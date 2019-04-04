These 15 brands are favorites of college-educated consumers making over $75,000 a year

caption Affluent shoppers love Costco. source Joe Raedle / Getty Images

Costco and Amazon continue to be loved by affluent consumers.

Morning Consult conducted more than 400,000 survey interviews to determine the most loved brands in America.

It also determined the preferences of consumers who have at least a bachelor’s degree and $75,000 in annual income.

Affluent shoppers love Costco and Amazon.

Morning Consult considered four factors: brand favorability, trust, community impact, and net promoter score, or how likely a respondent would be to recommend the brand. It then assigned a score to the brands, with each company receiving ratings from between 1,000 and 56,000 people over the age of 18.

In conducting the survey, Morning Consult considered four factors: brand favorability, trust, community impact, and net promoter score, or how likely a respondent would be to recommend the brand. It then assigned a score to the brands, with each company receiving ratings from between 1,000 and 56,000 people over the age of 18.

The high-income consumers had slightly different preferences from those in the general survey. While Amazon was still No. 1 overall, these so-called “consumer elites” were especially fond of Costco, which offers annual memberships starting at $60 and didn’t rank in the top 25 overall. They also had a favorable view of AAA, Trader Joe’s, and Visa, none of which made it into the top 25.

See the full list:

15. Barnes & Noble

source Mike Segar/Reuters

14. Visa

source Thompson Reuters

13. Target

source Chris Weeks / Contributor / Getty Images

12. Toyota Motor

source Reuters

11. Trader Joe’s

source Jessica Tyler/Business Insider

10. Chick-fil-A

source Hollis Johnson

9. FedEx

source Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

8. UPS

source Rachel Premack/Business Insider

7. Google

source Reuters

6. Lowe’s

source Joe Raedle/Getty Images

5. AAA

source coronado/Shutterstock

4. Netflix

source wutzkohphoto/Shutterstock

3. Home Depot

source Joe Raedle/Getty

2. Costco

source Trong Nguyen/Shutterstock

1. Amazon