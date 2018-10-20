How much it costs to rent a 2-bedroom apartment in the 25 biggest US cities right now, ranked

The median rent for a two-bedroom apartment in Houston, Texas is $1,024.

  • Renting is the most popular it’s been in the last 50 years in the United States.
  • Apartment List reports the median cost of rent for a two-bedroom apartment every month in the largest cities in the United States.
  • In October, a two-bedroom apartment in San Francisco is almost double what it costs for a two-bedroom in Los Angeles.

Renting is the most popular it’s been in the last 50 years in the United States. About 37% of American households are renters, according to Pew Research statistics.

Apartment List reports the median cost of rent for a two-bedroom apartment every month in the largest cities in the United States. Six cities in Texas made the list.

According to the October report, the national rent index fell by 0.1% month-over-month and rent growth is cooling off after the summer months. However, Orlando, Florida, is seeing the fastest rent growth with a 4.6% increase in the last year.

Below, see how much it costs to rent a two-bedroom in the 25 biggest US cities in October 2018, ranked from least to most expensive.

25. Memphis, Tennessee

Median rent: $825

Month-over-month change: -0.10%

24. El Paso, Texas

El Paso, Texas.
Median rent: $826

Month-over-month change: -0.10%

23. Louisville, Kentucky

Median rent: $845

Month-over-month change: 0.20%

22. Indianapolis, Indiana

Median rent: $856

Month-over-month change: 0.00%

21. Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan, in 2017.
Median rent: $890

Month-over-month change: -0.20%

20. Columbus, Ohio

Median rent: $956

Month-over-month change: 0.00%

19. Houston, Texas

Median rent: $1,024

Month-over-month change: -0.30%

18. Phoenix, Arizona

Median rent: $1,052

Month-over-month change: 0.20%

17. San Antonio, Texas

Median rent: $1,061

Month-over-month change: 0.10%

16. Jacksonville, Florida

Median rent: $1,073

Month-over-month change: 0.00%

15. Dallas, Texas

Median rent: $1,110

Month-over-month change: -0.10%

14. Charlotte, North Carolina

Median rent: $1,122

Month-over-month change: -0.20%

13. Nashville, Tennessee

Median rent: $1,123

Month-over-month change: -0.40%

12. Fort Worth, Texas

Median rent: $1,145

Month-over-month change: 0.00%

11. Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Median rent: $1,169

Month-over-month change: -0.10%

10. Baltimore, Maryland

Median rent: $1,176

Month-over-month change: -0.50%

9. Chicago, Illinois

Median rent: $1,269

Month-over-month change: -0.10%

8. Austin, Texas

Median rent: $1,421

Month-over-month change: 0.10%

7. Seattle, Washington

Median rent: $1,676

Month-over-month change: 0.10%

6. Los Angeles, California

Median rent: $1,756

Month-over-month change: 0.00%

5. San Diego, California

Median rent: $2,038

Month-over-month change: 0.20%

4. Boston, Massachusetts

Median rent: $2,104

Month-over-month change: 0.10%

3. New York, New York

Median rent: $2,506

Month-over-month change: -0.10%

2. San Jose, California

Median rent: $2,644

Month-over-month change: 0.00%

1. San Francisco, California

Median rent: $3,113

Month-over-month change: 0.30%