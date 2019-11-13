Costco says a $75 coupon going viral on Facebook is fake

source Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider

A $75 coupon for Costco that was circulated on Facebook is not authentic, the company confirmed on Facebook.

A similar hoax circulated on Facebook last year.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Don’t get too excited, Costco fans.

A $75 coupon that has been circulating on Facebook is not authentic, the company confirmed in a Facebook post on Tuesday.

“While we love our fans and our members, this offer is a SCAM, and in no way affiliated with Costco,” the Facebook post reads. “Thanks to our fans for letting us know about this recurring hoax!”

The coupon, which initially appeared on Facebook, promised customers $75 in celebration of the company’s 50th anniversary.

A photo of the image that was circulated is seen below.

A similar scam circulated on Facebook around the same time last year. Fact-checking site Snopes confirmed that the offer was a hoax.