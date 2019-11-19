These parents threw a Costco-themed first birthday party for their son and named him Employee of the Year

By
Talia Lakritz
-
Sebastian and Josie Gonzalez threw a Costco-themed birthday party for their son.

caption
Sebastian and Josie Gonzalez threw a Costco-themed birthday party for their son.
source
Courtesy of Josie Gonzalez

For some, Costco is just a store. For Sebastian and Josie Gonzalez and their two kids, it’s a way of life.

“Everywhere you look in our home you’ll find something from Costco,” Josie told Insider in an email. “Dog food, baby formula, diapers, cleaning products, furniture, decor, shampoo and conditioner, toys … I could go on and on.”

So when it came time to plan their son Mason’s first birthday party, they cycled through a few different themes before settling on the one that felt right – a tribute to their favorite store.

Josie and Sebastian Gonzalez are avid Costco fans.

caption
Josie and Sebastian Gonzalez.
source
Courtesy of Josie Gonzalez

They each make weekly trips to the store. Sebastian often takes their two children, Madison and Mason, shopping with him on Saturdays, and Josie stocks up on household essentials on Mondays.

For their son Mason’s first birthday, Sebastian came up with the idea to throw a Costco-themed bash.

caption
Guests wore Costco-themed attire.
source
Courtesy of Josie Gonzalez

“Everyone we know is aware of my husband’s obsession with Costco,” Josie Gonzalez told Insider. “He’s a financial planner, so he’s obviously all about making smart financial decisions. Our Costco membership is most certainly a smart financial decision.”

They hosted the party at their home in Canton, Massachusetts.

caption
The party in full swing.
source
Courtesy of Josie Gonzalez

“There was plenty of laughter every time someone walked in the house,” Gonzalez said.

They welcomed guests with a grand opening-inspired balloon arch.

caption
A red balloon arch.
source
Courtesy of Josie Gonzalez

The red balloon arch made for a striking display.

And made Costco name tags for all of their friends to wear.

caption
Costco name tags.
source
Courtesy of Josie Gonzalez

People could fill in their own names.

Guests came prepared with Costco costumes to go with the name tags.

caption
A guest dressed as a Costco employee.
source
Courtesy of Josie Gonzalez

“They ordered shirts, aprons, hairnets, etc,” she said. “They arrived with bottles of Kirkland wine and liquor, someone even brought one of Costco’s famous rotisserie chickens.”

Snacks were presented as the store’s famous samples on red trays, complete with Costco-style signs.

caption
Party snacks from Costco.
source
Courtesy of Josie Gonzalez

Needless to say, all of the food at the birthday party came from the beloved store.

Even their dog Sampson got a sign of his own.

caption
The Gonzalez’s dog Sampson.
source
Courtesy of Josie Gonzalez

They made him a sign “just for laughs,” Gonzalez said.

For more decor, they used bottles from Costco’s Kirkland brand as vases.

caption
Kirkland bottles.
source
Courtesy of Josie Gonzalez

Red and white flowers, of course.

One-year-old Mason was named Employee of the Year.

caption
Congrats, Mason!
source
Courtesy of Josie Gonzalez

The congratulatory board included a photo from every month of his life.

“We’re a Costco family. That’s for sure,” Gonzalez said.

caption
Josie Gonzalez and Mason.
source
Courtesy of Josie Gonzalez

“Everything you could possibly need, as well as everything you absolutely don’t need, is at Costco,” she said. “And if I’m being honest, we buy it all.”