, Michigan
- source
- f11photo/Shutterstock
Median rent: $890
Month-over-month change: -0.20%
20. Columbus, Ohio
- source
- f11photo/Shutterstock
Median rent: $956
Month-over-month change: 0.00%
19. Houston, Texas
- source
- Nate Hovee/Shutterstock
Median rent: $1,024
Month-over-month change: -0.30%
18. Phoenix, Arizona
- source
- welcomia/Shutterstock
Median rent: $1,052
Month-over-month change: 0.20%
17. San Antonio, Texas
- source
- Sean Pavone/Shutterstock
Median rent: $1,061
Month-over-month change: 0.10%
16. Jacksonville, Florida
- source
- Sean Pavone/Shutterstock
Median rent: $1,073
Month-over-month change: 0.00%
15. Dallas, Texas
- source
- mandritoiu/Shutterstock
Median rent: $1,110
Month-over-month change: -0.10%
14. Charlotte, North Carolina
- source
- Sean Pavone/Shutterstock
Median rent: $1,122
Month-over-month change: -0.20%
13. Nashville, Tennessee
- source
- Sean Pavone/Shutterstock
Median rent: $1,123
Month-over-month change: -0.40%
12. Fort Worth, Texas
- source
- FolVis/Shutterstock
Median rent: $1,145
Month-over-month change: 0.00%
11. Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- source
- Sean Pavone/Shutterstock
Median rent: $1,169
Month-over-month change: -0.10%
10. Baltimore, Maryland
- source
- S.Borisov/Shutterstock
Median rent: $1,176
Month-over-month change: -0.50%
9. Chicago, Illinois
- source
- Eblis/Shutterstock
Median rent: $1,269
Month-over-month change: -0.10%
8. Austin, Texas
- source
- f11photo/Shutterstock
Median rent: $1,421
Month-over-month change: 0.10%
7. Seattle, Washington
- source
- Asif Islam/Shutterstock
Median rent: $1,676
Month-over-month change: 0.10%
6. Los Angeles, California
- source
- Chones/Shutterstock
Median rent: $1,756
Month-over-month change: 0.00%
5. San Diego, California
- source
- Lucky-photographer/Shutterstock
Median rent: $2,038
Month-over-month change: 0.20%
4. Boston, Massachusetts
- source
- Galiptynutz/Shutterstock
Median rent: $2,104
Month-over-month change: 0.10%
3. New York, New York
- source
- TTstudio/Shutterstock
Median rent: $2,506
Month-over-month change: -0.10%
2. San Jose, California
- source
- Sundry Photography/Shutterstock
Median rent: $2,644
Month-over-month change: 0.00%
1. San Francisco, California
- source
- Bill45/Shutterstock
Median rent: $3,113
Month-over-month change: 0.30%