The best frozen appetizers you can get at Costco

caption Costco. source Tim Boyle/Getty

BiBiGo Steamed Dumplings make a delicious appetizer or quick lunch, especially since they’re packed in easily microwaveable trays of six.

Auntie Anne’s Classic Pretzel Dogs will take your pig in a blanket game to a whole new level.

Royal Asia Prawn Hacao are delightful when steamed – and are gluten-free as long as you skip the sauce.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more stories.

No matter what your entertaining occasion is, you always want to find ways to serve tasty treats that make your guests happy – and also don’t completely stress you out.

That’s where a store that sells bulk amounts of items like Costco can help – as long as you have the freezer space.

Here are the best frozen appetizers you can buy at Costco: you might even be tempted to create entire meals from them.

BiBiGo’s Chicken and Vegetable Steamed Dumplings only take a few minutes in the microwave

caption BiBiGo Steamed Dumplings. source YouTube/I’m Tired of Cooking

Reminiscent of frozen xiao long bao, these dumplings have a pleasant mouthful of flavorful broth inside them along with the filling – so be careful not to burn your mouth.

These dumplings come in microwaveable trays of six, so they’re easy to heat up in in batches for small groups… or even just for yourself as a light and delicious lunch in a hurry.

Kirkland Signature Breaded Panko Shrimp is a bestseller

caption Kirkland Signature Breaded Panko Shrimp. source Instacart

Everyone loves breaded shrimp, but few people love how long it takes to make them from scratch. If this is you, Costco’s Kirkland Signature brand has your back – these are ready to heat and serve with your favorite dipping sauce.

Royal Asia Prawn Hacao are best steamed

caption Royal Asia Prawn Hacao. source Royal Asia Foods

Like many frozen appetizers, these can be cooked a few different ways. However, my advice, from experience, is not to microwave them. They’ll be cooked through if you do, but the taste and texture aren’t great.

Instead, take the time to steam them with some boiling water. This only takes a few extra minutes, but the taste and texture are much better.

BiBiGo Fully Cooked Chicken and Cilantro Mini-Wontons can be steamed or fried

caption BiBiGo Fully Cooked Chicken and Cilantro Mini-Wontons. source Costco

Steamed or lightly pan-fried, these tiny chicken and cilantro-filled wontons pack a lot of flavor – and not a lot of fat or calories.

They are also delightful in soup, or served on top of rice for a quick entrée.

Royal Asia Vegetable Spring Rolls are light, crispy, and delicate

caption Royal Asia Vegetable Spring Rolls. source Royal Asia Foods

Baked or fried, these spring rolls are delicious, as is the accompanying soy ginger sauce. The only problem: You may wish there was more sauce.

Just add a toothpick to the Kirkland Signature Cooked Meatballs for one-bite appetizers

caption Kirkland Signature Cooked Meatballs. source Costco

More than just the perfect addition to your favorite pasta dishes, these meatballs can easily become appetizer superstars with just a few toothpicks.

El Monterey Chicken and Cheese Taquitos wrap chicken and melty cheese in a crispy tortilla that will leave you wanting more

caption El Monterey Chicken and Cheese Taquitos. source El Monterey

If the point of appetizers is to get your mouth and stomach excited about the main course, these chicken and cheese taquitos fit the bill.

Serve them whole or cut them into smaller pieces – either way, they’re delicious, and super easy to make.

Auntie Anne’s Classic Pretzel Dogs are a little big for traditional appetizers — until you cut them up that is

caption Auntie Anne’s Classic Pretzel Dogs. source INSIDER

Pigs in blankets are perennial faves – but pigs in pretzel blankets are in a class of their own. Cut them up into smaller pieces for the perfect appetizer, and serve them alongside your favorite dipping sauce.

Cuisine Adventures Spanakopita are flaky, light, delicious, and vegetarian

caption Cuisine Adventures Spanakopita. source Cuisine Adventures Foods

Spinach and feta cheese wrapped in flaky, golden brown phyllo pastry just can’t be beat. Best of all, these little triangle-shaped pockets bake up light and flaky and make your kitchen smell delicious.

Garden Lites Spinach and Egg Frittatas are bite-sized and packed with protein

caption Garden Lites Spinach and Egg Frittatas. source Garden Lites

Make sure you buy extra – these mini frittatas are so snackable you might accidentally not have enough for your party.