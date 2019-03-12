12 of the best Costco-brand foods you can buy

caption Head to Costco for these items. source Madeline Diamond

Finding high-quality food that fits within your budget can be a challenge.

However many love Costco for its discounts and quality.

From their almond butter and vanilla ice cream to their bacon and frozen lasagna, may have scored top slots in consumer blind taste tests, beating out the leading name brands.

Buying the store brand is often an economical choice, but it sometimes comes at the cost of taste. There are, however, in-house or private brands that can equally compare with the leading brands. And Costco has many of the things from their own Kirkland Signature brand that tastes just as good or even better than many name brands.

Here’s a list of the best tasting and best value foods you can exclusively buy at Costco.

Costco’s bacon has received praise for its crispiness and flavor.

caption Kirkland bacon. source Costco

Costco’s store-brand bacon, Kirkland Signature Regular Sliced Bacon, received the highest marks in Consumer Reports‘ bacon taste test. Not only did it outdo competing name-brands in terms of crispiness and flavor, but it also costs less.

A 4-pound pack typically costs $11, which ends up being about $1.50 less per pound than leading name-brand bacon.

If you’re craving homemade lasagna but don’t have the time, Costco’s frozen lasagna is the next best thing.

caption Kirkland Italian Sausage & Beef Lasagna. source Costco

Cooking lasagna usually takes a lot of effort and planning, and nothing can quite compare to the taste of homemade lasagna. But if you’re in the mood for this Italian dish and don’t feel like cooking a two-to-three-hour meal, Kirkland Signature All-Natural Italian Sausage and Beef Lasagna is a quick and easy substitute.

It takes the top spot for best-frozen lasagna, according to the San Jose Mercury News, offering a good balance of cheese to sauce ratio and homemade Italian flavor.

Kirkland Signature Creamy Almond Butter is one of the best-flavored almond butter on the market.

caption Kirkland Signature Creamy Almond Butter. source Costco

While peanut butter may seemingly be on its way out, almond and other alternative nut butter have stepped into the limelight in the last couple years. And one of the best almond butter options out there, according to Consumer Reports, is Costco’s very own.

It was one of two almond that was rated “excellent.” As if that wasn’t enough, it costs only 50 cents per tablespoon – the lowest price of all the top almond butter.

Costco’s chicken stock is a must-have for the at-home chef.

caption Kirkland Signature Organic Chicken Stock. source Costco

If you cook at home often, Kirkland Signature Organic Chicken Stock boasts of rave reviews not only for flavor but for the price too. Finding a deal on organic anything can be a challenge, and this stock offers double the amount of product for about half the price of other leading name-brand stocks, according to Consumer Reports.

Costco’s pesto is a bargain and is keto-friendly.

caption Kirkland Basil Pesto. source Costco

Kirkland Signature Italian Basil Pesto is both keto– and budget-friendly. Blending together garlic, cheese, and sea salt, this 22-ounce jar costs about $8.

Kirkland Pure Vanilla Extract is a baker’s best friend.

caption Kirkland Pure Vanilla Extract. source Costco

For baking enthusiasts, you probably know the struggle of finding pure, not imitation, vanilla extract that doesn’t cost an arm and a leg. Costco offers one of the best deals on vanilla extract, according to Kitchn, with its Kirkland Signature brand, costing you $26.99 for a 16-fluid ounce bottle. It will last you a long time – just keep it in a dark place.

Costco’s frozen berry blend lets you enjoy delicious and inexpensive fruit all year long.

caption Kirkland Signature Three Berry Blend. source Costco

If you’re craving certain fruits that are out of season, it certainly can drive the grocery bill up. But Kirkland Signature Three Berry Blend, which includes raspberries, blackberries, and blueberries, allows you to enjoy your favorite fruit no matter the weather. Plus, this 4-pound package typically costs about $10, which is less than what you’ll pay at most grocery stores.

Kirkland Signature Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil is high quality and reasonably priced.

caption Kirkland Signature Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil source Amazon

Extra virgin olive oil can get pricey pretty easily and a lot of it on the market is apparently rotten. But experts have praise for Kirkland Signature Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil. Samin Nosrat, chef and author of the cookbook “Salt Fat Acid Heat,” told HuffPost that the olive oil, which typically goes for $21.49 for a 2-liter bottle, consistently gets high marks for quality.

No store can compare with Costco’s $4.99 rotisserie chicken.

caption Kirkland rotisserie chicken. source Tim Boyle/Getty Images

Perhaps one of the most well-known Costco deals is their rotisserie chicken, which is always $4.99. It’s the best price you’ll find anywhere for a rotisserie chicken. The price is so great, in fact, that they’ve had to build a new production center in Nebraska to keep up with the high demand.

Kirkland Signature Organic Pure Maple Syrup is one of the best values you can get on organic syrup.

caption Kirkland maple syrup. source Costco

For waffle and pancake lovers, this ones’ for you. Costco’s organic maple syrup is a big cult item, selling for $13.29 per 33.8-ounce bottle. It’s an especially good value because it’s organic, a rare find for this kind of deal, according to the Krazy Coupon Lady.

Costco’s sheet cakes are perfect for large birthday gatherings.

caption Sheet cake. source Flickr/Anthony Easton

When you’re throwing a big birthday bash, you don’t need to break the bank for the cake. Costco’s sheet cakes run much lower than its competitors. To give you an idea of what you can expect: a half-sheet cake costs about $18.99, serving up to 48 people per cake.

Kirkland’s vanilla ice cream beat out several name-brands in a blind taste test.

caption Vanilla ice cream. source Lisovskaya Natalia/Shutterstock

Speaking of cake, don’t forget the ice cream. Consumer Reports found that Kirkland Signature Super Premium Vanilla Ice Cream beat out some of the top brands for its complex vanilla extract flavors and its full and dense texture.

It tastes extra sweet knowing it costs only $0.30 per serving as compared to other brands, which cost about one dollar per serving.