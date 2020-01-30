6,000 people are stuck on a cruise ship as a passenger gets tested for the coronavirus. Here’s what they’re saying on Twitter.

By
Mark Matousek, Business Insider US
-

The Costa Smeralda cruise ship.

caption
The Costa Smeralda cruise ship.
source
Baris Seckin/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
  • Over 6,000 people are stuck on the Costa Smeralda cruise ship as a passenger is tested for the coronavirus in Italy.
  • Passengers have been sharing their reactions on Twitter.
  • Some criticized the lack of communication they’ve received from Costa Crociere, and some have said the mood on the ship is calm.
Over 6,000 passengers are stuck on Costa Crociere‘s Costa Smeralda cruise ship as a passenger is tested for the coronavirus in Civitavecchia, Italy. The cruise began on January 23 and was scheduled to end on Thursday.

“It is our utmost priority to ensure the health and safety of passengers and crew,” Costa Crociere told Insider, Business Insider’s sister site.

“As soon as the suspected case was detected, the medical team on board immediately activated all the relevant health procedures to promptly isolate and manage clinical conditions,” the company said.

Passengers have shared their reactions to the situation on Twitter. Some have expressed frustration that they learned about the reason for the ship’s delay from the media rather than Costa, while some have said the mood on the ship is calm, according to Twitter’s translations of their tweets.

“At the moment calm and tranquility. Normal life on board,” one passenger said.

“The situation is delicate of course but leaving passengers in the fog is unacceptable,” another passenger said.

Costa did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the reactions passengers have shared.

Here’s what passengers are saying. You can translate their tweets by clicking on them, then clicking the “translate tweet” button at the bottom of the tweets.

