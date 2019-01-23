A treehouse-style resort nestled in the Costa Rica rainforest is the world’s best hotel for 2019. Here’s what it’s like to stay there.

caption The resort has tons of rave reviews on TripAdvisor. source Tulemar

Hotels can make or break a vacation. But thankfully for stressed tourists, TripAdvisor just released its annual Travelers’ Choice Awards.

The list breaks down the best of global travel, including must-see destinations, restaurants, and, of course, hotels. At the top of this year’s list is Tulemar in Costa Rica, which was named the top Travelers’ Choice Hotel in the World.

The resort is filled with tons of unique amenities, such as access to a private beach and close proximity to a sloth rehabilitation center. Here are 10 photos that will make you want to book your next trip there.

The resort’s bungalows are a staple of the hotel.

caption According to the hotel’s website, each bungalow can house up to four people. source Tulemar resort

Speaking to INSIDER, a representative for Tulemar described the bungalows as being ideal for small families.

The spaces, which cost upwards of $250 per night, are also said to be “affordable, yet comfortable.”

But guests can also choose to stay in one of the resort’s many villas.

caption The two-story villas are said to be perfect for couples or solo travelers. source Tulemar Resort

There are three “bamboo villas” throughout the resort, all of which include a private pool, two raindrop showers, and views of the jungle and ocean.

SolAngelo is another option for travelers interested in a villa.

caption SolAngelo will become the hotel’s largest villa, capable of housing up to 14 travelers. source Tulemar

This new addition to Tulemar hasn’t actually opened yet. Guests can stay in the villa beginning on March 23.

But once it’s open for business, guests who stay at SolAngelo can enjoy a private pool, a yoga platform, an elevator, and views of the jungle.

If you’re vacationing with groups of friends or multiple families, the PazAmore villa is the perfect place to stay.

caption There are three suites within this single villa. source Tulemar Resort

Located in the middle of a lush jungle setting, the concrete villa is one of the most modern at the resort. PazAmore guests also have access to a private pool and an outdoor lounging area.

Speaking to INSIDER, a representative for Tulemar described the Mirazul villa as a “work of art.”

caption The suite’s private patio overlooks the jungle. source Tulemar Resort

The villa is home to four connected suites, and provides access to stunning nature views.

Three separate suites make up the Casa de Frutas villa.

caption The villa is placed perfectly in the middle of the jungle. source Tulemar Resort

Casa de Frutas is also a favorite spot among celebrities. According to a representative for the resort, stars such as actress Felicity Huffman and animal activist Jeff Corwin have stayed there.

You don’t have to leave the resort to see some of Costa Rica’s best wildlife.

caption A caretaker at the research facility holds a young sloth. source Tulemar Resort

Based inside Tulemar is the research facility of non-profit organization The Sloth Institute. According to the resort’s website, the group aims to “enhance the well-being and conservation of wild and captive sloths through research and education.”

While staying at the resort, travelers can join the organization by embarking on “sloth walks.” The activity is described as a short hike during which tourists and researches search for sloths to study. While on the path, visitors can also expect to see wild birds and monkeys.

Nature fans can also enjoy Tulemar’s private beach.

caption A cafe and full-service restaurant are located adjacent to the beach. source Tulemar Resort

According to one TripAdvisor review, travelers can expect to interact with “kind and attentive” staff while on the beach. The reviewer also said that shuttles are available to transport you directly from your villa to the beach.

Unlike similar locations around the world, Tulemar’s private beach is located right next to the rainforest.

caption Lounge chairs are provided for those who wish to lounge on the shore. source Tulemar

If you prefer action over relaxing on the beach, visitors can indulge in free boogie boards and kayaks, according to another TripAdvisor review.

Feel free to enjoy any of the resort’s four pools while vacationing.

caption Like many of the resort’s attractions, some pools are located in the jungle. source Tulemar Resort

However, there is one pool on-site which only permits adults ages 18 and over.

