Costco is one of the largest grocery store chains in the world.

I took a trip to a Costco in Australia to see just how different the franchise was in the land Down Under.

I was surprised by how much this Costco had in common with its US counterparts, from the famous food court to its budget rotisserie chickens.

Appropriately, I did find giant tubs of Vegemite for sale.

Costco is one of the most popular supermarket chains in the United States – but Americans aren’t the only ones who get to enjoy it.

In fact, more than 200 of the nearly 800 Costcos are located outside the US, in countries like Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, Japan, and South Korea.

I’m an American studying abroad in Sydney, Australia, home to three of the 10 Costcos in the land Down Under. I grew up frequenting Costco’s rival, Sam’s Club, in my Louisiana hometown, and I’m also no stranger to Costcos in the US.

But I recently decided to check out one of the Costco stores in the Sydney area to compare the supermarket to its American counterpart.

The moment I stepped foot in the store, I immediately felt as if I had journeyed 8,800 miles back home to the US. I was not prepared, however, for what I found as I explored Costco further.

Here’s what it’s like to shop at Costco in Australia.

When I approached the store, it was clear that this warehouse was enormous. It was also nearly impossible to locate the door. I eventually found that the only entrance was placed inside the parking garage. It was a rather unusual start to the tour, but I was eager to learn more.

Before shoppers can even reach the entrance, they pass the famous Costco food court. The menu had many of the classics Americans know and love — hot dogs, burgers, and giant slices of pizza. With the exchange rate, the prices were even cheaper than in America. Though I was tempted to treat myself to a snack, I continued onward.

Before beginning my adventure inside the store, I noticed the warehouse rules, including a “no shirt, no shoes, no service” warning. The closure dates were also surprising to a foreigner with ​limited knowledge of Australian history. Who knew that boxing could be a national holiday?

Even though it was early in the morning, customers were lined up out the door to sign up for Costco’s membership program. A membership cost $60, the same listed price as a US membership. But that’s more like $40 in US dollars after you consider the exchange rate.

I began my journey into the large warehouse and was immediately bombarded by clothing displays — surprising, because it created a narrow walking space for large amounts of people.

Beyond the clothing bundles, I discovered the Australian version of gift cards — large cardboard sheets with discounts on certain brands and adventure packages. I was surprised to find a multi-day ski lesson for half price. If I were a member, I would be more than ready to hit the slopes.

Much like in the US, Costco in Australia administers eye and hearing exams for customers. Once you receive the bad news about your eyesight, Costco is ready to offer you the latest style of bifocals.

I was dumbfounded by the amount of clothing that was sold in this version of Costco. In the US, clothing is usually limited to one small section of the store, but I found it everywhere here. I noticed that among the piles of fabric were a variety of options for children’s school uniforms, a brilliant idea for parents on the go.

For book lovers, Costco Australia is not quite the place for you. The literature section of this store was limited to one small section. I found a range of children’s titles, yet far fewer choices for adult audiences.

Though the store did not have room for a photo center, it did get a head start on holiday decorations in September. I was very surprised to see these large products sold this early in the year, rather than more seasonally appropriate Halloween costumes and candy.

I was consistently surprised at the amount of merchandise that was on display inside of the warehouse. A model pavilion​ was fully constructed for viewers to check out, and it seemed very small in the gigantic store.

Once I turned a corner into an aisle, however, I began to see the similarities emerge. The construction of this Costco was exactly the same as its American counterpart, with goods stacked on large shelves reaching toward the ceiling. As I do every time I enter a Costco or Sam’s Club warehouse, I wondered what it would be like to climb the shelves and overlook the whole floor.

Costco has found a solution to end all bread disputes. Similar to the “You Pick Two” promotion at Panera Bread, the store offers a new twist where you can buy two loaves of bread for a set price.

The back wall of the store was home to all the fresh produce Costco had to offer. I quickly found that the majority of fruit sold in Costco was locally grown in Australia, and I was surprised at the level of support the large corporation gave to small farms in the country.

The smell of fresh bread and desserts then drew me to the bakery section. Just like at Costco bakeries in the US, each item was baked fresh that morning, and there was even a sign-up sheet to have a cake made for any occasion.

The “Pick Two” deal reemerged in the bakery with its vast muffin selection. A pack of two muffins cost the equivalent of about $6.75 — a pretty sweet deal, if you ask me.

Meat was sold under Costco’s beloved house brand, Kirkland Signature, and included Australian Angus beef to support the local farming industry.

I then felt a wave of heat coming from the fresh rotisserie-style chickens. These were large, 6-kilogram birds. According to Costco Australia, these chickens are cooked every morning, and if they do not sell within two hours, then they are taken back into the kitchen and made into other goods.

I saw plenty of finger-food platters for sale, leaving me assured I’d be prepared for any tailgate, cocktail party, or networking event without a sweat.

Pre-made meals like take-away pizzas would appeal to those shoppers who aren’t quite ready for “MasterChef.”

At the back of the store were all of the multi-pack tissues, bathroom supplies, and other home goods. The size of this section — much like the array of clothing — came as a shock, as it was much larger than other parts of the warehouse.

Even your furry friends are taken care of in the store. Though​ Costco sadly did not provide kangaroo or koala feed, there was plenty of food for your puppy.

Costco Australia even carried my childhood favorite: the party pack of chips. This blast from the past reminded me of a simpler time where the biggest surprise of my day was the brand of chips in my lunchbox.

I finally came across an authentic Australian good in Costco dimensions — 950 grams of Vegemite for only $12.39, or $8.42 in US dollars. The marketing strategy with the handle was impressive, yet sadly, I resisted a purchase, and I still haven’t tried the famous spread for myself.

I was struck by how similar the frozen goods section looked to those in American Costco stores. Using the same white tile on the walls and orange dividers in the fridges, I almost forgot I was halfway across the world in Australia.

Finally departing from the food, I came across a multitude of outdoor goods. I have never personally seen lawn equipment sold in a Costco or Sam’s Club, so this was a strong departure. I then remembered, however, that I was close to the “bush” of Australia, where such products might be more necessary.

The store had a near endless supply of garden equipment similar to what you’d find in a Home Depot or Lowe’s. Perfect to spruce up your yard when you’re “firing up the barbie” with friends over the weekend.

Just when I thought Costco could not surprise me more, I found that it had enough space to blow up several large rafts to promote summer fun in the sun. Walking around in 62-degree Fahrenheit weather, however, I felt as if Costco was a little early in bringing out these specific items. (Summer in Australia corresponds with winter in the US.)

As my last stop before the checkout line, I glanced at the rows of jewelry cases holding watches and necklaces galore. I quickly turned away upon realizing these products did not align with the rest of the store’s reasonable prices. The majority of watches sold for well over $200 in American dollars.

When I reached the checkout line, I was shocked by how many registers were barricaded off with shopping carts. Shoppers used the few open registers to purchase their goods and head out of the store.

One my way out I noticed a new climate-friendly initiative Costco was advertising: a solar panel installation project.

The last stop in the store was another familiar one: a rack of fresh tires. Though there was no tire service or gas pumps in Australian Costco, this last glance inside confirmed for me that Costcos across the world really do have a lot in common.

Costco Australia, while it had a few differences from American stores, gave me a small taste of my home country that I had begun to miss. The store’s affinity for bulk goods and oversize items clearly translated across oceans. Overall, it was a wonderful experience, and I even left contemplating whether I should buy a membership.