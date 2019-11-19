These parents threw a Costco-themed first birthday party for their son and named him Employee of the Year

caption Sebastian and Josie Gonzalez threw a Costco-themed birthday party for their son. source Courtesy of Josie Gonzalez

Sebastian and Josie Gonzalez are huge Costco fans.

They threw a Costco-themed first birthday party for their son, Mason.

Guests wore red aprons and hairnets, and the food was served as Costco samples on red trays.

One-year-old Mason was named Employee of the Year.

For some, Costco is just a store. For Sebastian and Josie Gonzalez and their two kids, it’s a way of life.

“Everywhere you look in our home you’ll find something from Costco,” Josie told Insider in an email. “Dog food, baby formula, diapers, cleaning products, furniture, decor, shampoo and conditioner, toys … I could go on and on.”

So when it came time to plan their son Mason’s first birthday party, they cycled through a few different themes before settling on the one that felt right – a tribute to their favorite store.

Josie and Sebastian Gonzalez are avid Costco fans.

caption Josie and Sebastian Gonzalez. source Courtesy of Josie Gonzalez

They each make weekly trips to the store. Sebastian often takes their two children, Madison and Mason, shopping with him on Saturdays, and Josie stocks up on household essentials on Mondays.

For their son Mason’s first birthday, Sebastian came up with the idea to throw a Costco-themed bash.

caption Guests wore Costco-themed attire. source Courtesy of Josie Gonzalez

“Everyone we know is aware of my husband’s obsession with Costco,” Josie Gonzalez told Insider. “He’s a financial planner, so he’s obviously all about making smart financial decisions. Our Costco membership is most certainly a smart financial decision.”

They hosted the party at their home in Canton, Massachusetts.

caption The party in full swing. source Courtesy of Josie Gonzalez

“There was plenty of laughter every time someone walked in the house,” Gonzalez said.

They welcomed guests with a grand opening-inspired balloon arch.

caption A red balloon arch. source Courtesy of Josie Gonzalez

The red balloon arch made for a striking display.

And made Costco name tags for all of their friends to wear.

caption Costco name tags. source Courtesy of Josie Gonzalez

People could fill in their own names.

Guests came prepared with Costco costumes to go with the name tags.

caption A guest dressed as a Costco employee. source Courtesy of Josie Gonzalez

“They ordered shirts, aprons, hairnets, etc,” she said. “They arrived with bottles of Kirkland wine and liquor, someone even brought one of Costco’s famous rotisserie chickens.”

Snacks were presented as the store’s famous samples on red trays, complete with Costco-style signs.

caption Party snacks from Costco. source Courtesy of Josie Gonzalez

Needless to say, all of the food at the birthday party came from the beloved store.

Even their dog Sampson got a sign of his own.

caption The Gonzalez’s dog Sampson. source Courtesy of Josie Gonzalez

They made him a sign “just for laughs,” Gonzalez said.

For more decor, they used bottles from Costco’s Kirkland brand as vases.

caption Kirkland bottles. source Courtesy of Josie Gonzalez

Red and white flowers, of course.

One-year-old Mason was named Employee of the Year.

caption Congrats, Mason! source Courtesy of Josie Gonzalez

The congratulatory board included a photo from every month of his life.

“We’re a Costco family. That’s for sure,” Gonzalez said.

caption Josie Gonzalez and Mason. source Courtesy of Josie Gonzalez

“Everything you could possibly need, as well as everything you absolutely don’t need, is at Costco,” she said. “And if I’m being honest, we buy it all.”