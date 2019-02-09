15 things you can buy from Costco, Amazon, Sam’s Club, and BJ’s to be ready for when the apocalypse hits

What kind of supplies do you need to ride out an apocalypse?

In the United States, plenty of doomsday preppers have asked themselves that exact question.

Business Insider compiled a list of products that might come in handy once you retreat to your survival bunker.

In the event of doomsday, you might want to hit up Costco, Amazon, Sam’s Club, and BJ’s.

Want to survive the apocalypse?

Start working on your grocery list.

In the United States, there’s a whole sub-culture dedicated to amassing supplies for the end times. These preppers often consider widespread, earth-shattering catastrophe to be an inevitability, and they stock up on food, water, weapons, and tools accordingly.

And the trend seems to be catching on. The New Yorker recently chronicled the spate of billionaires who plan to flee to underground bunkers in New Zealand when things go south.

So what kind of products might come in handy when the end of the world appears imminent?

Here are a few supplies that you might want to keep handy in your underground survival bunker:

Gargantuan supplies of food kits

source Costco

Retailers like Sam’s Club and Costco have become famous for stocking huge kits of emergency food supplies.

At Costco, you can buy a year’s worth of food for $4,699.99, or a $5,999.99 supply that will last four people an entire year.

Sam’s Club members can purchase a year’s worth of food pails for $1,443 or three years’ worth of food pails for $3,499.

Lots and lots of water

source Costco

You can’t survive long without water. Don’t be shy about hoarding all the bulk packs of water bottles and water cooler containers that you can lay your hands on. If you want to really get ahead of the game, you can even collect the supplies you need to make your own water purification system.

A pot of honey

source Costco

Pure honey never goes bad, so you can still embrace your sweet tooth after the arrival of the four horsemen. For $126.99, you can buy a 40-pound tub of US-made organic honey at Costco.

A pack of light sticks

source Fire Supply Depot

Some eschatological scenarios hold that darkness will envelop the earth during the end times.

So it’s important to make sure that you’re able to see, whether you’re hunkered down in your bunker or attempting to traverse a post-apocalyptic terrain. Glow sticks can help light up your life, literally.

Fortunately, Fire Supply Depot hawks packs of 50 green light sticks that glow up to 12 hours each. If you decide to buy multiple packs, you could save up to 20%.

A bag of salt

source Amazon

Salt would be an important commodity in a world without refrigeration, allowing you to preserve other foods. You can buy a 25-pound bag of salt on Amazon for $30.99.

A container of powdered milk

source Target

Milk probably shouldn’t be at the top of your apocalyptic shopping list. Even if you’re able to keep your supply refrigerated, milk only lasts so long before it starts to stink and curdle.

But powdered milk is a different story. Unopened, a 20-pound pail of powdered milk from Target will last up to 20 years. This spotted, four-gallon bucket will set you back $95.33.

A ton of rice

source Amazon

If you keep rice dry, it’ll last for decades. Amazon sells a 28-pound bucket of white rice, which boasts a 30-year shelf life. Altogether, the pail contains 45,900 calories.

A splash of whiskey

source Master of Malt

You’ve got to be on alert during the apocalypse, so don’t let the end of the world drive you to drink. Still, whiskey is a good option for anyone who wants to party like it’s 1999. As long as you keep the bottle sealed and stored properly, it’ll last.

When it comes to buying whiskey in bulk, there’s a $167.32 4.5-liter bottle of Jameson up for grabs on the Masters of Malt website. Unfortunately for American preppers, the website also says that it’s currently unable to deliver this behemoth beverage across the Atlantic.

A portable toilet

source Amazon

Maintaining a sanitary environment in your survival bunker is key. You can purchase a portable toilet on Amazon. If you want to be extra prepared, you can spring for a pack of four mini-toilets for $246.99.

A years’ worth of diapers

source Sam’s Club

What’s harder than making it through doomsday? Making it through doomsday with a baby in tow.

If you suspect that you might become the post-Armageddon caretaker of a small child, it’s not a bad idea to drop $407.76 on a 12-month supply of diapers at Sam’s Club.

A first aid kit

source Amazon

The fall of society is likely to make dashing over to your doctor’s office a tad more difficult. A first aid kit, which you can find on Amazon for $25.57, is a must for your survival bunker.

Bottles of apple cider vinegar

source WebstaurantStore

Any smart prepper knows to keep a good amount of apple cider vinegar on hand in case of emergency. Not only can you add a splash of this mild acid to flavor your food, you can also use it to keep your survival bunker clean.

WebstaurantStore.com sells a lot of 48-gallon bottles of the stuff for $367.2 – $7.65 per bottle.

A bucket of beans

source Sam’s Club

Dry beans have an excellent shelf life, and therefore should be considered key staple of any prepper’s grocery list.

You can get a substantial tub of dried pinto beans for $100.98 at Sam’s Club.

Packets of ramen noodles

source Roundeye Supply

Ramen isn’t just the stereotypical meal of choice for cash-strapped college students. These noodles can last for a decade, making them an excellent option for survivors living during the end times.

Roundeye Supply offers consumers a number of relatively cheap bulk options in a variety of different flavors.

10 years’ worth of pancake mix

source BJ’s

The end of the world doesn’t have to mean the end of pancake breakfasts. BJ’s sells a 28-pound pail of pancake mix for $61.99. All you need to do is add water to the mixture, then get to flipping.